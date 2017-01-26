The Montauk Project: Discover the Truth About Time Travel

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Discover the truth about time.

This video chronicles the most amazing and secretive research project in recorded history. We all know something is out there, we’re just not sure exactly what. Detailing supposed time travel experiments at the Montauk Air Force Base at the eastern tip of Long Island as part of the Montauk Project.

The origin of the Montauk Proiect dates back to 1943 when radar invisibility was being researched aboard the USS Eldridge. As the Eldridridge was stationed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the events concerning the ship have commonly been referred to as: the “Philadelphia Experiment”. The objective of this experiment was to make the ship undetectable to radar and while that was achieved, there was a totally unexpected and drastic side effect. The ship became invisible to the naked eye and was removed from time and space as we know it!

