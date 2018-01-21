Jordan Sather: Hawaii Missile, #ReleaseTheMemo, #SchumerShutdown, CIA Docs & Space Wars

Todays Link:
Ben Swann is coming back! – https://goo.gl/CHSKvC
Exopolitics; “The Secret Navy behind the Ballistic Missile Attack on Hawaii” – https://goo.gl/iZd7nA
House Intel Committee Officially Begins Process To #ReleaseTheMemo – https://goo.gl/WmBc5B
CNN’s Acosta Tries to Get Smart in Press Briefing — Mulvaney Completely Embarrasses Him – https://goo.gl/h6RSQf
White House Voicemail Blames Democrats For Government Shutdown – https://goo.gl/Do6WuT
Now That The Government Has Shut Down, Here’s What Actually “Shuts Down” – https://goo.gl/3N8Gk9
NSA “Sincerely Regrets” Deleting All Bush-Era Surveillance Data It Was Ordered To Preserve – https://goo.gl/HVkhCU
CIA releases 13m pages of declassified documents online – https://goo.gl/aGy6wK
Sophisticated technology unearthed beneath ancient Greek ‘pyramid’ – https://goo.gl/qBLrYc
Join me for the “Disclosing the Secret Space Program” Webcast on January 27th. Sign up here – https://www.secretspaceprogram.com/
Thank YOU for watching and supporting!