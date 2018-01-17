Just watched the movie, “American Made”… Twice…. KP Notes about the “Exposures” in this movie

28 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kauilapele

As I recall, I first heard about this movie via a David Wilcock radio show. And now that it was just released for rental on Amazon, I am quite glad that I watched it… twice (first time for fun, second time to take notes, which are below, and to be “blown away” by a few “apocalypses”).

In the movie American Made, “Tom Cruise reunites with his “Edge of Tomorrow” director, Doug Liman, in this thriller based on the outrageous true story of Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.” (that’s the Amazon summary, at least). I found it quite entertaining, and also very “apocalyptic”, unveiling some of the ways the CIA operates. It details how the CIA recognizes and acquires “assets” and “convinces” (aka, “manipulates”) them to do what they want.

American Made Trailer

As I recall the basics, Barry is a pilot for TWA who began bringing in contraband from Canada (namely, boxes of Cuban cigars (which I presume he was selling, but no details about that)). Eventually the CIA finds out and they send “red-haired CIA guy” (Monty ‘Schafer’) to meet with Barry. Then the timeline below (hr:min:sec) tells what I “got” from the movie. I’ve bolded a few of the “apocalypses” I saw. And why all the references to “pizza”?

0 to 0:30:00 (approx.) Barry is given super fast plane and tasked by “red-haired CIA guy” to take reconnaissance photos of “rebels” in Colombia. Eventually Medellin cartel guys discover him and pay him big $$$ to run cocaine to US. He eventually gets caught, put in jail, and “red-haired CIA guy” helps get him out.

0:32:00 CIA sends him to Mena, Arkansas (remember? Clintons’ state?) 1980

0:37:00 CIA has him running guns to Nicaragua (for the Contras) 1981

0:42:30 For some “strange” reason, the CIA guy says, “You just keep delivering that pizza ,” even though Barry is charged with delivering guns. Why that line? (Is that a movie line implying “human trafficking” going on?).

0:44:30 Maps out how the Contra guns were delivered to the Medellin cartel, Medellin cocaine given to the Contras (and a bit for Noriega). Then money goes back to Mena.

0:49:30 Stacks of pizza for the Contras training in Mena.

0:50:00 Mentioned about how much property Barry Seal bought in Mena. LOTS of it.

0:50:57 MORE pizza at a Little League game.

0:52:00 Barry opens many (front) businesses in Mena.

0:55:00 Money all over the place… buried in his yard, etc.

1:00:00 DEA, US Border Patrol gets wise to operation.

1:03:00 FBI gets wise to “tonnes of money in Mena”

1:10:00 JB gets caught with lots of money (FBI)

1:19:00 CIA cuts all ties with Barry Seal.

1:20:00 DEA ATF FBI state police all come in to arrest Barry in Mena… at same time.

1:21:00 Arkansas State atty. general lays it out for Barry.. he’s going down.

1:21:40 Gov. Clinton comes on the phone… pardons Barry (free to go). Gets off with community service.

1:25:00 Ollie North comes in. (1984) Barry works for "the government".

1:35:00 Barry gets “outed” by “the government.

1:43:00+ Iran Contra stuff and CIA involvement

1:45:40 Outing of GHW Bush…

The primary apocalypses I got from this movie:

Mena, Arkansas.

Several out in the open references to “Pizza”.

Governor Clinton bails Barry out.

Some who wish to explore more about this may like to view this video (also download video at 144p (57 MB), 240p (161 MB), 360p (270 MB), as MP3 audio (138 MB)).

You may never be able to look at the Clintons in the same way (as before watching this), ever again. I won’t… that’s for sure.

This post (Just watched the movie, “American Made”… Twice…. KP Notes about the “Exposures” in this movie) first appeared on Kauilapele’s Blog.

