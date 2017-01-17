Occult Holidays and Sabbats: Why Holidays are Satanic Rituals

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Satanist [and Luciferians]believes that numbers contain inherent power.

Thus, they literally order their lives by occult numerology – such numerology also is a key component in astrology, another system of divining that Satanists observe very closely. The occult calendar is divided into four (4) segments of 13 weeks each.

The number, “13” is considered divine by the occultist for a couple of reasons:

The Bible assigns ‘13‘ the meaning of “rebellion against constituted authority”, plus the depravity that caused Satan to rebel against God. The occultist assigns ‘6‘ to represent the number of man, and the number ‘7‘ to represent the number of divine perfection. Thus, as a person climbs that “Jacob’s Ladder” toward self-perfection in the realm of the occult, the number ‘13‘ represents the state of divine perfection, self-achieved perfection, and Illumination (6+7 = 13).

Thus, the occult calendar is comprised of four periods of 13 weeks each. We list these periods for you, below.

Then, after listing them, we shall come back to talk about each of them in detail.

1. Winter Solstice – 13 weeks – Minor sabbath

a. December 21 – Yule

b. December 21-22 – Winter Solstice/Yule. One of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

c. February 1 and 2 – Candlemas and Imbolg, a.k.a. Groundhog’s Day. One of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

d. February 14 – Valentine’s Day



2. Spring Equinox – 13 weeks – Minor sabbath but does require human sacrifice

a. March 21-22 – Goddess Ostara – Note: Easter is the first Sunday after the first new moon after Ostara. March 21 is one of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

b. April 1 – All Fool’s Day, precisely 13 weeks since New Year’s Day!

c. April 19 – May 1 – Blood Sacrifice To The Beast. Fire sacrifice is required on April 19.

d. April 30 – May 1 – Beltaine Festival, also called Walpurgis Night. This is the highest day on the Druidic Witch’s Calendar. May 1 is the Illuminati’s second most sacred holiday. Human sacrifice is required

3. Summer Solstice – 13 weeks – When the sun reaches its northernmost point in its journey across the sky

a. June 21 – 22 – Summer Solstice

b. June 21 – Litha is one of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

c. July 4, America’s Independence Day, is 13 days after Day of Litha and 66 days from April 30

d. July 19 – 13 days before Lughnasa

e. July 31 – August 1 – Lughnasa, Great Sabbat Festival. August – One of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

4. Autumnal Equinox – 13 weeks – Minor Sabbath but does require human sacrifice

a. September 21 – Mabon – one of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

b. September 21 -22 – Autumnal Equinox

c. October 31 – Samhain, also known as Halloween, or All Hallows Eve. This date is the Illuminati’s highest day of human sacrifice

Isn’t it interesting how the “profane” – you and me – are led like a flock of sheep to observe the important festival days of the Mysteries’ Religion?

You may not understand that you are ordering your year after pagan holidays, but you are! The annual calendar for the entire Western world is ordered by these Satanic festival times and days.

Now that we have seen the entire occult calendar, let us go back to the significant holidays to see how the Western world has slipped into a worship of the same pagan holidays and are using many of the same pagan symbols that are so important to the pagan worshipper.

The human sacrifice required during many of these occult dates needs to contain the following elements, each one of which is exaggerated to the highest possible degree:

1. Trauma, stress, and mental anguish, sheer terror

2. The final act in the drama should be destruction by a fire; preferably a conflagration.

3. People must die as human sacrifices, especially children, since Lord Satan looks upon a younger human sacrifice as his most desirable

SPECIFIC DATES WITHIN…

THE OCCULT CALENDAR

1. Winter Solstice – 13 weeks

a. December 21- 22

Yule – When the sun begins its northward trek in the sky, and days began to grow longer again, pagans celebrated the Winter Solstice by burning the Yule log.

Since the sun had reversed itself and was now rising in the sky, pagans believed this was a sign that the human sacrifices carried out in Samhain (Halloween) had been accepted by the gods.

