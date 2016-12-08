The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»Leaked Pentagon Video Shows Vaccine Designed To Modify Behavior (Must Watch)
Leaked Pentagon Video Shows Vaccine Designed To Modify Behavior (Must Watch)
Research

Leaked Pentagon Video Shows Vaccine Designed To Modify Behavior (Must Watch)

By on 0 Comments

Unbelievable. A Leaked Pentagon video shows that a vaccine has been developed to modify human behavior. Government mind control!

Did you get your flu shot yet…?

 

 

Via: Truth Unsealed

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply