Broadcast by ABC in 1979, this rare documentary examines our government’s (then) 30 year human experimentation for mind control. This is a great investigative report of the mind control efforts from the past and it should make you wonder how our Congress could have dropped the ball in letting this shit go on after 1977. You won’t see this much truth from the mainstream media today. Fair use reporting.

Now it’s 60 + years since the experiments started, mind control has grown much larger & sophisticated with technological advances worse than anything that Orwell ever dreamed of. This video is about how it was back in 1979 after only 30 years of experiments.