We continue to sing:

“Deck the halls with boughs of holly … troll the ancient Yuletide carol … See the blazing Yule before us. Fa la la la la la la la.”

[“Pagan Traditions of the Holidays”, David Ingraham, p. 71]

The Roman Catholic Church later changed the day of celebration to December 25, calling it Christmas.

Consider the pagan roots of our popular symbols of Christmas :

(1) Christmas Tree – The sacred tree of the winter-god; Druids believed the spirit of their gods resided in the tree. Most ancient pagans knew the tree represented Nimrod reincarnated into Tammuz! Pagans also looked upon the tree as a phallic symbol.

(2) Star – Pentalpha, the five-pointed star. The pentalpha is a powerful symbol of Satan, second only to the hexagram. The star is the sacred symbol of Nimrod, and has nothing whatsoever to do with Christianity.

(3) Candles represent the sun-gods’ newly-born fire. Pagans the world over love and use candles in their rituals and ceremonies. Certain colors are also thought to represent specific powers. The extensive use of candles is usually a very good indication that the service is pagan, no matter what the outward trappings might be.

(4) Mistletoe is the sacred plant of the Druids, symbolizing pagan blessings of fertility; thus, kissing under the mistletoe is the first step in the reproductive cycle! Witches also use the white berries in potions.

(5) Wreaths are circular, and so they represent the female sexual organs. Wreaths are associated with fertility and the “circle of life”.

(6) Santa Claus – Former Satanists have told me that “Santa” is an anagram for “Satan“. In the New Age, the god, “Sanat Kamura“, is most definitely an anagram for “Satan“. The mythical attributes and powers ascribed to Santa are eerily close to those possessed by Jesus Christ.

(7) Reindeer are horned animals representing the “horned-god” or the “stag-god” of pagan religion! Santa’s traditional number of reindeer in his team is eight (8); in Satanic gematria, eight is the number of “new beginnings”, or the cycle of reincarnation. The Illuminati views the number “eight” as a symbol of their New World Order.

(8) Elves are imp-like creatures who are Santa’s (Satan’s) little helpers. They are also demons.

(9) Green and Red are the traditional colors of the season, as they are the traditional pagan colors of winter. Green is Satan’s favorite color, so it is appropriate it should be one of the traditional colors for Christmas; red is the color of human blood, Satan’s highest form of sacrifice – for this reason, Communism adopted red as it main color!

(10) December 25 is known as the “nativity” of the sun. This date is the birthday of Tammuz , the son, the reincarnation of the sun god. Traditionally, December 21 is known as Yule. The Roman Catholic Church moved the celebration of Yule to December 25.

(11) December 25 is also known to the Romans as “Saturnalia“, a time of deliberate debauchery. Drinking through repeated toasting – known as ‘wassail’ – was a key to the debauchery of this celebration. Fornication was symbolized by the mistletoe, and the entire event was finished with a Great Feast, the Christmas Dinner .

(12) Even the name, “Christmas” is pagan! “Christi” meant “Christ“, while “Mas” meant Mass . Since all pagan Masses are commemorating “death”, the name, “Christmas” literally means the “death of Christ“. A deeper meaning lies in the mention of “Christ” without specifying Jesus. Thus, Antichrist is in view here; the pagans celebrate “Christmas” as a celebration of their coming Antichrist, who will deal a death blow to the Jesus Christ of Christianity.

Early American Christian Pilgrims refused to celebrate this day.

b. February 1 and 2

Candlemas and Imbolg, popularly called Groundhog’s Day.

The popular “Punxsutawney Phil” groundhog comes out of his burrow to divine the next few weeks of weather. If he sees his shadow, we will have 6 more weeks of bad weather until Spring finally arrives; if he does not see his shadow, the next 7 weeks before Spring will be good weather. Notice this pagan tradition features both the number ‘6’ and ‘7’, which when added, equals ’13’.

What most people do not realize is that the pagan view of Groundhog’s Day (Imbolg) represents the Earth Mother.

