The Mandela Effect – Proof That Negative Timelines Are Collapsing!

By Gregg Prescott, M.S.

By now, we have all heard about the Mandela Effect. For those who don’t know what it is, I’ll catch you up to date.

The Mandela Effect is a theory originated by writer and paranormal consultant Fiona Broome that states false memories are, in fact, glimpses into parallel worlds with different timelines.

A common example is the Berenstein Bears versus the Berenstain Bears.

Another Example is Sex In The City.

The following video shows tangible proof of Sex In The City being part of the Mandela Effect:

But the Mandela Effect was named as such by Fiona Broome because it is the common belief that Nelson Mandela died in the late 1900’s but “Officially” died on December 5th, 2013. The discrepancy caused people to question whether we are on a different timeline or are living in a parallel universe.

If you do a Google book search for “Western Cape Branch of the South African Council for English Education, 1990 – South African literature (English)” and then type in “Nelson Mandel died, ” you’ll find the following quote:

… when Nelson Mandela died on the 23rd of July 1991

Please keep in mind that this book was published on October 1st, 1991.

So, here it is, undeniable proof written in black and white, 22 years BEFORE Mandela’s alleged death in 2013.

Our perception of time is changing!

Terence McKenna talked about his Timewave Zero theory where he proposed that time is spiraling towards the singularity where all possibilities become condensed into one reality. McKenna noted these changes in time mirrors current events with past events in a cyclic manner that repeat over and over again but each time, on a shorter cycle until the singularity is met.

Many people have reported experiencing glitches in time, where time is unaccountable in large chunks. For example, they may be doing a particular daily routine for many years, but time may have drastically shifted on one particular day in such a manner that it was inconceivable.

Glitches in time can happen in other ways as well.

For example, on December 4th, 2015, I experienced an odd glitch in time anomaly.

I use my old cell phone for basically playing mp3’s and up until yesterday, everything was fine with it. Then I noticed that the date on my cellphone changed to January 10, 2012. I didn’t think too much about it until today when the date read January 11, 2012.

My phone was never dropped. I didn’t accept any updates. I never took the battery out. It simply decided to go “back in time” which could signify a change in timelines.

So, I was curious about how much time was in between the date of January 11, 2012 and December 21, 2012, so I went online and found this:

After seeing 11 months and 11 days, I pondered, “What are the odds of this being an 11:11type scenario? Apparently, the odds are 100%

I then calculated what the date would be 11 months and 11 days from now:

Please bear in mind that I wrote the above excerpt on December 4th, 2015, so the future date of November 15, 2016 seems to have some kind of significance in relation to the timelines merging. I have this date bookmarked on my calendar…

Time speeding up

Additionally, many people have experienced the feeling that time is speeding up. In an article I wrote on In5D called, “The Time Is Speeding Up Phenomenon Is Preparing You For 5D,” Ian Lungold stated that time was speeding up because creation was speeding up. In other words, more was happening in less time. “When more is possible to happen in every moment,” stated Lungold, “there is more possible outcomes which opens the door to things called miracles.”

So what does this mean?

We’ve heard numerous people talk about how we are now on the positive ascension timeline, so what we are seeing is that these timelines are converging into the best probable outcome for humanity. Each time a timeline converges, it creates a time anomaly that could include the sensation that time is speeding up, a glitch in time, or something along the lines of the Mandela Effect.

When millions of people experience this as we’ve witnesses throughout the past year, then you know that something amazing is coming to fruition.

Be very cognizant of where you are placing your thoughts and intentions because each thought and intention is affecting the timeline and the highest probable outcome every millisecond!

Have you experienced a glitch in time or any other type of time anomaly? Please leave your comments below!

Gregg Prescott, M.S. is the founder and editor of In5D and BodyMindSoulSpirit.

Source: In5D

