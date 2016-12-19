Mainstream Media Confirm Dalai Lama is a CIA Asset

38 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Covert Geopolitics

That the Tibetan Dalai Lama is a CIA asset was just a conspiracy theory, has now been confirmed as fact by the Los Angeles Times and the agency itself.

This brings to question how much of what the media consider as theory now would end up later on as fact?

How much of what the media consider as “fake news” right now would end up later on as the accurate account of an event?

In short, what gives them the authority to determine what is factual and truthful when their own journalistic standards and ethics include telling their readers mere half-truths for a while, i.e. when it is in the best interest of other institutions they are still working with in the interim?

The Los Angeles Times reports,

WASHINGTON — For much of the 1960s, the CIA provided the Tibetan exile movement with $1.7 million a year for operations against China, including an annual subsidy of $180,000 for the Dalai Lama, according to newly released U.S. intelligence documents. The money for the Tibetans and the Dalai Lama was part of the CIA’s worldwide effort during the height of the Cold War to undermine Communist governments, particularly in the Soviet Union and China. In fact, the U.S. government committee that approved the Tibetan operations also authorized the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. The documents, published last month by the State Department, illustrate the historical background of the situation in Tibet today, in which China continues to accuse the Dalai Lama of being an agent of foreign forces seeking to separate Tibet from China. The CIA’s program encompassed support of Tibetan guerrillas in Nepal, a covert military training site in Colorado, “Tibet Houses” established to promote Tibetan causes in New York and Geneva, education for Tibetan operatives at Cornell University and supplies for reconnaissance teams. http://articles.latimes.com/1998/sep/15/news/mn-22993

Is the mainstream confirmation of the Dalai Lama as a CIA asset now can be considered the whole truth, or is there something more to the story?

To “dispel” the Dalai Lama supporters’ doubts, the representatives of the Tibetan leader claimed in an interview with The New York Times on October 2, 1998 that “the subsidy earmarked for the Dalai Lama was spent on setting up offices in Geneva and New York and on international lobbying.” However, the devil is in the detail. Verkhoturov emphasizes that the denial was intended for those unfamiliar with the documents and facts. The documents say that in 1963 the CIA allocated considerable funds for the Dalai Lama’s entourage in Dharamsala, India, where his residence was located. There were no offices at Geneva and New York at the time. Furthermore, soon the role of the CIA in the 1959 Tibetan Uprising and the formation of the government in exile also surfaced. The US government viewed Tibet as a potential bulwark against China since 1949, when Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the creation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). According to Memorandum for the 303 Committee (1968), the so-called CIA Tibetan program was partially initiated in 1956 “with the cognizance of the Committee, is based on US Government commitments made to the Dalai Lama in 1951 and 1956.” “The program consists of political action, propaganda, paramilitary and intelligence operations, appropriately coordinated with and supported by [less than 1 line of source text not declassified],” the document read. The declassified memorandum stated that in September 1958 the 303 Committee approved the “CIA covert support to Tibetan resistance” — just a year before the all-out uprising in the region erupted. According to the publicist, the Dalai Lama’s exile opened the door to the CIA’s covert program aimed at recruiting and training the Tibetan leader’s followers and supporters in reconnaissance operations, sabotage, guerilla tactics, data encoding and radio operator skills. According to some estimates, about 170-240 Tibetans had undergone this special training. The Memorandum for the Special Group (1964) reveals that the CIA planned to create a spy network in Tibet, including “approximately 20 singleton resident agents… two road watch teams in Tibet to report possible Chinese Communist build-ups, and six border watch communications teams.” Verkhoturov believes that this spy activity could have targeted China’s nuclear program and the country’s first nuclear tests on October 16, 1964. However, China’s Cultural Revolution — a sociopolitical movement that took place in the People’s Republic of China from 1966 until 1976 — dealt a heavy blow to the Tibetan spy network and eventually brought an end to the espionage activity in the region. As a result, the budget of the CIA’s Tibetan program decreased to $1,165,000 in 1968. According to Jonathan Mirsky, a historian of China, the CIA program finally ended with President Richard Nixon’s visit to China in 1972. Still, in the early 1970s the CIA continued to allocate funds directly to the Dalai Lama, however, the amount of these subsidies remains shrouded in secrecy. “In 1999, I asked the Dalai Lama if the CIA operation had been harmful for Tibet,” Mirsky wrote in 2013, ‘Yes, that is true,’ he replied. The intervention was harmful, he suggested, because it was primarily aimed at serving American interests rather than helping the Tibetans in any lasting way. ‘Once the American policy toward China changed, they stopped their help,’ he told me, ‘Otherwise our struggle could have gone on’.” https://sputniknews.com/politics/201612131048516027-china-cia-tibet/