Consider these uncanny parallels between the Groundhog and the Earth Mother:

1. As the Earth goddess sleeps inside the earth during the winter season, so does the Groundhog

2. Both the Earth goddess and the Groundhog bridge the two time periods: Winter and Spring

3. Both the goddess and the Groundhog are “earth” creatures

4. Both the goddess and the Groundhog “awaken” in Springtime

5. Both the Earth goddess and the Groundhog complete the “cycle of reincarnation”

6. Annually, both the Earth goddess and the Groundhog represent the cycle of “rebirth” and “renewal”

The name, “ Groundhog ” was substituted for the Satanic name of the holiday, Imbolg , a night requiring human sacrifice.

c. February 14

Valentine’s Day – is a pagan festival that encourages love and physical lust.

It is celebrated precisely 13 days after Imbolg , thus imprinting upon it the number ’13’, Satan’s number of extreme rebellion. While most people view this day as the day to honor your wife or your lover, this celebration is steeped in paganism.

Consider the camouflaged occult gods in Valentine’s Day:

1. Cupid, the son of Venus, is really Tammuz, son of Semiramis

2. Venus, daughter of Jupiter, is really Semiramis herself. Jupiter is the head deity, a sun god – Nimrod , Semiramis’ husband, is considered a sun god in the Babylonian Mysteries.

Listen to a pagan author describe February, the month in which Valentine’s Day falls.

“The name of this month comes from the Roman goddess Februa and St. Febronia (from Febris, the fever of love). She is the patroness of the passion of love … Her orgiastic rites are celebrated on 14 February – still observed as St. Valentine’s Day – when, in Roman times, young men would draw billets naming their female partners… This is a time of clear vision into other worlds, expressed by festivals of purification. On 1 February is the celebration of the cross-quarter day, or fire festival (Imbolc) a purificatory festival. It is followed on the 2nd by its Christian counterpart, Candlemas, the purification of the Virgin Mary.”

[“The Pagan Book of Days”, Nigel Pennick]

Valentine’s Day is a day of “orgiastic rites” in which the pagans encouraged the flow of lustful passion.

2. Spring Equinox – 13 weeks

Minor Sabbath but does require human sacrifice

a. March 21-22

Goddess Ostara (Ishtar, also spelled, “Eostre”), for whom “Easter” is named – March 21 is one of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights.

Easter is a shifting date using the common practice of Astrology; it is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first new moon after Ostara.

This date also has nothing to do with the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ! Rather, this day in the pagan tradition celebrates the return of Semiramis into her reincarnated form of the Spring Goddess. The pagans even have an equivalent to our Good Friday! It is “Easter Friday”, and has historically been timed to be the third full moon from the start of the year. Since the marrying of pagan Easter to Jesus’ resurrection, Good Friday is permanently fixed on the Friday prior to Easter.

Easter is steeped in the Babylonian Mysteries, the single most evil idolatrous system ever invented by Satan!



All throughout the prophetic Scriptures, we see God declaring His final judgment upon wicked Babylon! Yet, every year, Christian pastors intone “Easter” as though it were Christian. Many Independent Baptist preachers have begun referring to this day celebrating Jesus‘ resurrection as “Resurrection Sunday”, in order to separate the day from the pagan celebration.

The Babylonian goddess, Ishtar, is the one for whom Easter is named; [“Pagan Traditions of Holidays”, p. 9] in reality, she was Semiramis, wife of Nimrod , and the real founder of the Satanic Babylonian Mysteries. After Nimrod died, Semiramis created the legend that he was really her Divine Son born to her in a Virgin Birth. She is considered to be the co-founder of all occult religions, along with Nimrod.

Easter – the day of Ishtar – is celebrated widely among various cultures and religions on earth.

