Max Igan “If Brexit & Trump Don’t Deliver What People Expect, We Might See A Total Awakening!”

Max Igan is a researcher, truth seeker, radio host, film-maker and one of the leaders of global awakening movement. This man is a must listen to for all those serious about stopping the NWO in its tracks.

About the Richie Allen Show

Europe’s most listened to (Verified) Independent News Radio Show, airing weeknights on http://www.davidicke.com Fab Radio 2 and http://www.richieallen.co.uk to bring you The Richie Allen Show which airs Monday – Thursday at 8PM GMT

The show features up to the minute news analysis by researchers, journalists and academics who are ignored by the corporate controlled media, as well as featuring activists from all around the world who are making a difference in their communities every day. People are tired of hearing about the problems, they want to hear of positive solutions.

That is why the show, while challenging the mainstream medias version of events, focuses heavily on the men and women who are trying to cause a seismic shift in the current paradigm. The skype line to the show will be open for listeners to call in and have their say. There will be no censorship.

