Loud Booms, Some with “Pinkish Light,” Reported in New Orleans, and North Carolina

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Linda Moulton Howe has been documenting these mysterious earth booms for some time. Some have said that the recent earth booms are from cabal underground bases being blown up.

Here are the recent reports from Earth Files:

January 23, 2017 – Loud Booms, Some with “Pinkish Light,”

Reported in Uptown, New Orleans. Windsor, Calif.

Social Media Reports Mystery Booms.

“There was some kind of flash and a boom. It was like a pinkish flash.” Cindy Stein, New Orleans resident. “Deep boom was so loud it made you come outside to see

if something blew up. Didn’t see a thing.” Neal Royer, New Orleans resident.

January 19, 2017 – Unexplained, Loud, House-Shaking Boom Reported by

Dozens to TV News and Mt. Holly, N.C. Police Night of Jan. 17th.

“It sounded like a bomb just went off outside our house.” Mt. Holly, No. Carolina Resident, January 17, 2017

January 19, 2017 Mt. Holly, North Carolina – Tuesday night, January 17, 2017, beginning at about 8:03 PM Eastern, the Channel 9-WSOTV newsroom in Mt. Holly, North Carolina, began receiving dozens of calls from viewers reporting a mysterious, loud, house-shaking boom. Channel 9 reporter Ken Lemon learned Mt. Holly police and county dispatchers also received over thirty 911 calls in a couple of hours from worried residents trying to find out what caused the bomb-like sound.

One caller told Channel 9: “It sounded like a bomb just went off outside our house.” That caller reported that all the neighbors were outside while she was calling because everyone heard the huge boom.

Another caller said, “It rattled the house and windows and everything. It sounded like we were in downtown Fallujah (Iraq war zone).” And the Mt. Holly Police Dispatcher said, “Oh, my goodness. I thought I heard that here.”

Channel 9 interviewed one resident who demonstrated how the boom sound rattled her windows so loudly that she used her fingers to tap hard on the window frame.

This was the second loud, ground-shaking boom in four days. Another had been reported on Saturday, January 14, 2017. But police could not find a source for either boom like so many other places in North America and around the world since inexplicable, persistent house-shaking booms began being reported six years ago in January 2011.

If you have heard any of these ‘mysterious earth booms’, Linda would like to hear from you. Please email [email protected].

Here is the full report from WSOCTV:

Neighbors, police puzzled by mysterious ‘sonic boom’ in Mt. Holly MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – Mount Holly neighbors want to know what was behind a sound that was so loud, it shook houses and left windows rattling throughout town Tuesday night. Mount Holly police received roughly 30 911 calls between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., reporting a loud “sonic boom” type noise. One woman who spoke with Channel 9 said the sound was so loud it rattled her windows, and she was certain that someone had hit her car parked on the street in front of her house. Another man said he thought there was an explosion at the plant a block away from his house. Another woman who called dispatchers to report the noise said, “We just had an explosion…It sounded like we were in downtown Fallujah.” “Oh my goodness, I thought I heard that here,” a dispatcher responded. “All the neighbors are outside right now. We all heard it,” one caller told dispatch. Big trucks and trains often roar through the area. But Brian Greene was baffled about Tuesday’s boom. “No, it’s not a common noise,” Greene said. Greene thought it was an explosion from a plant about a block from his house. Tuesday’s incident was not the first time something like this has happened recently, as residents reported hearing a similar noise Saturday night. Police are looking into what may have caused the boom, but so far have no solid answers. “The main thing is everybody is safe and that there is nothing to be worried about,” Mount Holly Police Department Chief Don Roper said.

Sources: Earth Files, WSOCTV

Related:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!