1. Babylon – Ishtar (Easter) also called the Moon Goddess

2. Catholics – Virgin Mary (Queen of Heaven)

3. Chinese – Shingmoo

4. Druids – Virgo Paritura

5. Egypt – Isis

6. The Pagan Ephesians – Dianna

7. Etruscans – Nutria

8. Germans (Ancient) – Hertha

9. Greeks – Aphrodite/Ceres

10. India – Isi/Indrani

11. Ancient Jews – Ashtaroth (Queen of Heaven)

12. Krishna – Devaki

13. Rome – Venus/Fortuna

14. Scandinavians – Disa

15. Sumerians – Nana [“America’s Occult Holidays“, Doc Marquis and Sam Pollard]

The Babylonians celebrated the day as the return of Ishtar (Easter), the goddess of Spring.

This day celebrated the rebirth, or reincarnation, of Nature and the goddess of Nature. According to Babylonian legend, a huge egg fell from heaven, landing in the Euphrates River. The goddess, Ishtar (Easter) broke out of this egg. Later, the feature of an egg nesting was introduced, a nest where the egg could incubate until hatched. A “wicker” or reed basket was conceived in which to place the Ishtar egg.

The Easter Egg Hunt was conceived because, if anyone found her egg while she was being “reborn”, she would bestow a blessing upon that lucky person! Because this was a joyous Spring festival, eggs were colored with bright Spring colors. [Ibid.]

The Easter Bunny

“The Goddess’ totem, the Moon-hare, would lay eggs for good children to eat… Eostre’s hare was the shape that Celts imagined on the surface of the full moon…”

[“Pagan Traditions of Holidays”, p. 10.]

Do not bother to tell me that bunnies do not lay eggs, for I know that; we are dealing with a legend here, and an occult legend at that. These types of legends traditionally play loose and fast with facts.

Thus, “Easter” – Eostre, or Ishtar – was a goddess of fertility. Since the bunny is a creature that procreates quickly, it symbolized the sexual act; the egg symbolized “birth” and “renewal”. Together, the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg symbolizes the sex act and its offspring, Semiramis and Tammuz.

Thus, it is a very serious spiritual matter, indeed, when christian churches incorporate “Resurrection Eggs” as part of their Easter celebration. At the very least, these churches are confusing the minds of their precious young children, by blurring the dividing line between pagan symbols and their meanings and Christian meanings of Resurrection Day. Young children who participated in “Resurrection Eggs” in church will be conditioned later in their life to accept the fullness of the pagan tradition revolving around the same symbols.

At worst, a church participating in the pagan Easter tradition by promoting “Resurrection Eggs” and perhaps an Easter Egg Hunt, is guilty of combining Christianity with paganism, the very lethal cocktail the Lord Jesuswill always reject!

Remember our key verse:

“Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing”

If your church has “Resurrection Eggs”, that is a church you should consider leaving immediately; if the Senior Pastor is Liberal enough to use “Resurrection Eggs” in his Resurrection Day celebrations, he is probably Liberal in Doctrine and Theology, but may not be far enough along for you to see it yet.

Other Pagan Ingredients

Easter Offerings are derived from the tradition where the priests and priestesses would bring offerings to the pagan temples for Easter.

They brought freshly-cut Spring flowers and candies to place on the altar of the idol they worshipped. They would also bake Hot Cross Buns, decorating them with crosses symbolizing the cross of Wotan, or some other pagan god; these crosses were not originally the cross of Jesus Christ.

This is another instance where Satan counterfeited a pagan tradition that could later be passed off as “Christian” in a church seriously compromised by Syncretization.

In fact, the first instance of Hot Cross Buns can be traced back to about 1,500 BC, to Cecrops, the Founder of Athens [Marquis, p. 18] Later pagans used not just the shape of a Pentalpha star, but also the Hot Cross Bun.

Another popular Easter offering were freshly made or purchased clothes! The priests would wear their best clothes, while the Vestal Virgins would wear newly-made white dresses. They would also wear headgear, like bonnets, while many would adorn themselves in garlands of Spring flowers. They would carry wicker baskets filled with foods and candies to offer to the pagan gods and goddesses.

