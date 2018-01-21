Jordan Sather: Hawaii Missile, #ReleaseTheMemo, #SchumerShutdown, CIA Docs & Space Wars

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Ben Swann is coming back! – https://goo.gl/CHSKvC

Exopolitics; “The Secret Navy behind the Ballistic Missile Attack on Hawaii” – https://goo.gl/iZd7nA

House Intel Committee Officially Begins Process To #ReleaseTheMemo – https://goo.gl/WmBc5B

CNN’s Acosta Tries to Get Smart in Press Briefing — Mulvaney Completely Embarrasses Him – https://goo.gl/h6RSQf

White House Voicemail Blames Democrats For Government Shutdown – https://goo.gl/Do6WuT

Now That The Government Has Shut Down, Here’s What Actually “Shuts Down” – https://goo.gl/3N8Gk9

NSA “Sincerely Regrets” Deleting All Bush-Era Surveillance Data It Was Ordered To Preserve – https://goo.gl/HVkhCU

CIA releases 13m pages of declassified documents online – https://goo.gl/aGy6wK

Sophisticated technology unearthed beneath ancient Greek ‘pyramid’ – https://goo.gl/qBLrYc

