Did You Know You Took an Oath to Defend a Corporate Constitution?

By Anna Von Reitz

Most of the people we talk to who say that they “took an oath to preserve and defend the Constitution”—-including many military officers—- : (1) don’t know what a Constitution is; (2) never seriously sat down and studied or thought about any one of the three Constitutions Americans are likely to encounter; (3) don’t know which Constitution they took an Oath to.

This article is for all those people.

The greatest enemy we face every day is ignorance. The second greatest is sloth– which leads to the careless “taking for granted” of things which should never be taken for granted.

A “constitution” is a debt agreement.

It lays out services to be provided, who is responsible for providing these services, how they will be administered, and who pays for the services.

Even a cursory glance at any one of the three (3) Constitutions Americans are likely to see reveals that, yes, indeed, all these matters are covered–howbeit, in different forms and by different parties.

No doubt it is a surprise to many that we have three Constitutions. Let’s start there and review the facts.

There is “The Constitution for the united States of America” written and adopted in 1787. This is the actual Constitution forming the union of unincorporated organic land jurisdiction “States of America” into a union (a form of association) of sovereign states, doing business as the unincorporated United States of America. Notice that this unincorporated entity was created “for” the States of America. These “States” are also unincorporated entities. Notice that “unincorporated” is a synonym for “sovereign”.

It was necessary to create and form this union of states first in order to have a central body responsible for exercising all the “powers” of the sovereign states in international jurisdiction BEFORE those powers could be exercised in common or separated out and delegated to any other party. This is the actual Constitution from which all other Constitutions (debt agreements for services) are derived and upon which they all depend for their existence.

So, the unincorporated United States of America was formed first, received the responsibility for exercising all international powers in 1787, and two years later, delegated nineteen of its enumerated powers to the British Monarch and His Proxy Government known as The United States of America as described and organized under The Constitution of the United States of America adopted in 1789. Notice that this foreign British-controlled “district government” was created “of” the United States of America –meaning “apart from, outside of, or belonging to” the United States of America.

Whereas the first Constitution was an agreement between the national governments of the individual sovereign states to form a union and to mutually operate both their international land and international sea jurisdiction powers under a supra-national union of their states known as the unincorporated United States of America, the second Constitution delegated nineteen of those international powers to a foreign territorial government run as a proxy government under strictly delegated powers by the British Monarch. The District of Columbia was carved out as a base of operations for this proxy government and it was also granted the ability to own and operate dock yards, arsenals, and similar facilities needed to exercise its delegated powers.

All the non-delegated “reserved” powers in international jurisdiction remained with the unincorporated United States of America and the sovereign states and people. See Amendment X.

After the so-called Civil War, which was never declared and never ended by any treaty (and was thus an illegal commercial mercenary action on our shores), the British-controlled federal territorial government — also known as a “district government” — reorganized itself as a for-profit governmental services corporation and unlawfully converted their original Constitution into a foreign commercial corporation charter, thereby fundamentally altering the nature of the document itself without the knowledge or consent of the American states and people.

The foreign conspirators published their handiwork as “The Constitution of the United States of America” in 1868 and it appeared to be virtually identical to their original 1789 Constitution. What was hidden from view is that the very nature of the document itself had been unlawfully converted. It no longer represented a trilateral international treaty among sovereign states, but was instead secretively recast as the charter of a British commercial corporation in the business of providing “governmental services”. This fundamental fraud against the actual treaty obligations and against the American states and people went undetected and misunderstood for a hundred and fifty years, but has now come to light and proves gross Breach of Trust and violation of both multiple treaties and international service contracts by the British Monarchs and the various Popes responsible for this travesty.

Don’t believe it? We have absolute and fully documented proof that not a single “Amendment” to the 1868 “Constitution” has ever been properly ratified by the required number of states. The reason for this is, or should be, self-evident. As a trilateral international treaty the 1789 Constitution requires ratification by the states, but the look-alike, sound-alike corporate charter is just that— a commercial corporate charter like any other, which requires only a majority vote by the Board of Directors to adopt “amendments”. Whereas the actual 1789 Constitution is a public and international document, the 1868 fake is a private organizational charter. Basically, the renegade “Rump Congress” went into business for itself with the help of the British Monarch and the Pope back in 1868.

They— the federal corporations, the British Monarchs, and the Popes— have been splitting the profits from this gross betrayal of trust and sharing the fruits of this commercial fraud ever since. We have the proof of that, too, fully documented in the public and banking records.

Ten years later, in 1878, another travesty was allowed to occur. This one involved the similar incorporation of the Municipal (city state) government of Washington, DC. The actual Constitution allowed Congress “plenary” control of Washington, DC, so they took advantage of this fact to make Washington, DC an independent international city-state run by another commercial corporation under their own auspices. This then gave rise to the “Constitution of the United States”— another corporate charter masquerading as a valid treaty document.

The Constitution of the United States (Municipal Government) again mirrors the actual 1789 Constitution, but in a much simplified and truncated form.

