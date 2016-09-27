The Legal Name Game to Enslave Your Soul

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao L Chang

The legal name game is one of the greatest “con games” that the Dark Forces invented to enslave your soul. The Controllers of the New World Order (NWO), which are the minions of the Dark Forces, like to use the legal name to trick you to agree to unknowingly give your natural rights away to them. Once you do this, everything that you have purchased or owned under that legal name legally belongs to the federal government.

In other words, your kids, cars, house, and anything that you have purchased or owned using your legal name legally belong to the federal government. The good news is that they did not do this lawfully and therefore they have no lawful standing. If you want to learn how to defend your rights effectively, you need to know the difference between the word legal and lawful.

It is crucial to define the difference between legal and lawful. The generic Constitution references genuine law. The present civil authorities and their courts use the word legal. Is there a difference in the meanings? The following is quoted from A Dictionary of Law 1893: Lawful. In accordance with the law of the land; according to the law; permitted, sanctioned, or justified by law. “Lawful” properly implies a thing conformable to or enjoined by law; “Legal”, a thing in the form or after the manner of law or binding by law. A writ or warrant issuing from any court, under color of law, is a “legal” process however defective. See legal. [Bold emphasis added] Legal. Latin legalis. Pertaining to the understanding, the exposition, the administration, the science and the practice of law: as, the legal profession, legal advice; legal blanks, newspaper. Implied or imputed in law. Opposed to actual “Legal” looks more to the letter [form/appearance], and “Lawful” to the spirit [substance/content], of the law. “Legal” is more appropriate for conformity to positive rules of law; “Lawful” for accord with ethical principle. “Legal” imports rather that the forms [appearances]of law are observed, that the proceeding is correct in method, that rules prescribed have been obeyed; “Lawful” that the right is actful in substance, that moral quality is secured. “Legal” is the antithesis of equitable, and the equivalent of constructive. 2 Abbott’s Law Dic. 24. [Bold emphasis added]

In simple terms, something that is lawful is above something that is legal. If something is legal, it does not necessary mean that it is lawful. For example, killing someone is unlawful but can be legal. Lawful is more about natural rights and legal is more about rights given by man or the government.

The government document that they used to forge your name, bond your soul, and trick you to give up your natural rights is the birth certificate, which is actually a bond and a contract. This is why they trade your birth certificate on the stock market.

Some spiritual teachers have said that the legal name is the “mark of the beast”. In my opinion, the “mark of the beast” can mean a few different things associated with a mark of spiritual slavery. The legal name is one of them.

What is the Legal Name?

The legal name is not the name given to you by your parents; instead it is a forgery name created by the government to trick you to do business with it. To be more specific, your real name is an appellation. Only “things” have names. Furthermore, living and breathing people have autographs, not signatures. A signature is used by a corporate officer to do business with a corporation.

In the legal system, when a person’s name is written in all lower case (i.e., john quincy adams) it is referring to a natural and living person. Furthermore, when a person is described as “John Quincy of the House Adams”, it is referring to a natural and living person.

When a name is NOT written like the two examples above, 99 percent of the time it is referring to an artificial person, also known as a corporation. It is important to know that in the legal system the word person can mean many things, such as a corporation, legal name, legal person, artificial person, or natural person.

Most of the time when you receive a letter or document from a bank, a court, or a government agency, your name is written in ALL CAPITAL letters. This all caps name tells lawyers, attorneys, and judges that it is a legal name of a corporation or a dead man’s estate. If the legal name is written in all capital letters and the letters are italicized, it is the name of a ship.

john –quincy: adams = a living American endowed with all his natural

rights John Quincy Adams = a foreign situs trust used in commercial shipping JOHN QUINCY ADAMS = a foreign estate trust John Q. Adams = a public transmitting utility company John q. Adams = a public foundation JOHN Q. Adams = a cooperative JOHN QUINCY ADAMS = a boat or ship used in public commerce [Note: According to the book titled You Know Something Is Wrong When….. “An American Affidavit of Probable Cause”, this name is supposed to be italicized (JOHN QUINCY ADAMS).] JOHN QUINCY Adams = a commonwealth trust J. QUINCY Adams = a slave owned by Exxon Corporation J.Q. Adams = a foreign pauper forbidden to own land Adams, John Q. = a taxpayer ADAMS, JOHN Q. = a soldier adams, john q. = a slave There are dozens of different potential meanings that can be arbitrarily assigned to anyone’s name and used to “represent” radically different entities. In a verbal conversation we can talk all day long about someone or something named “John Quincy Adams” and which john quincy adams or what kind of JOHN QUINCY ADAMS will never be known, except from the context of the conversation — but on paper the use of such a system instantly defines what or whom is being talked about — if you know the system. This is what the lawyers, bankers, and politicians have used to enslave you. It is a crime known as “personage”. By arbitrarily creating an Estate trust named after you and claiming to own this thing they created, they have falsely claimed to own you and your assets and to literally buy and sell “you” on stock exchanges, ship “you” out of ports, and tax “you” for doing things you’ve never done. After all, there is no law against enslaving an ESTATE trust, is there? Or arresting a slave? Or charging a tax on importing revenue to Puerto Rico?

The Main Role of the Legal Name

Here is an excerpt from my second seminar that explains in details about the main role of the legal name:

The government can only operate in a fictional world because it is a corporation. According to Black’s Law Dictionary 6th Edition, a corporation is “an artificial person or legal entity created by or under the authority of the laws of a state.” Because the government is a corporation (artificial person), it is a fictitious entity that has no natural rights and power. Its main source of power comes from feeding on the energy of the people. Since a corporation is a fictitious person, it cannot think, speak, see, touch, smell, or do anything that a living person can do. In other words, a corporation cannot, by itself, function in the real world. To function in the real reality, it needs a conduit or a liaison of some sort to connect it, and the fictional world in which it exists, to the real reality. As living, breathing people, we exist in the real world, not a fictional world. But government exists in a fictional reality, so it can only deal directly with other fictional persons, such as corporations, agencies, and states. This is why the name of the place that you go to for a trial is called a “court-room.” Do you remember what I said earlier about why the court is a place where people go to when they want to play a game? When it comes to the government, the court has to operate as a game, because it is dealing with a fictional thing. This is why the court system is all based on presumption when it is dealing with the government and the legal person. Because the government cannot deal directly with the real you, it needs to trick you to agree to be a conduit or a liaison, so that it can connect you to the fictional government. This conduit is the legal person (legal name), which is the name written in all caps. This legal person is not you, but is a fictitious entity used by the government to do business with you. The moment you agree to be the legal person (legal name), you create a contract that connects you to the legal person. This allows the government to do business with you. It also allows the government and the court to have jurisdiction over you. However, you can void the contract anytime you want.

Here is a great article from Privatis.me that exposes the fraud of the legal system at a deeper level. If you are having trouble reading the article, click here to go to the PDF file.

The articles below were written by Kate of Gaia. These two articles have excellent information about the legal name game. Highly recommended! If you are having trouble reading the articles, visit this link and this link to go to the PDF files.

Sources:

Riezinger, Anna M., & Belcher, James C. You Know Something Is Wrong When….. “An American Affidavit of Probable Cause”. CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform. 2015.

https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2014/08/the-orchestrated-plan-to-deceive-and-enslave-the-american-people-pdf.pdf

