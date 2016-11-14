Occult Forces Behind Trump Still Aiming to Continue Their Rule

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Covert Geopolitics

There are alliances of convenience between occult organizations that rule the planet from behind the scenes, and from time to time these alliances are shattered when those vested interests collide, or when fundamental common ground and contracts are breached for some reason, or another.

Although they participated in it passionately, the Americans, at least the majority of them, are not really responsible for the Trump victory. No, it’s not the Electoral College either.

According to the United States Election Project, there are: 46.9% who didn’t vote, 25.6% voted for Clinton, 25.5% voted for Trump and 1.7% voted for Johnson.

America is not ready for Jill Stein who advocated for student debt bailout, and green jobs to revitalize the American economy. They either voted Trump because they were thinking that Stein was not a winnable candidate, or the rest of them just decided to stay at home out of sheer frustration, 46.9% of them, which made the election results a self-fulfilling prophecy, of course.

Which means that at least 46.9% of the American voters who boycotted the whole exercise may have found it futile, or deflective of the real essence of democracy, considering that there are other candidates who were purposely left out of the mainstream discussions.

If the mainstream media can be controlled, why not the voting system itself?

This massive apathy, which is the direct result of the deliberate suppression of better choices, gives more impetus for the dark forces, who are actively working against each other, to intervene for the ultimate control of America, and the entire Atlantic. Any possible spillover towards Asia is already undermined through the closing of the ranks between ASEAN and China.

A CIA insider retorted,

“… the United States can now be classified as undergoing a coup d’état where Freemasonic forces (for the first time in 188 years) led by American billionaire Donald Trump, and aided by secretive elements within both the Sicilian and American mafia, are presently engaged in a “soon to be deadly” all-out battle against the US Federal Reserve System supported “shadow government” currently ruling that nation, and who on its side is being aided by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the La Santa Sede (Vatican/Holy See).”

“…the Freemasonic forces that led President-elect Donald Trump to victory in America this past week has now re-crossed the Atlantic Ocean to re-claim France from the rule of satanic globalist tyranny, too.

… the full totality of the current Freemason “uprising/revolution” against the satanic globalists seeking to enslave the world became more evident to Federation intelligence analysts last year when a secret 200-year-old archive of this mysterious organizations past members from 1733-1923 was released in Britain—and which the SVR and FSB were then able to use to “discover/decipher” who this ancient orders present leaders are.

One of the Freemason’s “top/main” leaders in Britain today, this report continues, is the United Kingdom’s Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage, who is not only a known member of this mysterious organization, but whose powerful and secretive forces led the effort to free the British people from the grip of these satanic globalists in the stunning 23 June 2016 United Kingdom European Union membership referendum defeat known as Brexit. ”

[We cannot post the entirety of these reports because they carried with them some false information aimed at distorting the facts that it is the Asian block that has been spearheading the actions against the Satanic Cabal from the very beginning, with the significant cooperation from the Russian-led alliance which continue to host Ed Snowden.]

The Pyramid of Occult Organizations may be jockeying for power, but the entities at the top are more than happy to give them the satisfaction.

But, the non-participants of the last US elections could be right. Initial appointments within the Trump Team don’t look promising.

Meet the Neocons, 9/11 Criminals and Goldman Bankers On Team Trump

James Corbett corbettreport.com

The voting machines have decided who will be the next puppet figurehead of the Pax Americana deep state for the next four years. The circus is over and the peanut shells are being swept out of the stands. So what do we have to show for all of it?

Well, I have some good news, some bad news, and some not-so-good news for you. Let’s start with the bad news.

Apparently some people voted for Trump in the belief that he was some sort of anti-establishment truth-telling hero of the working class. I hate to be the one to disabuse you of this notion, so let’s just look at his transition team, his campaign team, the people who have already been tapped to be part of the new administration and the people who are being contacted for potential cabinet appointments. Warning: It’s not a pretty picture.

So who’s leading this transition team that’s helping to sort out the cabinet and move Team Trump into the White House? Oh, just the usual assortment of bankster-connected corporate lobbyists we would expect to be hanging around any president-elect. This time is no exception. From former Goldman Sachs lobbyist Eric Ueland to Koch Industries lobbyist Michael Catanzaro to Aetna / Verizon lobbyist William Palatucci, the gaggle of corporate cronies manning Trump for America Inc. (the actual nonprofit group set up to oversee the transition) are as establishment as they come. And the whole kit-and-kaboodle is being run by Chris Christie. Yes, that Chris Christie.

And who are they reaching out to for potential positions in the Trump White House?

Steven Mnuchin – The chief fundraiser for the Trump campaign was not featured in a lot of alt-right cheerleading for the Trump train, and for good reason: He is a 17-year Goldman Sachs veteran who went on to work for Soros Fund Management. Yes, that Soros. Oh, and he donated to Hillary Clinton. But other than that, I’m sure he’s a great fundraiser. Which is why he is apparently a frontrunner to be Secretary of the Treasury in the Trump White House. That’s right folks, yet another Goldman Sachs vampire squid alumni is within a hair’s breadth of taking over the Treasury, just like Hank Paulson and Robert Rubin before him. But don’t worry, because another person in consideration for the Treasury Secretary position is…

Jamie Dimon – I’m going to assume you know who Jamie Dimon is, but just to make sure everyone is aware, let me spell it out in black and white: Jamie Dimon is chairman, president and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, the monstrous banking offspring of JP Morgan & Co. and the Rockefellers’ own Chase Manhattan. Other than Lloyd “God’s work” Blankfein, it would be hard to find a more bankster-y bankster in the world of banksterism. To list Dimon’s entire rap sheet would be an editorial unto itself, but let’s just remind ourselves of his role in the 2008 bailout fiasco via my Federal Reserve documentary, Century of Enslavement:

A stunning 2011 Government Accountability Office report examined $16 trillion of bailout facilities extended by the Fed in the wake of the crisis and exposed numerous examples of blatant conflicts of interest. Jeffrey Immelt, chief executive of General Electric served as a director on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at the same time the Fed provided $16 billion in financing to General Electric. JP Morgan Chase chief executive, Jamie Dimon, meanwhile, was also a member of the board of the New York Fed during the period that saw $391 billion in Fed emergency lending directed to his own bank. In all, Federal Reserve board members were tied to $4 trillion in loans to their own banks. These funds were not simply used to keep these banks afloat, but actually to return these Fed-connected banks to a period of record profits in the same period that the average worker saw their real wages actually decrease and the economy on Main Street slow to a standstill.

