Why The Occult Elite Are Losing

Hubris, overconfidence, recklessness, and unrestrained corruption have disrupted their delicate duality balancing act. Chaos exposed spells doom for the New World Order.

By David Nova

There are probably a myriad of inter-connected reasons why the Occult Elite/the Illuminati/the Powers That Be are quickly becoming the Powers That Were. I am going to write about just one – their own sloppiness.

In the past, I have written quite extensively about the subjects of duality, balance, order vs chaos. These are the prominent themes in my metaphysical novels and in many of my articles.

Many people likely believe that members of the illuminati/the occult elite subscribe to a philosophy/religion that values darkness over light, evil over goodness, crime over law & order. Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simplistic. There are probably local level satanic sects that prioritize the dark side over the light, but if you study the occult elite and their symbols you know that duality is very important to them. This is apparent in the symbolism of Freemasonry, the two columns of Boaz and Jachin, which represent the left and right-hand paths, also the black and white checkered floor pattern which represents duality. This symbolism has become ubiquitous in Hollywood films and music videos. It is heavily used in MK Ultra or Monarch mind control programming.

Why is Duality Important to the Occult Elite?

Because they understand and utilize a form of sacred science that stems from either the Kabbala or other ancient mystery schools. They understand the union of opposites. They understand that by creating false dualities they can divide, conquer, and control the masses. They understand the power of duality to trigger people’s emotional states and manipulate their minds. They make use of duality and the union of opposites, as a means to a diabolical end. This has been their time-honored formula:

Problem + Reaction = Solution Chaos + Insufficient Old Order = New Order Terrorism + Institutions caught off guard = Global surveillance & police state

The triangle is a sacred form because it illustrates this principle of integration – the integration of dualities, rising to a new higher vibration of consciousness. The ascension process requires the integration of our various internal dualities.

Positive + Negative = Balanced State

Divine Masculine + Divine Feminine = Divine Union

Order + Chaos = Synchronicity

The darkness uses an inversion, or a perversion, of this process, a synthesis to create a lower vibration of fear.

Problem + Reaction = Solution = A New Order out of Chaos

Working with Duality Requires Great Discipline

This formula has been working for the occult elite quite successfully for hundreds, if not thousands of years. However, it was a very slow process, a multi-generational process. It required extreme discipline and personal sacrifice. It required entire generations to work toward a distant future goal they would never see realized in their own lifetime. It required couples to marry by arrangement, families to sacrifice their own children. It required the utmost secrecy, oaths of absolute loyalty upon pain of torture and death. It required a careful facade, a foolproof masquerade – upstanding and devout citizens by day, cruel and degenerate monsters by night. It required a very delicate duality balancing act.

Immoral conduct in the extreme (rape, pedophilia, torture, murder, cannibalism) unleashes great personal and social chaos. Discipline in the extreme requires a fervent order. It is this extreme discipline of order, harsh rules and penalties of elite conduct, that prevents the chaos of their criminality from being discovered and exposed. This is why they must control both the police and the courts to protect their criminal syndicates. The occult elite represent both sides of this duality in the extreme. One side must balance the other or else their entire house of cards crumbles to the ground. Why do you think it’s called the New World Order?

For every national or international goal, they’ve had to carefully balance these delicate forces of order and chaos. These were not impulsive, reckless people. They were highly intelligent slaves to a multi-generational agenda that required insidious cunning, absolute secrecy, lifetime loyalty, extreme discipline, and a perfect balancing act. This is perhaps why they have been successful for so long.

While the current world stage is largely a carefully scripted drama created by the occult elite to achieve their agenda of a New World Order, and thus their twisted Transformation, they are working with cosmic forces that are beyond their control. And these cosmic forces have their own agenda when higher consciousness is added to the mix.

Cosmic forces, such as Chaos and Order, are neither good nor evil. However, they can be channeled by fear into a duality of good vs evil. The energy of Chaos can be destructive or creative, resulting in terrorism or liberation. The energy of Order can be used beneficially to structure society or negatively to imprison individuality.

What Happened? Perhaps They Lost Their Discipline

So what happened to the occult elite? Why are they suddenly losing? Hillary Clinton is what happened.

