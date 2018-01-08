Jordan Sather: Trump Tower Fire / ConseQuential / Wikileaks & More

Two new videos from Jordan Sather
1.8 – Trump Tower Fire/ConseQuential/Wikileaks & More
Today’s Links
Today’s Links: RUNNING Q THREAD – https://goo.gl/gDnQHT
Wikileaks Publishes Michael Wolff’s Entire Sold Out Trump Book As A PDF – https://goo.gl/A6pdNB
Upcoming OIG Report Likely To Trigger Second Special Counsel; Comey, Lynch And Clinton In Crosshairs – https://goo.gl/gCx7XT
Cyprus police arrest Israeli involved in organ trade in Kosovo – https://goo.gl/sbXULp
1.7 – Q Unloads/Planes&Trains/Police Pedos Arrested/Science Rethinks Physics
RUNNINN Q THREAD – https://goo.gl/gDnQHT
Eleven More Saudi Royals Arrested – https://goo.gl/c5GG2R
Jetblue flights turns around – https://goo.gl/Q17n3q
Union Station in D.C. Evacuated – https://goo.gl/HZgus3
Utah County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on child sex abuse charges – https://goo.gl/cnvvv4
Pennsylvania police chief arrested in child sex predator sting – https://goo.gl/uWwDq4
Silicon Valley’s drug-fueled, secret sex parties – https://goo.gl/mxgGyq
The surveillance “flaw” in Intel’s software – https://goo.gl/yLpYGx
The origins of the cigar-shaped alien ‘asteroid’ ‘Oumuamua’ – https://goo.gl/Aj15Gc