Easter Sunrise Services were originated by the priest serving the Babylonian Ishtar to symbolically hasten the reincarnation of Ishtar/Easter. Once again, we see how Satan knew that Jesus’ rising from the grave would be discovered in the early sunrise hours, and that the Christian Church would want to hold Sunrise Services to celebrate.

Satan and his demons know and believe God’s Word and its prophecies literally, and they are allowed a certain amount of foreknowledge. Just as Satan counterfeited the Divine birth of a male child to a Virgin Mother fully 1,000 years before Jesus was actually born, so he counterfeited this Sunrise Service.

Lent is purely pagan, and yet has been accepted by the Roman Catholic Church and apostate christian churches as “christian”. If the church you are attending celebrates Lent, you need to inform the Senior Pastor of the pagan roots of this tradition; if he will not listen you should leave that church, for if they will accept Lent as “Christian”, you can bet they are very Liberal in critical Biblical areas as well.

Lent is a commemoration of Tammuz’ death; the legend of his death says that he was killed by a wild boar when he was 40 years old. Therefore, Lent celebrates 1 day for each year of Tammuz’ life. [Marquis, “America’s Occult Holidays”] Participants are to express their sorrow over Tammuz’ untimely death by weeping, fasting, and self-chastisement.

Lent was commemorated for exactly 40 days prior to the celebration of Ishtar/Esotre and other goddesses by the following cultures: Babylonians, Roman Catholics, Koordistan, Mexicans, Ancient Israel, and today, Liberal, apostate Protestant churches.

We can see God’s anger over this commemoration of Lent in Ezekiel 8:14-18; God’s judgment for this commemoration is described in Ezekiel 9, a chapter we suggest you read carefully, for God has stated that He will similarly punish any nation who does not “hear and obey” His commands (Jeremiah 12:17).

b. April 1

– All Fool’s Day, precisely 13 weeks since New Year’s Day!

c. April 19 – May 1

– Blood Sacrifice To The Beast, a most critical 13-day period. Fire sacrifice is required on April 19.

April 19 is the first day of the 13-day Satanic ritual day relating to fire – the fire god, Baal, or Molech/Nimrod (the Sun God), also known as the Roman god, Saturn (Satan/Devil). This day is a major human sacrifice day, demanding fire sacrifice with an emphasis on children. This day is one of the most important human sacrifice days, and as such, has had some very important historic events occur on this day.

Remember, the Illuminati considers war to be a most propitious way to sacrifice, for it kills both children and adults.

Some of the very important historic dates that were staged according to this blood sacrifice day are:

(1). April 19, 1775 – Battle of Lexington & Concord, which made the Masonic-led Revolutionary War inevitable

(2). April 19, 1943 – After trapping the last Jewish Resistance Fighters in a storm drain in Warsaw, and holding them for several days, Nazi Storm Troopers began to pour fire into each end of the storm drain, using flame-throwers. They continued pouring the fire into the drain until all fighters were dead. Blood sacrifice brought about by a fiery conflagration.

(3) April 19, 1993 – 50 years later, to the day, government troops, tanks, and other military equipment stormed the compound of David Koresh and his followers at Waco, Texas. Certainly, this operation fulfilled the basic requirements for a human sacrifice: trauma, fire, and young sacrificial victims.

(4) April 19, 1995 – Oklahoma City bombing – Once again, many young children were killed this day

April 19 of any year in the 20th Century is a day of fearful contemplation, for it seems that, as we head into the final stretch of time, Satan is becoming more and more bold, and is using April 19 more often.



d. April 30 – May 1

– Beltaine Festival, also called “Walpurgis Night“.

This is the highest day on the Druidic Witch’s Calendar, while May 1 is the Illuminati’s second most sacred holiday. Human sacrifice is required. Since the celebration officially began the night before Beltaine, the tradition has developed among occultists to celebrate Beltaine as a 2-day ceremony. This tradition was strong enough that Adolf Hitler decided to kill himself on April 30 at 3:30pm, thus creating a “333” and placing his suicide sacrifice within the Beltaine time frame.

