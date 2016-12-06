Was Julian Assange Taken by the CIA in October?

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Daisy Luther

We’ve all been worrying about the fate of Julian Assange, and more than one person has expressed suspicion that all is not well with the founder of Wikileaks. (This fascinating documentary about Wikileaks is FREE on Prime right now.)

Until we see proof of life, all we have are theories. The video below asserts that Assange had made a deal with the CIA, but something went terribly wrong. It also includes an interesting timeline of events. Let me know in the comments what you think of this theory.

