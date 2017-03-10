7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Scientists working on behalf of Edinburgh University’s School of Geosciences have discovered that a set of tunnels and caves beneath the town of Glimerton near Edinburgh are much more extensive than previously thought and could indicate the existence of a hidden underground druid temple.

A druid (Welsh) was a member of the high-ranking professional class in ancient Celtic cultures. While perhaps best remembered as religious leaders, they were also legal authorities, adjudicators, lorekeepers, medical professionals and political advisors.

The earliest known references to the druids date to the fourth century BCE and the oldest detailed description comes from Julius Caesar’s Commentarii de Bello Gallico (50s BCE).

In the following video UFOmania provides us with more information on this mysterious tunnel network.

This article (Mysterious Druid Tunnel Network Mapped in Scotland) was originally published on UFO Sightings Hotspot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.