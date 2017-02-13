Mayor of Ankara: Earthquake Weapons Are Being Tested on Turkey

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joseph P. Farrell

Mr. N.R. and Mr. P.K. both noticed this story, and since it’s a topic that we’re interested in on this website, I decided to blog about this. The topic in question is geoengineering and tectonic technologies, which could be used for that purpose, or as weapons of mass destruction. As I’ve noted in previous blogs on this website, former Secretary of Defense in the Clinton Administration, Mr. William Cohen, admitted their existence and even opined that terrorist organizations may be in possession of them. See:

and see:

Note what the Yahoo version of this story claims:

Ankara’s outspoken mayor on Tuesday warned that outside forces could be using sophisticated technology to try to trigger a manmade earthquake in a deliberate bid to harm Turkey’s fragile economy. Melih Gokcek, who has been mayor of the Turkish capital since 1994, made the outlandish claims on Twitter where he regularly updates his more than 3.7 million followers, often writing in capital letters. His comments were made after two quakes hit the western Canakkale province on Monday and Tuesday morning, measuring 5.3 and 5.2 magnitude respectively, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. In these tweets, Gokcek shared a video which claimed there were tools for causing manmade quakes, and he called all submarines and ships with large equipment to be taken under control of the authorities. Gokcek said he had “researched” the two quakes and suggested they could have been caused by possible foreign interference. “There was a ship conducting seismic research nearby. What this ship was researching and what country it belongs to must be solved,” he wrote. (Emphases added)

Now, apparently when a US Secretary of Defense makes similar claims, they are not“outlandish”, but when the Mayor of the capital of Turkey does, they are. As I suggested in the previous articles on this website, there is a context in which such assertions must be entertained: is there a political context in which an earthquake or other such tectonic disaster, such as a tsunami, would appear to be a little too coincidental. In this respect, I have suggested that the political climate prior to the Indonesian-Malaysian tsunami was a little too coincidental: Catherine Austin Fitts has pointed out her consternation in the sudden and inexplicable trades in sovereign securities that began a week prior to this event; then the event occurred, and a reason was provided for the financial activity. And that meant a technology was involved. And it was nothing new: in World War Two the Allies studied methods of producing tsunamis on Japan prior to, and in aid of, the planned invasion of the home islands, a plan that was, of course, rendered moot by the a-bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Similarly, I pointed out that the Haiti earthquake, followed so quickly by strong earthquakes in the region of Paral, Chile, might have been shots in an “earthquake war.” In this instance there were even warnings of tsunamis from the Paral earthquake throughout the Pacific, especially in Hawaii, but… when the “tsunami” hit, it was barely three feet. That, to my high octane speculative mind implied, again, a technology. After all, if one can create such events, it also implies a technology to damp them. And again, prior to the German reunification – and this is a little-remembered series of incidents – there were a number of severe earthquakes in Soviet Georgia mere weeks prior to the reunification. Georgia was the home of the then Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shervarnadze. When Chancellor Kohl pressed the reunification – really the annexation – of East Germany, there was scarcely, and unusually, a peep from Moscow.

So to my high octane speculative mind, Mayor Gokcek may have good reasons to suspect something is up. It seems clear that the mayor of Turkey’s capital would not simply “spout off” on Twitter without the approval of higher ups. What is of interest here is that Mr. Gokcek is pointing to ships conducting seismic experiments in the region, and this to me suggests he has seen intelligence on the matter. This raises the question of why the origin of the ships is not mentioned. There are two scenarios, granting the proposition for the sake of argument that Mr. Gokcek is correct. The first is that Turkish intelligence simply does not know, for whatever reason. The ships may be flying the flag of a particular country and Turkey may suspect that their real origin lies elsewhere, and thus is not known; or, Turkish intelligence does know, and for the moment, is keeping quiet about it. But in either case, Mr. Gokcek appears to be the “unofficial” mouthpiece of the moment, being used to air a suspicion, but keeping the Turkish government itself out of the picture in the old “plausible deniability” two-step.

There is another clue, however, in the article as to the origin of the ships: Mr. Gokcek wants the ships “to be taken under control of the authorities.” This implies that the ships are not suspected to belong to any major power; after all, if Turkish authorities were to “take them under control”, there would be immediate and perhaps serious repercussions. And that implies that the “foreign interference” that he alleges might be coming from somewhere else. And that brings up Secretary of Defense William Cohen’s non-outlandish remarks to the fore once again, for recall, he maintained the technologies existed, and could be in the hands of “terrorists.” And somehow, I just don’t see ISIS (or whatever name it’s going by at the moment) has the technological competence nor infrastructure to create and sustain the deployment of it. And that implies someone else may be on the seen.

See you on the flip side…

Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. His book The Giza DeathStar, for which the Giza Community is named, was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into “alternative history and science”.

This article (Mayor of Ankara: Earthquake Weapons Are Being Tested on Turkey) was originally published on Giza Death Star and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.