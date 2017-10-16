How Many Coincidences Does It Take to Make a Conspiracy?

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dave Hodges

According to CNN, FOX, CBS, PBS, ABC, NBC and MSNBC there is no such thing as a conspiracy theory. These people believe that two bad people would never get together and plan to do something wrong. The American media has the majority of the public so brainwashed against the possibility of any conspiracy theory being true, that they reject any conspiracy out of hand. And if two or more people ever get caught doing something wrong, it is just an accident, and any one who believes otherwise, should immediately don their tin-foil hat and seek immediate therapy! HOW DO I KNOW THIS? THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA TOLD ME SO!

This article is written for the dumbed-down sheep who I would label as the naive “Coincidence Theorists.” These people believe in the accidental theory of history. It is not likely that Coincidence Theorists will read the article by themselves, so you, the aware Conspiracy Theorists, may have to help them. Therefore, this article is also written for the awake among us so that you can use the following information to educate the naive that there are indeed conspiracy theories that are true and that many of these proven theories serve to threaten the well-being of every American. Simply have your asleep and unaware neighbors and/or family members click on each hypertext link and have them verify the “Conspiracy Theories” that are mentioned within this article.

RECENT CONSPIRATORIAL EVENTS

When former President Obama, with his hand caught in the cookie jar, admitted that the NSA did, indeed, spy on regular citizens emails. However, as the President put it, it was just an accident. One can tell that the President went to Harvard as this is a brilliant response. The unaware “Duck Dynasty” crowd is not even cognizant of the fact that the event took place. The Coincidence Theorists” now have plausible deniability and can continue to live their lives without a worry for their future or the future of their children. And of course, there are the rest of us who are watching as Obama shovels one more load of dirt over America’s grave.



OK Coincidence Theorists, school is in session. Is it just an accident that Obamacare gives CPS agents the right to come into your home and take your children without probable cause or even be in possession of a warrant under the new HHS manual? If you tell the Coincidence Theorists that if your child gets a bad grade in school that CPS can come for their kids under the “education neglect” category listed in the manual, they will laugh at you. The Coincidence Theorists” will never believe this, so click on the link and help the sheep discover all the wonderful things that Obamacare has in store for our children and their parents. Is it just an accident that Obamacare really does have death panels? And we still won’t repeal this travesty.

Is it just an accident that Michael Hastings car blew up, or Andrew Breitbart died under very mysterious circumstances? No elaboration is needed here. Simply click the link and let the pictures and the brief narrative do the talking. Understanding the Hastings issues is paramount to understanding that the establishment thinks nothing of murdering someone for getting to close to the truth. If your Coincidence Theorist friend has any degree of empathy, you may convince them by educating them on the Hastings’ case alone.



Was it just an accident when Ambassador Stevens was murdered despite having asked for more protection before he was killed by CIA al-Qaeda proxy troops? Was it just an accident when General Hamm and Admiral Gayoutte were arrested for attempting to disobey a direct order by launching a rescue mission in an attempt to save Ambassador Stevens?



Was it just an accident that Obama, the communist who is fulfilling his communist mission to destroy America, had been groomed for the task since he was nine years old which will culminate in him surpassing Benedict Arnold as the country’s biggest traitor? After clicking on the link, please ask your Coincidence Theorist friend to articulate the purpose of groups like the American Communist Party, the Weathermen Underground, ACORN, etc. By this point, my Conspiracy Theorist friends, your Coincidence Theorist family member will be experiencing cognitive dissonance. They may get a headache and need a break. But whatever you do, find a way to induce them to read the following.



Is it just an accident that Obama permitted at least 150,000 Russians training on our soil training to occupy this country along with FEMA and DHS? At the same time, is it just an accident that Obama previously granted himself the right to seize, secretly incarcerate and even murder American citizens without a warrant under the NDAA? Is it just an accident that Obama had granted himself the authority to take control over every resource and every person in America, with or without a declared emergency, in Executive Order 13603? Have them click on these three links and ask them if this tyrannical oppression directed at Americans by this establishment is just a coincidence or an accident? Ask your Coincidence Theorist friends to explain the meaning of the “the land of the free and the home of the brave” in a modern day context after reading this paragraph.



These are just the recent events, post-Obama inauguration. But what about now. Since Donald Trump has been elected, are there any active conspiracy theories that cannot be explained away by coincidence?

THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW!

WAS IT JUST A COINCIDENCE THAT SETH RICH WAS MURDERED WHEN IT BECAME KNOWN THAT THE EMAILS HE GAVE TO WIKILEAKS HAD EVIDENCE OF CLINTON’S BLATANT CRIMINALITY?

IS IT JUST A COINCIDENCE THAT THE FBI HAS BEEN CAUGHT SCRUBBING CITIZEN EVIDENCE WHICH DESTROYS THE VEGAS MASSACRE FAKE NARRATIVE?

IS IT JUST A COINCIDENCE THAT YOUTUBE IS BANNING EVERY SINGLE VIDEO FOR JUST HAVING THE WORD “VEGAS” IN THE PRESENTATION?

IS IT JUST A COINCIDENCE THAT THE DEADLY NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES, WITH ALL THE “UNUSUAL CHARACTERSISTICS”, BROKE OUT AFTER THE OFFICIAL VEGAS NARRATIVE HAS FALLEN APART?

IS IT JUST A COINCIDENCE THAT A DEADLY HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK IS SPREADING LIKE WILDFIRE AT A TIME WHEN THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC IS REJECTING CALEXIT?

Conclusion

We have met the enemy and he is us. We have allowed the dumbing down of America to be completed. Our collectie ignorance is impressive. Many of us sit by and allow a scant few to fight our battles, while we at the same time, criticize those who do stand up for us stupid “Conspiracy Theorists”.

At the end of the day, we need to ask ourselves how many coincidences does it take to make a conspiracy?

This article (How Many Coincidences Does It Take to Make a Conspiracy?) was originally published on The Common Sense Show and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.