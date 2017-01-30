Millions of dead sardines wash up on a beach in Chile

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Millions of sardines washed up dead along Aucho beach in the small town of Quemchi located in the eastern shore of Chiloé Island on January 27, 2017.

It is the first time that such a cataclysmic phenomenon occurs in this coastal community.

Not only the worst wildfires in decades are currently plaguing Chile. Yesterday, millions of dead sardines were covering the beach of Aucho in Quemchi, Chile.

The dead fish were first discovered by tourists visiting the region, then the unexplained phenomenon started to interest baffled local residents.

The dead sardines cover an area of at least 300 meters long.

The Chilean Navy is investigating the water (temperature and contamination).

Now huge amounts of gulls are eating the putrefacted fish.

Here a small video about this catastrophic fish die-off.

Source: Strange Sounds

