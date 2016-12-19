Large Wave of Energy from Unknown Source Hitting Earth Now

156 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



December 18th into 19th, 2016

A large wave of energy impacting the entire planet has UNINTENTIONALLY been detected by the MIMIC TPW microwave background imagery. Currently ONGOING as of 12/19/2016 at 1:20am US central time)

link to see the event here:

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time…

This is not a glitch, computer error, or fake — unless someone at the University decided to fake data for some reason.

This system usually only shows precipitation / water vapor , yet in some rare instances large energy returns can be seen when solar, spaceweather, and other energy events impact the planet.

We have seen examples of X class flares, and large Earth facing Coronal Mass Ejections cause large disruptions of this very same feed — however this “wave” of energy produces a return that crosses the same bandwidths detected (and used by) the MIMIC microwave background system.

The energy spans the planet on both (all) sides over several hours time. This wave of energy started to form on 12/18 at about 15:00UTC, and is currently ongoing.

A check of the X-ray flux monitors from GOES shows low activity, minor solar winds, no major solar storms, Total Electron Content in the ionosphere shows “minimal”…. thus the source / cause of this event is still “unknown”.

If this “event” really occurred (if it’s “real”) then we’re looking at a huge amount of energy impacting the planet causing a planet wide microwave return going off the scales.

Microwaves convert to DC energy in a natural “rectenna” process when the waves become trapped in the Earth’s magnetosphere– the radio waves convert to DC power, and are taken to ground. Ground ultimately being the core of the Earth.

If the event is really occurring, then the potential amount of energy going to the core of the planet would be tremendous — this of course could increase volcanic activity, and cause large earthquakes.

I don’t know what to make of this — this is the first time I’ve ever seen something this large over such a vast area show up on MIMIC like this. Keep watch — the next week may tell the tale on what happens (if anything) from this strange event.

Source: Dutchsinse

