List of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs)

Editor Note: I’ve noticed news reports in the last few days of more wildfires in Denver and Tennessee, respectively. It’s an odd time of year for wildfires, so I can’t help but think about the information that was given to us about fires being set deliberately to smoke out those in some of the underground bunkers.

Denver: Green Mountain wildfire in Lakewood and Cause of Fire on Green Mountain Remains Under Investigation

Tennessee: Gatlinburg burns: Wildfire sweeps through Tennessee

While there is no mention of known underground bases in Tennessee on the following list below, I did find three underground bases in Tennessee from another source. What I find interesting is that both of the fires in Denver and Tennessee are taking place on mountains. It could be nothing, but it’s something I’m keeping my eye on so I thought I would share.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE Functions: Unknown

Levels: Unknown

Tunnels to: Unknown

Notes: An unusual cave discovery that has been described as an underground “fairy land” with a large subterranean waterfall and an underground lake beyond which the explorers (at the time) were unable to proceed. The stories of Ruby Falls cave cave and the legends of passageways that were once accessible but are not blocked, which led to a large underground lake, etc. Also, the story of the strange disappearance of a geologist in Nick-A-Jack cave, some 30 miles west of Chattanooga, and well over 6 miles long. GALLATIN, TENNESSEE Functions: Unknown

Levels: Unknown

Tunnels to: Unknown

Notes: On Sept. 23, 1880 at about 3:30 in the afternoon former David Land dematerialized in front of 5 witnesses while walking across a field. Mrs. Lang ran and pounded the ground where he had vanished. Seven months later Lang’s children insisted that they had heard their father crying distantly from UNDERNEATH the field. He seemed desperate and tortured, and was begging for help, until his voice faded away and was not heard again. Where he was last seen there was a circle of WITHERED yellow grass 20 feet in diameter.

Source: MAJESTIC, by Whitley Strieber MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE Functions: Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Levels: Unknown

Tunnels to: Unknown

Notes: 21 miles north of Memphis. It is an enormous facility, covering thousands of acres. I have been told that there is a deep underground facility beneath this base. Source: Subterranean Bases

Underground Bases Listed By State

By Don Croft

Educate Yourself Editor’s Note: Phil Schneider used to work for the government and was involved in the construction of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB bases). In talks given in 1995, he said that there were 129 active deep military bases in America and two more under construction, He confirmed (at that ime) that there existed a minimum of two underground bases in each state. Phil also mentioned that there were more than 1,450 DUMB bases worldwide. In 2001, Stewart Swerdlow reported in his Los Angeles talk that there were 133 active DUMB bases in America. Phil also revealed that 62 of those 129 DUMB bases were being used as housing facilities for various alien groups that the governemnt had made treaties and agreements with. The rest were being used by humans (military & civilians) for biological, chemical, and mind control development. Phil mentioned in his last lecture in Seattle, Washington (Sep 24, 1995) that he was publishing a book that would expose these government secrets and identify the location of every underground base in America, as he felt the American public were entitled to know what theor government was doing with their money and keeping secret from them. When Phil was found murdered in Oregon in early January, 1996, all of his records, alien artifacts, journals, book manuscript, etc. were missing. You should print out a hard copy of this page immediately and also save it on a floppy or CD. — Ken Adachi

I got this anonymously today in email. It’s obviously the result of a whole lot of groundwork, so to speak, by a lot of people, perhaps including Constitutional Unorganized Militia members in various states. This is quite timely, perhaps, as the new Earthpipes show some promise for neutralizing the predatory aspects of these facilities cheaply and efficiently. We normally locate underground bases by the smog fields that they produce above ground. This happens because nuclear generators produce dense deadly orgone radiation (DOR) which forms smog by positive-charged ionization. Smog is nothing but filth in colloidal suspension in the atmosphere. The various colors of smog are determined by what kind of filth is available 😉

It’s our feeling that the bases are being built as hidey-holes for this regime, which has effectively lost its psychological stranglehold on the world populace by now and is retreating. It would be unwise to allow them to just wait us out and take another swipe at humanity later on and we know that neither predators nor their arcane weaponry can function well within a strong orgone field, even underground, and slave labor is no doubt essential to running these facilities, so intense orgone will incite them to do what you and I are doing: claiming our birthright of individual freedom and responsibility.

