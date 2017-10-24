Massive animal die-offs around the world: 103 whales in Brazil, 86% insects disappear in nature parks in Germany, multiple thousands of fish in Uruguay, Paraguay, India and Thailand

Meanwhile, massive die-offs are happening around the world baffling residents and officials.

103 whales have already washed up dead this year in Brazil, thousands of fish found dead in dam reservoir in Uruguay, in lakes in India and in rivers in Paraguay and Portugal, and tons of fish along a beach in Thailand.

103 whales have already washed up dead this year in Brazil

The whale season on the Brazilian coast – between July and October – is coming to an end with a sad record this year: 103 strandings across the country. This is the all-time record. And a disturbing question remains: what is behind this number?

Residents living around the Palmar Dam are reporting the presence of thousands of dead fish along the Rio Negro. Locals say it had already happened 2 years ago. It may be due to water scarcity in the bed of the river.

Thousands of fish mysteriously die in lakes in Mahbubnagar, India

About 5000 fish, normally living in deeper parts of the fresh water bodies, were found dead in the Mahbubsagar lake. The massive fish kill raises concerns about toxic pollution.

Thousands of fish found dead in river near Asuncion, Paraguay

Between 5,000 and 10,000 small and medium-sized fish have been found dead in the Confuso River of Paraguay, located about 50 kilometers northwest of Asuncion. Officials believe it is due to illegal dump of waste waters. Scientists have taken water samples to determine the exact cause of the die-off.

Thousands of fish found dead in the River Tagus, Portugal

The fish die off is most probably linked to pollution, but everything is more than unclear.

Tons of fish along a beach in Hua Hin, Thailand

Many tonnes of small fish were washed up dead along about 10 kilometres of the Hua Hin beach after heavy rains. According to officials, the freshwater drained off into the sea diminishing the quantity of dissolved oxygen.

Approximately all insects disappeared mysteriously in national parks across Germany

Meanwhile in Germany, the number of virtually all insects has decrease by 75-82% in all the reserves and national parks in Germany. The reason behind this astronomic number of deaths in unclear. But it is extremely serious and of great concern.

