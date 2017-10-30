More Mysterious Booms, Sky Flashes, and Tremors in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Australia

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



More Mysterious Booms and Sky Flashes in North Carolina and Australia

“What the hell was that?” Moranbah, Qld, Australia resident, Sept. 7, 2017 “I talked to a police officer and told him that I heard the boom

(after son saw a sky flash) and it sounded like a bomb had actually gone off.” Rebecca, Manoora, Qld, Cairns resident, October 7, 2017 “Some people reported hearing a loud boom. Some people reported

feeling their houses and the ground shaking. Other people reported their

pictures coming off the walls in their houses while also hearing

a boom. And some people reported all of that.” Winston-Salem, NC Police Lt. Steve Osborne

By Linda Moulton Howe

October 26, 2017 Moranbah and Cairns, Australia, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Last month on September 8, 2017, in Moranbah, Australia, on the northeast coast some 530 miles south of Cairns, the local Daily Mercury news headlined, “What the hell was that? — Mysterious Moranbah explosion!”

Boom in Moranbah

September 7, 2017

Just before 11 PM local Australia time on September 7, 2017, numerous residents reported hearing a huge bang that shook their homes. A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed that police were alerted to a potential explosion around 10:49 PM local time (Sept. 7, 2017). The police did conduct patrols, but there is no further information.”



Boom and Light Flash in Cairns,

11:15 PM local time, October 7, 2017

Then exactly one month later on Saturday, October 7th, 2017, northwest of Moranbah in the popular tourist city of Cairns near the Great Barrier Reef, that tropical beach town joined the long list of places on the Earth since 2011, that have experienced the sky suddenly filled with a bright flash of light, followed by a mysterious loud explosive boom…

This article (More Mysterious Booms and Sky Flashes in North Carolina and Australia) was originally published on Earth Files and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues from Mysterious Universe…

More Unexplained Booms and Tremors Rock Northeast U.S.

By Brett Tingley

Whatever the cause is, mysterious and unexplained booming noises keep rattling the skies overhead. I can’t help but feel like something larger is brewing just beneath all of these headlines lately. Mystery booms are nothing new, yet they seem to be happening with increasing regularity lately. Couple that with the many examples of government and corporate secrecy surrounding the impending space war, and it’s enough to make you want to add a new layer to your tin foil hat, dig your bunker a few feet deeper, and restock your supply of canned goods.

The latest in unexplained explosions in the sky comes from America’s northeast, centered around southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Residents in several counties reported hearing a massive boom in the skies and feeling a tremor on the morning of Wednesday, October 25th, yet the U.S. Geological Survey reported detecting no earthquake activity for either New Jersey or Philadelphia on that day. Military officials in the area likewise offered no explanation for the anomalous booms and said they are unaware of any military activity which could have caused the sounds.

Several NJ residents said the boom was loud enough to shake both their homes and the ground beneath their feet, saying it felt distinctly like something large hitting the ground. Others said the shaking lasted for several minutes. One New Jersey man reported military jets flying overhead in the minutes following the boom, but it’s unclear if the events are related or if he perhaps mistook other aircraft for military planes.

Naturally, the usual meteorological anomalies like atmospheric inversions have been cited as a cause of these mystery booms, but given all of the other examples of strange noises in the sky lately, I find those explanations as hard to swallow as a weather balloon in Roswell or Lee Harvey Oswald alone in the Texas Schoolbook Repository. Unless, of course, we’re beginning to witness some of the strange and unprecedented effects of runaway climate change, which the proverbial they would likewise want to dismiss or obfuscate. Keep shopping. Watch cable TV. CONSUME.

Of course, as always, there is most likely a perfectly benign and normal explanation for these booms. On the other hand, given all of the current geopolitical tensions and military buildup around the world, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that these booms are the first glimpses of a shadowy space war going on above our heads that we don’t yet know about. If current events show us anything, it’s that we might not be able to trust our government and media outlets as much as we think. Is Oceania still at war with Eurasia? I can’t remember. But hey – there’s a new iPhone out and Pumpkin Spice Lattes® are back on sale! Who needs the news?

Brett Tingley is a writer and musician living in the ancient Appalachian mountains. You can follow Brett on Facebook.

This article (More Unexplained Booms and Tremors Rock Northeast U.S.) was originally published on Mysterious Universe and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