The earthpipes are still in the experimental stage, but Carol and I intend to test them on the main U/G base near Dulce, NM, next month and meanwhile our network is testing them on U/G bases closer to our homes and pooling the empirical data. For example, Carol, Laozu Kelly and I planted six Earthpipes on the base near Joseph, Oregon a couple of weeks ago and Kelly and McGinty are perhaps on their way there to check the results today. Both of those fellows are energy sensitives who are reasonably unbiased, so their observations are very useful.

The Earthpipes may promise to be an excellent alternative for underground targets to the 3oz Towerbusters and the 12oz Holy Handgrenades because a much smaller amount of orgonite can get a much more dramatic result underground, thanks to the use of the copper pipe. It’s similar to the way a cloudbuster can draw in DOR from the atmosphere for many miles around and it may be another step toward what Dr. Grebbenikov was able to achieve with resonant chambers alone (antigravity flight and time/space manipulation). The trend in spiritually-resonant science it to do more and more with less and less. I don’t think we’ll be like the dolphins in this lifetime but I do believe that they’re the living standard for us in 3D.

Having finally busted the underground base complex around Fallon, Nevada, last summer with Dodeca Richard, we’ll have a good test bed for busting a similar-sized major underground facility. It took several visits by several people to entirely do that complex and we used about 30 gallons of orgonite before every trace of DOR was absent from the atmosphere. I expect we could have done the entire thing in a day or two with a couple of gallons or less of orgonite if it were used in the form of Earthpipes, but we’ll soon see if my hunch pans out.

— Don Croft

Underground Bases listed by State

ARIZONA

1. Fort Huachuca. 31°50′ N 1100 19’48” W, saucer base below, intelligence training above, mind-control incl. too.

2. Gates Pass Base

3. Gila Mountain Area, south of Interstate 8 and approx. 30 east of Yuma, AZ. 290 N 116ºW. DUM base.

4. Grand Wash Cliffs, on western edge of the cliffs at the head of Grapevine Wash. Must be reached via hwy 93 and then unpaved roads. DUM base. Page 303 …

5. Green Valley

6. Hualapai Mountains, east side of the mountain range, about 35 mi. SE of Kingman, AZ

7. Rincon Mtn., north side of Rincon Mtn

8. Mt. Lemmon

9. Page

10. Safford, near Safford

11. Santa Catalina Mountains – base

ARKANSAS

12. In the vicinity of Hardy and Cherokee Village. 360 19′ N 9°29’W W. Installation purpose not known.

13. Pine Bluff, Ark. area. 34° 13.4′ N 92º01.0’W to 34º30′ N 92° 30’W. saucer base.

CALIFORNIA

14. 29 Palms Marine Base, Identified on military map as airspace area R-2501 N. Saucer base southeast of Ludlow. This is a U.S. alien research/ diagnostic facility and UFO base.

15. China Lake, mind control and weapons research

16. Darwin, CA, 4 miles dues west of Darwin

17. Deep Springs, CA, 37°22′ N 117º 59.3′ W. saucer base

18. Fort Irwin, CA, 35°20’N 116°8’W W. saucer base

19. Edwards Air Force Base, in the area where Diamond Cr. & the so. fork of the Yuba meet, there are 3 underground UFO bases. 34°8′ N 117° 48′ W

20. George Air Force Base, CA – saucer base

21. Helendale, Lockhead Underground Facility, 34º44.7′ N 1170 18.5′ W. Technology for secret projects. There are 3 saucer bases here.

22. Los Angeles, On Hwy 14 towards Edwards A.F.B. after Palmdale, one turns off and after taking several streets to 170th street, north on 170th St. to the Rosamond-1 70th intersection, the second and lower and better maintained dirt road will take you west, and if you take a right going north at the power lines and up to the hilltop you will see the top of an underground NORTHOP facility; Technology for the elite’s secret projects. This area was very active in the 1970s. Northrop’s facility is near the Tehachapi Mtns. It has been reported to go down 42 levels. It is heavily involved with electronics and hi-tech aerospace research.