If there’s any ray of hope here, it’s that (as I discussed with James Evan Pilato on a recent edition of New World Next Week), Dimon recently said he wouldn’t want to become Treasury Secretary due to “Democrat-Republican bullshit.” As Pearse Redmond points out, the Trump team may be floating Dimon’s name right now to make it seem not so bad when they “only” appoint Goldman/Soros insider Mnuchin to the position,

John Bolton – John Bolton is a career Republican insider who served roles in both Bush White Houses, including most recently as UN Ambassador in 2005-2006. He’s also the worst kind of crazed, bloodthirsty neocon who has literally never heard of a foreign invasion he didn’t lust after. Don’t take my word for it, listen to him explain Trump’s foreign policy imperatives…for as many seconds as you can stomach it. And yes, he’s commenting on Trump’s foreign policy because he has been advising the Trump campaign and has been name-dropped for months as a possible Secretary of State in the Trump cabinet. So are all of those who voted Trump over Hillary because they didn’t like her warmongering suitably upset now? Well if not there’s always his picks for Secretary of Defense, like:

Stephen Hadley – Hadley is the man who, acting as Bush Jr.’s Deputy National Security Advisor, served as the conduitfor the ridiculously fake yellow cake uranium forgeries that were used to help drum up the war in Iraq. He was also the guy who kept the bogus yellowcake story in Bush’s October 2002 speech in Cincinnati laying out the case for the illegal bloody war of aggression in Iraq. A share of the million dead Iraqi’s blood is on his hands. And he’s in the running to be Trump’s Secretary of Defense.

Reince Priebus – Nothing says “anti-establishment party outsider” like the current chairman of the Republican National Committee, right? Well, guess what: Reince Priebus is under consideration for Trump’s chief of staff. You know, the highest ranking employee of the White House? Priebus is apparently competing against the likes of Stephen Bannon(Trump campaign C.E.O. and former head of Breitbart News) and Jared Kushner‘s (The Donald’s own son-in-law who the Times of Israel takes great pains to point out is an Orthodox Jew, as is Ivanka Trump). Regardless of who gets the spot, the very fact that Priebus is in the running shows that Trump’s feud with the Republican Party was about as real as Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania.

Rudy Giuliani – Rudy Giuliani is an unconvicted 9/11 criminal who illegally cleared the 9/11 crime scene, and who failed to pass on the prior warning that he received about the towers’ destruction. He is also hated by the New York Fire Department for having kicked the firemen off the pile as soon as the gold was discovered. As Associate Attorney General in 1981 he was involved in the PROMIS software octopus. He oversaw New York’s unconstitutional stop-and-frisk policing policy. He is a ghoul in every sense. So naturally the only question is which spot will he fill in the Trump cabinet: Attorney General, DHS chief, cybersecurity czar, or something else entirely?

http://anotherdayintheempire.com/meet-neocons-911-criminals-goldman-bankers-team-trump/

We believe the best that the Trump administration can do is replace the few unpopular, too greedy crooks with some corporate “moderates,” to give that semblance of reforms that are in their view enough to appease the wishes of the “moderate revolutionaries” who went out to cast their votes, a few days ago.

Just like we have expected, Trump is already rescaling back on his campaign promises right after his first meeting with the outgoing Obama, much like with Obama’s case right after his own inaugural meeting with George W. Bush.

One of those post-election changes are:

There will be pick and choose over which provisions of the post 2008 financial crash Dodd-Frack Act will be repelled, or continued, and;

It’s the same thing with Obamacare, not everything in it will be stopped.

So, the big question now is:

Will he move for the re-investigation of the WTC 911 false flag as promised?

We need to ask this question now because the proper, honest to goodness re-investigation would certainly lead to the arrest of every player who planned and carried out the controlled demolition of the three towers at the World Trade Center in 2001.

In the same token, Trump should also, upon inauguration, immediately move for the arrest of the known Satanists working within the system.

The affairs of the world will never change in the peoples’ favor unless they empower themselves with knowledge that will make them truly independent of the systems created for them by the Elite.

Together, they should work towards the obsolescence of these systems by getting their feet wet through their own establishment of a debt free economic system, and a direct participation in the crafting of binding policies through an Open Source Government System.

That’s the only way that the people could enjoy real freedom, harmony and the fulfillment of their centuries-old pursuit of happiness.

***

Aside from the fiat monetary scam and bloodsoaked petrodollar, another significant source of funds for the Nazionist Khazarian Mafiais the “healthcare” industry which registered a whopping $3.09 trillion in 2014, and is projected to soar to $3.57 trillion in 2017, in the US alone. We believe that this is just a conservative figure.

We can all help the revolution by avoiding all Khazarian pharmaceutical drugs, defeat any viral attack and scaremongering, like the Zika virus, easily by knowing how to build our own comprehensive antiviral system. Find more about how we can kill three birds with one stone, right here.

Source: Covert Geopolitics

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!