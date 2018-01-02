Is Julian Assange In Danger?

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Josh Sigurdson reports on the mystery surrounding Julian Assange’s current well being.

At 3am on January 1st, Julian Assange made yet another cryptic tweet that’s led to some questioning his safety among other things.

He tweeted a long coded message with an attached music video by MIA called “paper planes”.

MIA has in the past claimed her support for Wikileaks has negatively affected her Visa process.

Many believe it was a dead man’s switch initiating a release of documents in case of Assange’s death. Or a coded message which predicts a new Wikileaks leak. The fact that the video was of MIA, some believe that he’s missing. Then the fact that the song shared is called Paper Planes, some believe he left the Ecuadorian embassy.

Then there are some who believe it’s a bitcoin address. There are so many questions.

Assange has always been targeted, but he’s been targeted more than usual lately. Of course CIA director Mike Pompeo has claimed that bringing down Assange was his number one priority.

This isn’t the first time Assange has released cryptic messages. As Anti-Media reports,

“In October of 2016 leading up to the 2016 election, the organization published three “pre-commitments” regarding then-US Secretary of State John Kerry, Ecuador, and the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

In that instance, Gizmodo subsequently reported that the “pre-commitments” were a mechanism to ensure that unreleased information isn’t tampered with, as altering the information would also change the codes. Whistleblower Edward Snowden has also used the tactic, tweeting, and subsequently deleting, a similar message in August 2016.

From Assange’s Twitter account recently mysteriously disappearing to a strange man attempting to break into the embassy in August 2016 and the police taking 2 hours to show up, Assange is likely one of the most targeted people in the world.

At this point we’re only speculating, but it makes sense to be overly protective of Assange’s livlihood considering the impact he has on transparency as giant collective cartels we call government attempt to strip away every remaining individual liberty we have.

The world order is stepping up so that just means we have to step up twice as much.

If Assange is okay, I really hope he says something soon and doesn’t leave us hanging.

We will be able to report more in depth on this shortly.

Stay tuned for more from WAM! 2018 is going to be a BIG year!

Related: