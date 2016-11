10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By James Corbett

Whatever side of whatever political divide you are on, these times will pass. The question is what will emerge on the other side. Do we want a world of hatred and division where people are divided and ruled by psychopaths and warmongers, or a world where love brings us together to create the world we want to live in? It’s not the Powers-That-Shouldn’t-Be’s choice to make; it’s ours. So what world do you want to live in?