23. Mt. Shasta

24. Kern River, CA the hollowed out mountain next to the hydroelectric facility at the Kern River Project near Bakersfield- reported saucer base

25. Napa Valley- located at Oakville Grade north of Napa, CA. Tunnels also connect the wineries north of Napa, used for white slavery and mind-control. Has a saucer base.

26. Norton Air Force Base- saucer base

27. Quincy, CA, 39° 56.2′ N 120° 56.5′ W. saucer base

28. Near Palmdale (if one takes Palmdale Blvd. til 240th St. and goes to Ave R-8. One the eastern limit of Ave. R-8 is McDonnell-Douglas’s facility called the Uano Facility. One can see it better from the Three Sisters Hills to the south of the facility. Strange shaped disks raise out of the ground on pylons. These attached disks glow and change color. It is involved in hi-tech aerospace technology.

29. Presidio, CA – A FEMA/DOD site for Region IX’s regional office

30. San Bernardino, CO, 34º 50′ N to 34° 16′ N

31. Santa Barbara County – placed in the thick diatomite strata

32. Santa Rosa, 38º 26.4′ N 122º 42.9′ W, FEMA, Regional center for west coast, what FEMA is doing is mostly kept secret. This is listed as a Communications Antenna Field, but is doing much more.

33. Sierra Nevada Mountains, CA – very deep military base

34. Tehachapi Ranch- 4 saucer bases, Tecachapi Canyon has a new underground base which was finished in Sept. ’95. This is the “Unholy 6” base of the Orions. 35° 20′ 118° 40′

35. Trona, CA, 35° 45.5′ N 1 77º22.6′ W –several miles northwest of Trona, directly under Argus Peak. This DUM sits on China Lake’s NWC’s land, and may have been built in the ’60s.

COLORADO

36. Alamosa, 37° 28.1′ N 105°52.2’W W- reported saucer base

37. Book Cliffs, CO, 39° 40′ N 108º 0′ W near Rifle, CO

38. Boulder, CO–The headquarters for EMC, a type of electra-magnetic mind control that is being broadcast to modify the thinking of Americans, and to control slaves.

39. Colorado Springs, NORAD –Canada & U.S., & FEMA, hundreds of people on staff, contains at least 4.5 cubic miles of underground caverns and forty five underground steel buildings. Many underground chambers are as large as 50, x 100 ‘. This complex tracks thousands of satellites, missiles, submarines, and UFOs. NORAD also controls many Monarch slaves who have ALEX, JANUS, ALEXUS endtime callback programming. NORAD installation has 1278 miles of road underground.

40. Fort Collins- base for Gray aliens

41. Grand Mesa- Orion saucer base

42. Montrore Co.–north of Paradox, in Paradox Valley. The site in Paradox Valley can be reached via Hwy. 90 via Nucla. Page 304 …

CONNECTICUT

43. North west Connecticut

FLORIDA

44. Massive base- reported saucer base

45. Eglin AFB, 30º 40′ N 86° 50′ W- Orion saucer base since 1978

GEORGIA

46. Atlanta, GA –FEMA regional center, which is appropriately placed since Atlanta is to become a capital within the NWO redrawing of boundaries. Atlanta is believed to have several underground installations in its area, one to the north at Kennesaw Mtn., Marietta, GA connected to Dobbins AFB and one to the south of Atlanta at Forest Park.

47. Thomasville, 30° 50.2′ N 83°58.9′ W, FEMA, regional center, they train groups in Search and Destroy missions for when Martial Law is imposed. This is SW Georgia in area of tunnels.

IDAHO

48. Lower Goose Lake area in the general area of Oakley, ID.–Wackenhut of the Illuminati run a “model prison” for the NWO. The worst of the federal prisoners are placed in this underground prison which has 7,100 cells which are filled with about 2,700 federal inmates. A track runs through the middle of the eerie underground facility. Food and showers are on the tracks, and the men are allowed showers once a week. The minimum of lighting is used and the men are beaten senseless if they talk at all. It sits 500’underground.

