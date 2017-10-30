10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A woman from Feliciano, Argentina, witnessed a mysterious phenomenon in the sky on October 24, 2017.

By Strange Sounds

During her daily walk across the San Jose Park, a bright light column suddenly appeared in front of her. Some sort of glowing portal to heaven.

Baffled meteorologists believe this strange and rare natural phenomenon occurs when a cold front meets a warm front. These two fronts don’t mix because of the difference in temperature and density. When such masses of air collide together, extreme weather events can occur, including lightning and even tornadoes.

But this mysterious column of light remains a mystery.

This article (Mysterious light column appears in the sky over Feliciano, Argentina) was originally published on Strange Sounds

Continues from Mysterious Universe…

Mysterious Light Beam Appears in the Sky over Argentina

By Paul Seaburn

It’s the beam that will finally prove Project Blue Beam. It’s a portal to another dimension. It’s an alien spaceship looking for people to abduct. It’s an alien sending a message to its mothership to please take it home from this wretched planet already. It’s a strange weather phenomenon. It’s a strange photographic glitch. It’s computer graphics. What is it?

‘It’ is a wide bright beam of light stretching from the ground to the storm-cloud sky in a photograph allegedly taken on October 24, 2017, in San Jose de Feliciano, Argentina. The photo appears to have been first revealed to the public the following day by the local media service Realidad Regional, which did not reveal the identity of the photographer, instead just referring to her as a “neighbor” who was “doing her daily walk in San Jose Park.” The photograph took the Internet by (no pun intended) storm with the above-mentioned speculations and more as to its cause.