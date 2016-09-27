Neurosurgeon Reveals Radiation from Wi-Fi, Smart Meters and Cell Phones Cause the Blood-Brain Barrier to Leak

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Marco Torres

Neurosurgeon and researcher Dr. Leif Salford has conducted many studies on radio frequency radiation and its effects on the brain. Dr. Salford called the potential implications of some of his research “terrifying.” Some of the most concerning conclusions result from the fact that the weakest exposure levels to wireless radiation caused the greatest effect in causing the blood brain barrier to leak.

Since he began his line of research in 1988, Dr. Leif Salford and his colleagues at Lund University Hospital in Sweden has exposed over 1,600 experimental animals to low-level radiation. Their results were consistent and worrisome: radiation, including that from cell phones, caused the blood-brain barrier–the brain’s first line of defense against infections and toxic chemicals–to leak.

Researchers in 13 other laboratories in 6 different countries had reported the same effect, but no one had proven whether it would lead to any damage in the long term. In a study published June 2003 in Environmental Health Perspectives, Salford’s team repeated the experiment on 32 additional animals, but this time waited eight weeks before sacrificing them and examining their brains. In those animals that had been exposed to a cell phone, up to two percent of the neurons in all areas of the brain were shrunken and degenerated.

Salford, chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at his institution, called the potential implications “terrifying.” “We have good reason to believe,” he said, “that what happens in rats’ brains also happens in humans.” Referring to today’s teenagers, the study’s authors wrote that “a whole generation of users may suffer negative effects, perhaps as early as in middle age.”

An argument is sometimes made (not necessarily accurately) to those who express concern about radiation from “smart” meters, Wi Fi, etc, that the radiation emitted from these devices is at such a low level that the public needn’t worry about it. However Dr. Salford’s studies showed opening up of the blood brain barrier from very low levels of radiation. In fact, Cindy Sage and Dr. David Carpenter write in a 2008 paper (Public Health Implications of Wireless Technologies) it was “the weakest exposure level [which]showed the greatest effect in opening up the BBB [blood brain barrier].”

Dr. Devra Davis, author of “Disconnect” explains the science of cell phone radiation in a very comprehensive way. For example she shows photos of two cells, one whose DNA has been damaged by “gamma” radiation (which is what was emitted in Hiroshima) and another cell damaged by low level pulsing non ionizing radiation (from a cell phone). Both cells look very damaged compared to a normal cell; but she even goes on to say the DNA from the cell exposed to the cell phone radiation looks worse. She also discusses the campaign to discredit reputable scientists and their studies–some of these reputable studies having been around since 1972 (Frey).

In May of 2011, the World Health Organization official recognized that wireless radiation such as emitted by “smart meters” is a possible carcinogen. After decades of corporately-funded, biased research being held up as “industry-standard”, there are hundreds of independent peer-reviewed scientific studies now showing there is a clear health hazard with technology emitting wireless radiation in the range that “smart meters” do. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people with a “smart meter” installed, have contracted illness, insomnia, rashes, headaches, and worse. And many have been forced to leave their homes entirely, due to health effects. What’s more, in apartment buildings where 30+ “smart meters” are installed in a single electrical room, the dangers are even higher. There have been no long-term health studies done on this high level of Electromagnetic Radiation.

PBS Interview with Dr. Keith Black (neurosurgeon) regarding WHO’s classification of RF Elecctromagnetic radiation as a 2b possible carcinogen. “We haven’t had any good studies in the pediatric population. A child’s skull is much thinner. . . .and the amount of radiation that goes into the pediatric brain is much higher than in an adult. So we should be cautious with how we allow our children to use a cell phone. They’re going to be the ones that not only are going to use it at a much younger age but at a much longer duration.”

Let’s start connecting the dots and end this madness to our health and the health of future generations.

Marco Torres is a research specialist, writer and consumer advocate for healthy lifestyles. He holds degrees in Public Health and Environmental Science and is a professional speaker on topics such as disease prevention, environmental toxins and health policy.

Sources:

stopsmartmetersirvine.com

cellphonetaskforce.org

disconnectfilm.com

ElectromagneticHealth.org Details Health Damages from Cell Phones and EMF

Source: Prevent Disease