49. South central Idaho–under the Snake River lava flows between Twin Falls and Idaho Falls.

INDIANA

50. Bedford & Lawrence Co. area–continued activity in large old mines indicates a possible government use of the large old quarries.

KANSAS

51. Atchison, KS–the DIPEF underground facility, which the govt. would run in an emergency. AT & T maintains an underground facility at Fairview, KS.

52. Kinsley–an underground UFO base

MARYLAND

53. Camp David–just north of the camp is an underground facility important to the intelligence agencies.

54. below Ft. Meade, of the National Security Agency, 10 acres of the most sophisticated supercomputers that can be built, very large complex, massive surveillance of all the world’s communications, including all transmissions in the U.S. & world of telephones, telegraph, telex, fax, radio, TV and microwave transmissions.

55. Olney, actually the facility is between Olney and Laytonsville, on Riggs Rd. off of Rt. 108. Another underground facility may also exist in the area, FEMA & possibly NSA, the facility may be 10 levels deep, purpose unknown.

56. Suitland, MD- Classified archives of U.S. Govt. stored here in underground levels. Vaults have extensive amounts of documents which are not indexed. Restricted access with a coded security card. High level intelligence groups operate in the area also.

MASSACHUSETTS

57. Maynard, 42° 26.0′ N 71° 27.0′ W FEMA, regional center, Wackenhut is here too.

MICHIGAN

58. Battle Creek, 42° 19.3′ N 85° 10.9′ W FEMA, regional center, activity secret (not validated)

59. Gwinn, Ml, 46° 16.8’N 87° 26.5′ W, near Gwinn is a large underground base which is a key base for sending signals. An AFB is also nearby. Under Lake Superior is an alien base with roads 5,000′ deep.

MISSOURI

60. 12 miles south of Lebanon, 36° 02.8′ N 115° 24.3′ W, near the newly created town of Twin Bridges-reported saucer base

61. In the Bat/Dry/Dead Man/ Howell cluster of caves- reported saucer base

62. St. Francis Mountains, MO (between St. Louis & New Madrid)

NEBRASKA

63. North-central Nebraska

64. Red Willow Co. near McCook, NE

NEVADA

65. Blue Diamond, 36° 02.8’N 115°24.3 W -reported saucer base

66-68. Groom Lake, also known as Dreamland, Area 51, The Area, the Spot, Red Square, Sally Corridor, Watertown Strip. 1150 50’N 37°20W. Run by the NWO along with demonic beings, the CIA is there and Wackenhut Security. Two large underground facilities close to but separate from Groom Lake but controlled by the demonic beings are Papoose Range and Cockeyed Ridge (S-4) underground bases. Purpose is the testing of various UFOs and other secret aircraft like the Aurora and Stealth. Also biological work is done, including the biological raising of small greys. Many levels have been built t these three complexes, and a 7 mile long run way (which is actually 39 miles) Page 305 … has been built over Groom Lake, a dry lake. There is an S-2, an S-4, an S-6, and an S-66 underground installations. S-66 is the most secret and it has 29 levels and is 11, 300′ deep.

69. Quartzite Mountain SE of Tonopah, 37° 31 ‘N 116° 20’ W- reported saucer base

70. Tonopah, Airforce, CIA? & ??, deals with secret aircraft

NEW HAMPSHIRE

71-73. There may be as many as three underground installations in New Hampshire’s hills (according to reports).

NEW JERSEY

74. Picatinny Arsenal, 4o° 38’N 74° 32′ W- saucer base, 1/4 cubic mile large & very deep underground.

NEW MEXICO

The state of New Mexico and Colorado have been used for the construction of a series of underground bases. (All the rest of the states have too.) The Primary Underground facilities in New Mexico consist of: 3 enormous underground bases in

The Dulce, NM area (an area I spent several days investigating in 1993).

