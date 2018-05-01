More “UN” Exposure — Get Your Popcorn!

72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Anna Von Reitz

Ah, well, now my guys are really beginning to turn the pages and dig the dirt…..

A couple days ago I posed a research project for our readers and researchers about who really owns and operates the “UN” Corp, as opposed to the “United Nations” organization chartered a few years later in 1945.

Please note that what has been done with the “UN” v. “United Nations” is the same exact kind of deliberate confusion that has been used to promote bunko against this country and its people. It’s a confidence racket gambit called “mirroring” and is closely associated with two other crimes — “impersonation” and “barratry”.

The actual “United States” (union of National level States of States formed under The Articles of Confederation) was confused with Territorial “United States” and Municipal “UNITED STATES”.

The actual unincorporated government doing business as The United States of America was mirrored and deliberately confused with foreign corporations doing business as “The United States of America, Incorporated” and also “the United States of America, Incorporated”.

“The State of Georgia” was mirrored by the Territorial “State of Georgia” and it was mirrored by the Municipal “STATE OF GEORGIA” and now, the rats are trying to pass off a “Regional state” calling itself “GEORGIA”.

It would be funny, if it were not a means of identity theft, fraud, and the cause of tremendous international crime, asset theft, and confusion of authorities.

So— no surprise that the “United Nations” organization has also been mirrored by an Ugly Step-Sister called simply the “UN Corporation”.

And who is at the bottom of the dog pile? Again? (Drumroll……)

http://www.collective- evolution.com/2013/02/26/the- united-nations-exposed-who-is- in-control/

http://www.passblue.com/2013/ 07/18/why-the-un-was-built-in- new-york-and-not-in-south- dakota/

It’s the bankers. The Rockefellers and the Rothschilds and the Warburgs. Again.

See this article and over 900 others on Anna’s website here: www.annavonreitz.com

72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (More “UN” Exposure — Get Your Popcorn!) was originally published on Anna Von Reitz and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Nesara News.