Indeed, there’s more to the story and so, we need to continue exposing the false idols right at their own home turf.

Beyond the Dalai Lama’s engagement with the CIA, his conviction to his own teachings has come to question when he was caught wearing a Rolex while he preached about the great scourge of materialism in this world.

What Kind Of Man Wears Rolex? When you think of Political figures who wear a gold Rolex you might think of U.S. Presidents, Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson or Bill Clinton, or even former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. When people think about Civil Rights Leaders who have worn yellow gold Rolex watches, they might think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., or Jesse Jackson. One man who might surprise people with wearing a Yellow Gold Rolex President, is no other than His Holiness, The Dali Lama of Tibet. As mentioned, The Dalai Lama typically goes out of his way to make certain his watches never appear to be fancy or ostentatious. His holiness does so, by typically putting them on inexpensive stretchable Speidel Twist-O-Flex watch bands. In this recent photo, we see the Dalai Lama with Prince Charles, and the Dalai Lama is wearing a yellow gold Rolex Day-Date with a cobalt blue dial. http://www.rolexmagazine.com/2012/04/dalai-lama-rolex-keeping-time-of-his.html

From another site glorifying his love for watches…

“The Second War was still going on, and the Allies wanted to make a road over Tibet from Assam, in India, to China. So two American military representatives came with a letter from President Roosevelt and a box containing a gold watch. A Patek Philippe. I was very excited. It was a very beautiful, very smart model. I still have it and it still works.” The watch is most likely a Patek Phillipe Perpetual Calendar Ref. 1526 from around 1942. No doubt it has been opened and dismantled more than once in it’s lifetime. Besides this cherished first watch, His Holiness has also been photographed in public wearing a Rolex Day-Date and this two tone Rolex Datejust with a jubilee bracelet. I can only speculate what his collection might be worth should it ever go up on auction. http://edgardaily.com/en/style/2016/the-dalai-lama-and-his-love-of-luxury-watches-30111

What about the holiness of his preachings on vegetarianism and non-violence?

Well, the CIA didn’t just finance his rebellion against China, the agency also trained and supplied arms to those who were willing to fight for him, according to Newsweek:

In the midst of this cold-war playground was Gyalo Thondup, who helped choose the first batch of trainees from Kalimpong. But the big brother kept his younger sibling — the Dalai Lama was then in his early 20s — in the dark about the spook business. “I didn’t inform His Holiness about my contacts with the CIA and Indian intelligence,” says Gyalo Thondup. “This was very dirty business.”Under a full moon in October 1957, the first two-man team of CIA-trained Tibetans took off from an old World War II grass airstrip in East Pakistan, near Dhaka. They rode in a B-17 “sanitized” of all markings. The parachutists were Athar Norbu and another Tibetan named Lhotse–“Tom” and “Lou” to their handlers. They were equipped with everything from dried beef to radios, from signal mirrors to folding-stock submachine guns. They landed smack on target, 60 miles from Lhasa, and quickly hooked up with the local resistance leader, Gompo Tashi Andrugtsang, an influential trader whose legendary Khampas had been battling the Chinese for years. The ragtag resistance waged a desperate struggle. In early 1958 many guerrillas were surrounded by 1,000 Chinese soldiers with artillery. “All our leaders were wounded, including Gompo Tashi,” says one survivor. “We kept hoping the CIA would drop us some weapons, but they never came. … Help was on the way. In 1958 more than 30 Tibetans began training secretly at Camp Hale, not far from Leadville, Colorado. Here about 300 Tibetans in all–assigned names like “Jack,” “Rocky” and “Martin”–were schooled in the black arts of covert warfare, from spy photography and sabotage to Morse code and mine-laying. “We had great expectations when we went to America; we thought perhaps they would even give us an atom bomb to take back with us,” said one trainee, Tenzin Tsultrim. http://europe.newsweek.com/when-heaven-shed-blood-164864