The White Sands–Alamogordo Area which has 3 underground bases. Datil and Pie Town which have two more underground bases. (Carlsbad Cavern which had underground activity, which is reported discontinued, and another base to east of Carlsbad.).

The Los Alamos area underground facility . the Taos area underground facility

The New Mexico area has basically four underground system out.

One goes to the Four Corners area and then to Groom Lake (Area 51).

One goes north toward Delta, CO and Colorado Springs.

The Taos facilities goes north approximately along Interstate 25 and eventually ties in NORAD.

The southern bases connect to Texas and Mexico.

The Los Alamos facility dates at least back to 1940. One can only imagine what has been built with 1/2 century of labor on this underground system. Visitors to the deeper levels report humans kept in glass cylinders, plus many other strange things. I have had the opportunity to debrief some people who have been in the lower reaches of some of these facilities. There are special badges, special uniforms, tube elevators etc. which for lack of time I will not describe. .

75. Angel Peak- reported saucer base . Carlsbad Cavern area (now destroyed), 32° 25.0’N 1040 14.0W -old relics of saucer base left .

76-78. Dulce, N.M., 36º 56.0’N 106°59.8’W,–South of Dulce, in the area of the Jicarilla Indian Reservation, another facility is east of the Dulce facility a number of miles. This is run directly by Illuminati w/ Army and Airforce help, CIA also conduct experiments at the center; the size of the installation is hugh requiring small shuttle trains and has seven levels according to witnesses. Serves as a UFO base, biological experiments, production center for small-grey drones. Wackenhut provides some of the security on the ground.

79. Kirtland AFB, NM, Sandia National Lab

80. Manzano Mtn, near Albuquerque, known as the Kirtland Munitions Storage Complex, Airforce, 3,000-acre base within the Kirtland AFB/Sandia National Labs complex, guarded by 4 lethal rings of fences, use unknown, suspected UFO base. A new 285,000-sq. ft. bunker is being built near Manzano Base.

81. Pie Town, 34° 17.9’N 1 108°08.7’W, in area near Pie Town, UFO Base.

82. Sandia Mountains NE of Albuquerque -reported saucer base

83. to the north of Taos Pueblo

84. White Sands, 32°22.8’N 106°28.8’W, major hub for research, tied in with Dulce & NORAD, HO for NASA /military shuttle flights, radiation research ctr. and mind control.

NEW YORK

85. Adirondack Mountains (near Elizabethtown)

86. New York Metro area

87. Plattsburgh (near Canada and St. Albans) AFB, 49°40’N 73°33 W- two saucer bases in this area.

OKLAHOMA

88. Ada, 34°46.4′ N 96°40.7W W, underground saucer base, this base does uman cloning, and it is FEMA’s most sensitive base.

89. Ashland Naval Ammunition Depot, 34°45.9’N 96° 04.3’W,- reported saucer base

OREGON

90. Bull Run, north side of Bull Run Reservoir area near Mt. Hood, and very close to Larch Mtn. and south of Benson St. Park of the Columbia Gorge.

91. Coos Bay area has had three separate but coordinating underground facilities built for UFOs. The facility farthest east, about 20 miles inland in the wilderness near Hwy 42, has been shut down. It is now an old abandoned facility well camouflaged. The coast facility is probably still operational.

92. Klamath Falls, OR–since Sept. ’95 this has been a base for a number of NWO groups including the Air National Guard, FEMA, CIA, FBI, Spetznaz, and Page 306 …

MOSAP training base. An underground concentration camp exists here.

PENNSYLVANIA

93. Blue Ridge Summit, near Ft. Ritchie, known as ‘Raven Rock” or “Site R”, Army, major electronic nerve center, 650 ft. below surface with about 350 staff and over a 716 acre area. possibly connected via tunnel to Camp David. The NOD installation is involved with psychic (demonic) and satellite control over slaves. This underground complex is to allow the government of the United States to escape a nuclear attack. The enormous complex radiates under Wash. D.C. and connects with many other sites. The tunnel system is used to move some of the mind-control sex slaves. The walls and ceilings of the tunnels are ceramic tile with fluorescent lighting recessed into the ceilings.