Perhaps an ironic twist of fate occurred while the occult elite were deviously scheming to destroy western civilization and the middle class. While they were busy destroying our values, weakening our families, shortening our attention spans, dulling our intelligence, poisoning our food, making our air and water toxic, turning us into television zombies, into clueless narcissists addicted to social media – they themselves became weak and foolish as well. They swallowed some of their own poison. They lost sight of their principles of extreme discipline. Giving in to the temptation of extreme personal corruption they became careless.

Hillary Clinton should probably be the poster child for careless elite corruption, or as the FBI discovered, “gross negligence” – from personal email servers, to Benghazi, to the Uranium One deal, to the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play schemes, to a rigged Democratic primary, to a trail of mysterious murders, to John Podesta’s emails, to Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner’s laptop. And the list goes on and on.

The lengths to which the deep state and the controlled mainstream media have gone to protect and defend Hillary Clinton is a testament to how careless she has been, how desperate the situation has become for them. She has opened Pandora’s box, and they can no longer shut it, seal it, or pretend it doesn’t exist. It is exploding for all to see.

Hubris, overconfidence, recklessness, and unrestrained corruption have disrupted their delicate duality balancing act, so much so that this carelessness may have provided an opening for their downfall, arrest, detention, prosecution, exposure, and in some cases perhaps even execution, a unique opportunity that simply wasn’t possible until now.

In proper context, the current generation of occult elite believed that they would finally see their long-awaited end game achieved – a New World Order. Certainly, Hillary Clinton was among them. The overconfidence is abundantly apparent – the onslaught of Hollywood occult, mind control, and pedophile sickness that has infested every aspect of our media. The hubris of a public display of Hollywood Spirit Cooking. The recklessness of emailing known pedophile code words and symbols. The unrestrained corruption of human and child trafficking. The horrific tragedy of our times is that it has taken an unimaginable genocide of children for these monsters to expose themselves. With hope, determination, and diligence, they will be brought down.

Has The Other Side Gained Extreme Discipline?

This was not meant to be a political post, rather an analysis of the psychological forces at work beneath the headlines. unfortunately, everything has become political these days. Yet, it has been said before, and it is worth repeating until every reader understands, that when the truth finally comes out, there will no longer be any Republicans or Democrats, Conservatives or Liberals. There will be serious crimes revealed on both sides of the political aisle. This false duality that divides us will eventually crumble. There will simply be a shocked and awakened public, some who are more prepared for these revelations, yet so many more who are not.

Whether you love him or hate him, and there are plenty of reasons to dislike him, if President Donald Trump miraculously manages to expose and defeat the occult elite networks in America, eventually leading to their exposure and defeat abroad, he will go down in history as the greatest president who ever lived. Make no mistake about that. Is there any other presidential legacy worthy of the history books right now? Ask yourself, does he already know this? Is that why he is unconcerned how he appears in our biased multimedia hive mind? Does he in fact court their disdain? Does he use it like a weapon to further unbalance them? To make them careless. To let down their guard and make mistakes? Have we not already seen the evidence?

With the dramatic unbalancing of the occult elites, I have to wonder if there has been a greater internal balancing act on the other side, on what has been termed the White Hats, the Alliance, or simply patriots. If Trump is in fact a high level Freemason, then he already understands the balance of opposites.

Have the White Hats learned to internalize the balance between order and chaos? Do they purposely seed confusion and disinformation toward an end goal of entrapping the occult elite? This requires a great deal of personal discipline, extreme patience, high integrity, clear resolve, deep commitment, as well as immense trust.

What separates the false, controlled duality of White Hats and Black Hats in the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, who are manipulated by the schemes of the occult elite toward the desired goal of NWO? An internal awakening does. If the White Hats by large, have woken up and realize how have been played in the past, perhaps they now realize the need to do their own internal balancing act, reversing the process, thus applying the discipline of order and the distraction of chaos to dismantle this corrupt duality game.

Has this occurred? I believe that it has. I believe we are seeing the evidence of this internal global awakening. Yet the game plays on. In the end, we are divine beings, taking on this human form upon this mortal stage, to play out this temporal game, to rediscover who we truly are, to take back the sovereignty that was always ours to begin with. To rise up to the next level of our spiritual evolution in unity, beyond duality. In this quest, the darkness has served us well.

David Nova is the author of the metaphysical fiction series “Season of the Serpent.” He is a truth-seeker, a Wanderer, a blogger, and the moderator of Deus Nexus: Messages For An Entangled Universe. For additional information about the author or his novels, visit his website, or his Facebook page.