Enjoying the benefits of conniving with a certain entity while feigning ignorance of what crimes that same entity has committed is the height of one’s hypocrisy.

It’s not only that one practices what one preaches, but the same must clean his own house first before he ventures out into the world, and begin finding faults against another.

This week it was reported that a five-year old Tibetan girl had been allegedly raped by two Tibetan adult males in the settlement of Mundgod, South India. As shocking as the alleged crime was the revelation that the Mundgod camp officer and settlement officer had encouraged the father of the child not to pursue criminal charges against the men. Why? Out of fear of shaming HH the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people. Sadly, I and others living in the Tibetan community in exile were not surprised to learn this.

HuffPost web cached article, “Not in the Name of the Dalai Lama: Tibetan Reaction to Child Rape Reveals a Deeper Malaise”

Kalu Rinpoche says that he was molested by elder monks…”sexually abused by elder monks,” and when he was 18 his tutor in the monastery threatened him at knifepoint. “It’s all about money, power, controlling. . . . And then I became a drug addict because of all this misunderstanding and I went crazy.”

A gang of older monks who would visit his room each week…..This was hard-core sex, he says, including penetration. “Most of the time, they just came alone,” he says. “They just banged the door harder, and I had to open. I knew what was going to happen, and after that you become more used to it.”

It wasn’t until Kalu returned to the monastery after his three-year retreat that he realized how wrong this practice was. By then the cycle had begun again on a younger generation of victims, he says. Kalu’s claims of sexual abuse mirror those of Lodoe Senge, an ex-monk and 23 year old tulku who now lives in Queens, New York.

“When I saw the video,” Senge says of Kalu’s confessions, “I thought, ‘Shit, this guy has the balls to talk about it when I didn’t even have the courage to tell my girlfriend.’” Senge was abused, he says, as a 5-year-old by his own tutor, a man in his late twenties, at a monastery in India.

False idolatry and false institutions are two great scourges on this planet. Both have created a strong, opaque barrier between the mind and the Truth it is seeking.

The only way to know the Whole Truth and free humanity at last is to launch a great rebellion against them both.

Be prepared for what the mainstream media are doing right now, which is to publish some chosen truths to regain the people’s trust, as they start filtering the social media networks for “fake news”. Let’s not fall for this shenanigan, not anymore.

***

Source: Covert Geopolitics

Editor Note: After reading this information I remembered that Cobra had made some brief comments on the Dalai Lama back in 2013:

Cobra’s comments on the Dalai Lama begin at 9:20:

Q: I’m sure you might’ve received some emails on this and I have definitely received some emails on this and that is the Dalai Lama, now he makes the accusation that he is definitely involved in the 13 basic groups that are running the world and he is claiming that this guy is a pretend to be holy man. What are your feelings on number one and number two. Is he like somebody that’s taken over the Dalai Lama or what is he referring to.

Cobra: I have instructions not to make any comments on this particular subject. I would just ask everybody to do a very deep and thorough research over the internet about the person named Dalai Lama and make their own conclusions based on their own inner guidance.