TEXAS

94. Ft. Hood, TX, 31° 15’N 97° 48′ W, home of some Delta Mind-Controlled soldiers and a reported saucer base.

95. Denton, TX, 33° 13.2’N 97° 08.2’W – FEMA, regional center, activity secret

96. Red River Arsenal, TX- reported saucer base

VIRGINIA

97. Bluemont, Mount Weather base, Federal Preparedness Agency & FEMA, small-city underground, top-secret, staff of several hundred, does secret work for FEMA and contains a complete secret government with the various agencies and cabinet-level ranking administrators that keep their positions for several administrations and help run the United States.

98. Culpepper, 380 28.5 N 77°59.8’W, about 2 miles east of Culpepper off of Rt. 3, called Mount Pony, Illuminati–Fed. reserve, 140,000 sq. ft.,

includes a facility for the storage for corpses, monitors all major financial transactions in the U.S. by means of the “Fed Wire”, a modern electronic system.

99. Pentagon, Arlington, VA-

100. Warrington Training Ctr. –two sites: one on Rt. 802 and the other on Bear Wallow Road, on Viewtree Mountain. One is Station A the other Station B. Army & ??, purpose unknown

WASHINGTON

101. Bothell, 47°45.7’N 122°12.2w W, FEMA, regional center, activity unknown

Editor Note: This particular FEMA center is quite close to where I live. I parked across the street one day to have a look. It made me a little nervous because there are armed guards stationed at the gate, so I didn’t stay for long. I didn’t want anyone coming out and questioning me. Interesting to note is that this particular FEMA center was home to a Nike Missile Base during the Cold War. All the locals in the area over the age of 40 are aware of this fact, so I know they have underground facilities. What’s odd about this particular base is that the massive complex sits right in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Bothell’s Nike Hill Home to Regional FEMA Headquarters “The steep hill west of Bothell’s Canyon Park, that 228th Street SE traverses, is known as Nike Hill. Most probably think it’s because it’s a grueling run for anyone trying to get into shape. But the site at the top of the hill, where the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region X sit behind a chain-link fence and manned security gate, was once a Nike missile site during the height of the Cold War. The site was active from 1957 to early 1963, and was eventually decommissioned in 1979 and offered for free to FEMA to set up its regional office. What looks like an unimposing collection of one-story buildings is in fact a multiple-story underground complex where about 170 people work year-round preparing for and mitigating disasters in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. While these states are Region X’s priority, staff is on-call to respond to any emergency nationwide…” Read More

WASHINGTON, D.C.

102. WHITE HOUSE, 38°53.5’N 77°02.0’W–The secret NOD underground installation which is connected to the intelligence groups like NSA and the CIA as well as many other nefarious groups lays under the White House with tunnels connecting this NOD installation with the House of the Temple. The Supreme council of the 33° of the Scottish Rite’s House of the Temple has a 14′ x 25′ room in it with 13 chairs where the Illuminati’s Grand Druid Council meet. The NOD Deep Underground Installation has numerous levels to it. One eye- witness, went to level 17 (via an elevator) and stated that he believes that deeper levels exist.

WEST VIRGINIA

103. Sugar Grove, the Navy’s Strategic Intelligence Services microwave communications. There base here.

104. White Sulphur Springs, under the Greenbriar Hotel, a mini-city large enough for 800 people equipped with its own crematorium, if there are any other purposes otherthan listening to U.S. microwave communication it is unknown by this author.

UTAH

In Utah, the Kennecott Copper Company has been connected to the Illuminati and the KKK. These connections have been exposed in other writings by this author. Kennecott’s mine (reported to be owned by the World Bank) in the Salt Lake City area is serviced by Union Pacific, which is reported connected to the Mormon Church. The mine is receiving a heavy volume of big trucks after 11 p.m., for instance, in a normal night over 6 dozen large trucks with 2 trailors each rolling into the mine. In other words, it appears that the heavy train & tractor trailor activity indicates something besides mining.

© Copyright 2002-2004 Educate-Yourself.org All Rights Reserved.

