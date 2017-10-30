Mysterious light column appears in the sky over Feliciano, Argentina

A woman from Feliciano, Argentina, witnessed a mysterious phenomenon in the sky on October 24, 2017.
By Strange Sounds
During her daily walk across the San Jose Park, a bright light column suddenly appeared in front of her. Some sort of glowing portal to heaven.
When the sky lit up, she first thought it was a lightning. But in the picture the woman found a light column. The pictures shown below show the mysterious light that leaves a column in the sky. Some sort of glowing portal to heaven.
Baffled meteorologists believe this strange and rare natural phenomenon occurs when a cold front meets a warm front. These two fronts don’t mix because of the difference in temperature and density. When such masses of air collide together, extreme weather events can occur, including lightning and even tornadoes.
But this mysterious column of light remains a mystery.
Mysterious Light Beam Appears in the Sky over Argentina
By Paul Seaburn
It’s the beam that will finally prove Project Blue Beam. It’s a portal to another dimension. It’s an alien spaceship looking for people to abduct. It’s an alien sending a message to its mothership to please take it home from this wretched planet already. It’s a strange weather phenomenon. It’s a strange photographic glitch. It’s computer graphics. What is it?
‘It’ is a wide bright beam of light stretching from the ground to the storm-cloud sky in a photograph allegedly taken on October 24, 2017, in San Jose de Feliciano, Argentina. The photo appears to have been first revealed to the public the following day by the local media service Realidad Regional, which did not reveal the identity of the photographer, instead just referring to her as a “neighbor” who was “doing her daily walk in San Jose Park.” The photograph took the Internet by (no pun intended) storm with the above-mentioned speculations and more as to its cause.
Unfortunately, like many of these reports, this is the only photograph of the beam and the photographer is anonymous. San Jose de Feliciano is a real city, San Jose Park is a real park and there really was a storm that day, so let’s work with that.
To its credit, Realidad Regional presents the possibility that the beam is a weather aberration.
“The phenomenon could be two fronts of both cold and warm masses, which generate large amounts of rain in a short period and in a very short distance, for this reason you can see a kind of tube. Apparently, the lady just took the picture while there was a lightning, as the shock of these masses generate a lot of pressure and therefore generate many electric currents.”
Is this correct? Warm and cold fronts don’t usually slam directly into each other horizontally like two NFL linemen arguing over kneeling. Warm air, being lighter, comes in from above or at a downward angle. Then there’s the “lightning.” No bolt is seen and the light is only seen at the bottom of the column and is completely contained in the column.. What’s up – or down – with that?
Another theory is that this is an accidental occurrence of a photographic phenomenon called “rolling shutter” which is kind of like panning a scene with a slow open shutter, allowing a moving object to remain in focus while the rest is blurred. In this case, the slow-moving shutter and stationary camera caused the fast-moving object – the alleged lighting flash – to be blurred or out of focus. Think of the blur seen when attempting to photograph a rapid-flying bird or UFO. This also causes photographs of moving propellers to appear curved even though they’re straight.
The photo from Argentina looks a little too perfect to be either one of these. What do you think? Is it a hoax or something else? One thing for sure – it’s proof we need more dog walkers with better cameras.
Paul Seaburn is one of the most prolific writers at Mysterious Universe. He’s written for TV shows such as “The Tonight Show”, “Politically Incorrect” and an award-winning children’s program. He’s been published in “The New York Times” and “Huffington Post” and has co-authored numerous collections of trivia, puzzles and humor. Paul likes to add a bit of humor to each MU post he crafts. After all, the mysterious doesn’t always have to be serious. You can follow Paul on Twitter and Facebook.