Great bonfires are lit on the Eve of Beltaine, April 30, in order to welcome the Earth Goddess. Participants hope to gain favor with this goddess so she will bless their families with procreative fertility. We find it interesting that the Royal House of Windsor lights a Beltaine “Balefire” every year [“America’s Occult Holidays”, Doc Marquis, p. 30]

The “Maypole” originated from the celebration of Beltaine. Since fertility is being asked of the Earth Goddess, the Maypole is the phallic symbol and the circular dance around the pole forms the circle that is symbolic of the female sex organ.

Four six-foot alternating red and white ribbons were connected to the pole; the men would dance counterclockwise, while the ladies danced clockwise. The union of the intertwining red and white ribbons symbolized the act of copulation – remember, this is a “fertility” celebration day!

To demonstrate their occult, Illuminist ties, Communists have always celebrated “May Day”. If you have not been taught how the Illuminati created Communism, and for which purpose, you need to hear our Seminar 2, “America Determines The Flow of History”.

3. Summer Solstice – 13 weeks

When the sun reaches its northernmost point in its journey across the sky.

a. June 21 – 22 – Summer Solstice

b. June 21 – Litha is one of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

c. July 4, America’s Independence Day, is 13 days after Day of Litha and 66 days from April 30

d. July 19 – 13 days before Lughnasa

e. July 31 – August 1 – Lughnasa, Great Sabbat Festival. August – One of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

4. Autumnal Equinox – 13 weeks

Minor Sabbath but does require human sacrifice

a. September 21

Mabon – one of the Illuminati’s Human Sacrifice Nights

b. September 21 -22 – Autumnal Equinox

From this date through Halloween, occultists believe the veil separating the earthly dimension from the demonic realm gets progressively thinner, with the thinnest night being October 31; this thinning of the separating veil makes it easier for the demonic realm to enter the earthly dimension.

Thus, on Halloween, evil spirits, ghosts, witches, hobgoblins, black cats, fairies, and demons of all sorts were believed to be running amok across the land. They had to be back in their spiritual dimension before midnight, Halloween, for the separating veil would then get thicker.

Once again, I reiterate, this is occult belief, not mine! October is a most propitious month to the Illuminati.

c. October 31 – Samhain

Also known as Halloween, or All Hallows Eve as designated by the Catholic Church. This date is the Illuminati’s highest day of human sacrifice.

Halloween has been changed over the past 30 years in two important ways. First, children have been encouraged to participate by donning such inoffensive costumes as Barbie, Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Secondly, adult costuming and parties have reached a tremendous apex and has become a most macabre day of celebration.

Historically, Halloween is the deadliest holiday ever celebrated in human history. This Satanic night is dedicated to the Celtic Lord of the Dead, also symbolized by the Horned-god and the Stag-god. The Druids celebrated Samhain as a 3-day fire festival, building huge bonfires, thought to ward off demons that roamed around; additionally, the fires provided the means by which the required human sacrifice would be presented to the sun god. In enormous wicker baskets, the priests caged both human and animal sacrifices, which they then lowered into the flames.

The priests would carefully watch the manner in which the victim died in order to predict whether the future held good or evil. [“Pagan Traditions of the Holidays”, p. 71]

Origin of Popular Halloween Traditions

Sweets and Trick or Treat

This pagan practice is over 2,000 years old. For the sake of their safety and well-being, people put outside their home sweets, the best mutton legs, vegetables, eggs, and poultry, honey and even wine, so the wandering evil spirits would consume them on their way back to the netherworld.

Failure to “treat” these evil spirits might result in a curse being put on the home!

The people literally believed that, when these spirits came to your door, they would trick you if you did not treat them.

