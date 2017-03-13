NASA heliophysicist admits they have already sprayed us with a mood-stabilizing drug

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



General populace used like lab rats in twisted government experiments

By Shepard Ambellas

If you believe that governments of this world wouldn’t use the general populace you as a lab rats, think again.

NASA heliophysicist Douglas E. Rowland admitted over a phone call in 2016 that the U.S. government has, in fact, injected “lithium” into the upper atmosphere using “chemtrails.”

Rowland said, “There are many reason we are doing it, because we don’t understand how the wind in the upper atmosphere moves.” “There’s different kinds of chemtrails as you probably know — different trails at night we use and different trails during the day. The wind blows them around, they glow either on their own or from scattered sunlight — we take pictures and we can see how the wind or their trail flies around.” These Lithium trails are done at “much higher altitudes then we use for these chemical trails,” Rowland explained. This is “fundamental science,” Rowland explained, “we want to understand” wind patterns. Lithium “is actually harmless to the environment,” the heliophysicist said. The conversation with the heliophysicst was captured on tape.

And if that’s not enough, Rowland admitted that lithium” was also sprayed onto the population in experiments conducted in the 1970’s and the 1990’s by NASA.”

Lithium is a “chemical element” with the “atomic number of 3.” It’s a rather “soft, silver-white metal belonging to the alkali group” and is a “mood stabilizing drug,” by definition.

We are doing it to understand “how the wind in the upper atmosphere moves,” he said, before going on to talk about lithium trails.

You can learn all about chemtrails and more in my documentary film SHADE.

SHADE Trailer

SHADE the Motion Picture

In 1954 a group of industrialists, political elites, and even royalty set out to form an organization that would essentially pull the strings of society from behind the scenes.

The Bilderberg Group is a group of world leaders, CEOs, heads of banking institutions that meet every year and decide what’s going to happen throughout that next year.

The media has largely ignored this organization over the past 50 plus years and even today when it’s mentioned it’s mentioned in a manner in which you shouldn’t be asking about it.

The mainstream media is now acknowledging that these world leaders are meeting except for there is nothing to worry about.

They’re not doing anything sinister even though they meet behind closed doors. We’ve been programmed to believe certain things, we’ve been programmed, when we hear certain buzz words, to immediately close ourselves off to that information.

The powerful elite hides behind the curtain of government. They hide behind the wall, the facade of government and really there’s just a tiny dot that controls the masses. These are the shadow masters.

The intention of this film is to provide the viewer with a wealth of factual information that he or she may not have been aware of, or have disregarded in the past as not having merit.

Nothing in this world works the way you think it does. Governments do not operate the way you think they do, banks do not do what you think they do, the Police Department is not here for what you think it is — nothing in your world works the way you think it does. There’s a far higher, bigger picture.



Rated 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb

SHADE: The Motion Picture →

Shepard Ambellas is an opinion journalist and the founder and editor-in-chief of Intellihub News & Politics (Intellihub.com). Shepard is also known for producing Shade: The Motion Picture (2013) and appearing on Travel Channel’s America Declassified (2013). Shepard is a regular contributor to Infowars. Read more from Shep’s World. Get the Podcast. Follow Shep on Facebook and Twitter.

This article (NASA heliophysicist admits they have already sprayed us with a mood-stabilizing drug) was originally published on Intellihub and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.