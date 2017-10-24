JFK – Will The Truth Be Told?

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Digger, UFO International Project

Will we may finally know the truth about JFK. President Donald Trump may reportedly releasing the classified John F Kennedy assassination documents according to Roger Stone campaign organiser for Donald Trump

JFK

On the 22 of December 1963 the world lost a truly great man. A man who vowed to stop secret society’s and declassified many top secret operations. His death shook the entire world and paved the way for the industrial military complex and the establishment to have a free hand with all the corruption included.

Before his time we where warned by president Dwight D Eisenhower of the growth and possible corruption of the industrial military complex in his farewell speech as he stepped from the oval office.

Then of course JFK who was probably witnessing the corruption first hand and publicly spoke out about secret societys and their repugnance on a free society.

Furthermore just 10 days prior to JFK assassination He was pressuring the CIA to release documents attaining to UFOS and meetings between President Eisenhower and extra terrestrial entity’s.

Now the burning question is will it be proven Lee Harvey Oswell had nothing to do with the assassination. Will it put people like J Edgar Hoover directly into the Guilty area with CIA evolved through documented proof.

It will also be interesting to see if the One bullet theory continues to hold water.

The other possibilities is that George H W Bush and Prescott Bush had direct involvement. Yes George was a high level CIA operative at the time. Although he denies being in Dallas Texas at the time of the assassination the evidence says otherwise. Here is an excellent documentary looking at autopsy reports the one bullet theory and a hell of a lot of damming evidence that points directly to CIA and the Bush family.

UIP summary

We’ll its finally come now the question is will these truly be declassified documents or will they have had the black out pen treatment like so many previous declassified documents. We will know at the end of the week if 3000 documents are to be released. We can only hope to find out the truth and bring the true murderers to justice.

Or maybe see the true military industrial complex in action.

Peace Love and Truth

Digger

This article (JFK – Will The Truth Be Told?) was originally published on UFO International Project