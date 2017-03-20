Are we looking at the outside of a churning Deep State régime change?

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Constitutional united States of America was never formally abolished. Is it now being revived?

By Alcuin Bramerton

It is difficult to know what to call the country which lies between Canada and Mexico on the North American continent.

Some think of it as America; others as the United States; others as the United States of America. Unconstitutional lawyers, playing games with capital letters and lower case, call it other things.

One thing, however, is emerging with new clarity. Since Thursday 28th March 1861, the de facto government understood to be running America has been illegal.

28th March 1861 was the day the Congress of the u nited S tates of A merica adjourned for lack of a quorum and was never reconvened.

The Constitutional u nited S tates of A merica was never formally abolished. The governance of the country to which the Constitution applied was simply taken over by prancing actors working for élite financial interests in Europe. With the exception of a few patriots, the American people didn’t seem to notice or care. This is still the situation today. The actors have changed; the illegality of their perceived governance has not.

America / United States / US / United States Of America / USA is not a sovereign and free nation; it is a privately-owned corporation whose beneficial owners are old bloodline families and their supporting syndicates.

Since the 28th March 1861, what is publicly known as “Congress” has functioned in one of three different ways:

(1) Either as a corporate Board of Directors for private, mostly foreign-owned and deceptively-named governmental services corporations, operated by banking cartels. One of these banking cartels is called the Federal Reserve. This is the cartel running a corporation called the “United States of America, Inc.” Another banking cartel is called the IMF (International Monetary Fund). This runs a corporation called the “UNITED STATES”.

(2) Or as the government of a legislative democracy calling itself the United States of America (Minor): American “states” more often thought of as federal territories and possessions, for example Guam, Puerto Rico, etc.

(3) Or as a plenary oligarchy ruling the Washington DC Municipal Government (only).

The President of the variously-named large North American country thought of as America is the just the CEO of the federal corporation(s). There are about 39 levels of security clearance above this President, depending on how the counting of covert black budget agencies is conducted. This means that there are 39 sets of projects, facilities, meetings, papers and accounts which the President knows nothing about and has no access to by right.

There are, however, such things as “free sovereign and independent people of the United States”; millions of them, indeed, living on the North Americal landmass between Canada and Mexico.

A question is being put. Are these people now beginning to wake up, restore their lawful government on the land, and enforce the Organic and Public Law of the country?

There are signs that the Trump presidency may be forcing the first step of a benevolent and lawful governing outcome for the American people. This is happening with the support of the military, and could not (bloodlessly) be achieved without it.

On Shrove Tuesday, 28th February 2017, President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. That speech ended with the following words:

“From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears; inspired by the future, not bound by the failures of the past; and guided by our vision, not blinded by our doubts.”

“I am asking all citizens to embrace this Renewal of the American Spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big and bold and daring things for our country. And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment and believe in yourselves. Believe in your future. And believe, once more, in America. Thank you, God bless you, and God Bless these United States.”

Odd ending. These United States. As opposed to those United States? Significant? Or just more expedient thespian prancing?

More background here, here (pdf 1p) and here (pdf 4pp).

This article (Are we looking at the outside of a churning Deep State régime change?) was originally published by Alcuin Bramerton and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.