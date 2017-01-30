New Video on the Spiritual Aspect of Trump and our Current Situation

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I know there have been others that have discussed this before but I figured why not throw in my $0.02? Some may already know about the information I talk about in this video but there are some that I think would benefit from it. It is your/their free will choice to see it or pass it by of course.

There is some tough love in here and I would ask that those who view it set aside any emotional reactions and look at the information as it is and reflect upon it neutrally. Part of this Ascension process is going within and seeing the ugly parts of our selves and seeking to heal and transmute them so we can move on to bigger and better things.

I don’t attack nor support Trump in this video but simply provide an overview of the entire liberation and Ascension process we are going through individually and collectively. We are on our way to a bright future but there may be some bumps on the way. Thank you for reading everyone and much love as always <333

Source: True Earth