This foreign municipal “constitution” is what your purported Congressmen and Senators take their Oath of Office to. Don’t believe it? Look it up on the internet. There it is in black and white — Oath of Office taken to “the Constitution of the United States”.

Basically, they take an oath to their own power and self-interest as plenary oligarchs in charge of the Washington, DC city-state and as the Board of Directors of the associated for-profit municipal governmental services corporation. Whereas the federal territorial “government” is the responsibility of the British Monarchs, the municipal “government” is the responsibility of the Popes.

Both of these organizations have been grossly and criminally mismanaged in violation of our National Trust and all the venerable international treaties and commercial contracts connected to it since 1868 and 1878, respectively. Together they have run the “State of State” franchises in our actual states and the “STATE OF STATE” franchises, too. They have ruthlessly harvested the labor and natural resources of this country for fifteen decades with the help of our own employees and the Sergeant Schultz-like ignorance of our military leaders.

One can only imagine the Joint Chiefs lined up in a row stuttering, “I know NOTHING! I see NOTHING! I hear NOTHING!”

Well, hear this —- the lawful civil government of this country gave you explicit orders over three years ago telling you what needed to be done and you still haven’t done it. Now you are accepting paychecks from the Bank of France, which last time we looked, is the central bank of a foreign government. What do you propose to do? Act as foreign mercenaries against your actual employers— the American states and people?

Saying that you “took an Oath to the Constitution” without saying which Constitution and what kind of “constitution” is like saying you “cleaned the toilet bowl” without mentioning which toilet bowl in which house.

Now the Pope has moved to liquidate the Municipal corporation as of four years ago and that has upset the whole cozy arrangement by which the USA, Inc. and its State of State franchises was being funded off of our slave labor, so both the Municipal and Territorial federal corporations are in receivership —one in Chapter 7 and the other in Chapter 11 — and the Bank of France (Jacob Rothschild) is providing the capital to keep the Territorial “government” running on fumes during reorganization.

Gentlemen — there are three governments on this continent, one of which, the unincorporated United States of America, is the Paramount Security Interest Holder and Priority Creditor of every Territorial and Municipal government and every franchise of all those governments worldwide. The other two are bankrupt multi-national corporations that have nothing to do with us, other than the fact that they have been operated in gross Breach of Trust and commercial contract on our shores while you have all collected your paychecks and snored on.

One entity in this Mess is owed all the wealth and owns all the assets of virtually every incorporated entity on this planet, including the commercial banks, which are all technically bankrupt, too. And this entity just happens to be the lawful government of this country operating under the actual Constitution of this country. The other two multi-national corporations responsible for this deplorable situation are under the administration of bankruptcy Trustees named by Secondary Creditors (international banks) which are themselves in receivership to us.

Let us suggest that: (1) you probably meant to take your Oath to the actual Constitution, didn’t you? and (2) to the extent that you were deceived into taking an Oath to any other foreign “constitution” by mistake, that Oath is null and void.

So,upward and onward and no excuses. This is not a matter of any dispute requiring any legal process to determine the facts. Both the British Monarch and the Pope have admitted the facts and have withdrawn from the “field of battle” over these issues. That’s why the Municipal corporations are in involuntary bankruptcy and that is why the Territorial corporations are in Chapter 11. Even the central banks are not trying to argue it. They know where things stand, because it was their stated intention and past practice to claim our assets as “abandoned property”.

As of 2015, we, the American states and people, operating our lawful international government, the unincorporated United States of America, reissued our Sovereign Letters Patent, established new service contracts with different federal service providers, and in 2017, we completed our international claims process and established our private Indemnity Bond upon the United States Treasury 1789. The lawful government of this country is open for business again and ready to dispense with the quadrillions of dollars of debt (which is our credit) that have been amassed against billions of innocent people and their lawful governments.

When we speak of “re-venuing” the government, we are talking about the return of the government functions to the control of the actual land jurisdiction states and the enforcement of the actual Constitution. This needs to take place without disruption or misunderstanding. As part of this process, the former federal Paymasters need to prepare to switch over to our funding sources and the bankruptcy Trustees appointed by Secondary Creditors need to move over for the actual Priority Creditors who have presented themselves to settle the bankruptcy of both the Municipal and Territorial corporations worldwide. All those presently engaged in “law enforcement” activities need to gear up to enforce the Public Law instead.

Those of you who took an Oath to the wrong constitution by mistake are not obligated to fulfill any oath undertaken under conditions of non-disclosure and deceit. Instead, you are invited to renew your Oath to the actual Constitution and to the unincorporated United States of America. You are free to return home to the land and soil of your birth and to inherit all that is yours by nature and right.

With the True God as our Witness, what we are telling you is true and verifiable and not in dispute.

James Clinton Belcher, Head of State, United States of America (Unincorporated)

Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

This article was found on PaulStramer.net and republished on this website for educational purposes.

This article (Did You Know You Took an Oath to Defend a Corporate Constitution?) was originally published on Paul Stramer and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via OmniThought.