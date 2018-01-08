Jordan Sather: Trump Tower Fire / ConseQuential / Wikileaks & More

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Two new videos from Jordan Sather

1.8 – Trump Tower Fire/ConseQuential/Wikileaks & More

Today’s Links

Today’s Links: RUNNING Q THREAD – https://goo.gl/gDnQHT

Wikileaks Publishes Michael Wolff’s Entire Sold Out Trump Book As A PDF – https://goo.gl/A6pdNB

Upcoming OIG Report Likely To Trigger Second Special Counsel; Comey, Lynch And Clinton In Crosshairs – https://goo.gl/gCx7XT

Cyprus police arrest Israeli involved in organ trade in Kosovo – https://goo.gl/sbXULp

1.7 – Q Unloads/Planes&Trains/Police Pedos Arrested/Science Rethinks Physics

Today’s Links

RUNNINN Q THREAD – https://goo.gl/gDnQHT

Eleven More Saudi Royals Arrested – https://goo.gl/c5GG2R

Jetblue flights turns around – https://goo.gl/Q17n3q

Union Station in D.C. Evacuated – https://goo.gl/HZgus3

Utah County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on child sex abuse charges – https://goo.gl/cnvvv4

Pennsylvania police chief arrested in child sex predator sting – https://goo.gl/uWwDq4

Silicon Valley’s drug-fueled, secret sex parties – https://goo.gl/mxgGyq

The surveillance “flaw” in Intel’s software – https://goo.gl/yLpYGx

The origins of the cigar-shaped alien ‘asteroid’ ‘Oumuamua’ – https://goo.gl/Aj15Gc

http://www.jordansather.com

Twitter: @destroyillusion

Snapchat: @destroyillusion

Facebook: @destroyingtheillusion