“The American version of Halloween came from Ireland … The potato famine in 1840 brought thousands of immigrants from the Emerald Isle. With them came goblins, jack-0-lanterns, bonfires, apples, nuts, and pranks … The Irish are also responsible for bringing trick or treating to great popularity in America. In Ireland on October 31, peasants went from house to house to receive offerings to their Druid god, Muck Olla. This procession stopped at each house to tell the farmer his prosperity was due to the benevolence of Muck Olla … or else misfortune might befall the farmer and his crops. Few farmers risked any such displeasure of the pagan deity, so the procession returned home with eggs, butter, potatoes, and in some cases, coins … To the Irish farmers this was no joke; they greatly feared the Celtic god might destroy their homes and barns … Trick or treat is part of this pagan heritage.”

[“Pagan Traditions of the Holidays”. p. 78-79].

Horrifying Costumes

People would also take burning wisps from the bonfire and wave them around to frighten the many evil spirits roaming the earth; in case the burning wisp alone would not work, revelers clothed themselves in the most hideous and terrifying costumes.

These people believed that, if you dressed in a terrifying costume and went trooping around with the spirits all night, they would think you were one of them and would leave you alone.

[“Halloween and Satanism”, Phil Philips, p. 26-27]

Huge Bonfires

Satan’s obsession with fire has produced human obsession with building huge bonfires. As we stated earlier, these bonfires were practical, in that they provided the means by which the priests sacrificed the human and animal sacrifices so crucial to Halloween.

When the last fires died out, people would race each other down the hills shouting,

“The Devil gets the last one down”.

[Philips, p. 27-28]

Divinations

Samhain (Halloween) was also the time to engage the Devil’s assistance in divining the future. Questions concerning marriage, luck, health, and the time of one’s death were most popular subjects of divination.

In Scotland, young people assembled for games and pulled shoots out of the ground to ascertain which of them would marry during the coming year, and in what order the marriages should occur.

Snap Apple Night

Apples have long been a token of love and fertility.

At Halloween parties, people bobbed for apples in tubs of water. If a boy came up with an apple between his teeth, he was assured of the love of his girl. The Snap Apple game was one in which the boys delighted. Each boy, in his turn, would spring up to attempt to bite an apple that was being twirled on the end of a stick; the first boy to succeed would be the first to marry.

Apple seeds were also used to tell fortunes. Peeling an apple in one long piece was supposed to tell a young girl about her future. The girl would swing the apple peal three times around her head, then throw it over her left shoulder.

If the peeling fell unbroken, the girl would examine the shape into which it fell to see if she could ascertain the initials of her future husband!

Witch’s Familiar Spirits

Owls, bats, cats and toads are an essential part of Halloween, and for a very good reason: they are known as “the witch’s familiars”.

A divining familiar was the species of animal whose shape Satan would assume to aid the witch in divining the future. A witch would closely watch the animal’s movements – whether slow or fast – and she would see the direction in which the animal moved and the kinds of sounds it made, in order to foretell the length of life and/or an impending illness.

Other “familiar spirit” shapes include hens, geese, small dogs, rats, butterflies, wasps crickets, and snails. Witches considered these creatures to be demon-possessed and controlled.

If you look closely at most Halloween decorations, you will see these animals, but now you know they represent demon possessed creatures! [“Pagan Traditions of Holidays”, p. 75-76]

Jack-O-Lantern and Trick-or-Treat

Various names for Jack-O-Lantern were ‘Lantern Men’, ‘Hob-O-Langer’, and “Will-O-The-Wisp”.

The ‘Lantern Men’ got their name from pale eerie lights that appeared over bogs and marshes in England. These ghostly lights, which bobbed along like a lantern in someone’s hand, were called ‘Corpse Candles’. Candles were said to be signals from the souls of men lost at sea.

[“Halloween and Satanism”, Philips, p. 33-34]

Celts often hollowed out a turnip and carved a grotesque face on it to fool demons. They carried such lanterns to light their way in the dark and to ward off evil spirits … While the turnip continues to be popular in Europe today, the pumpkin has replaced it in America. ‘Jack’ is a nickname for ‘John’, which is a common slang word meaning ‘man’. Jack-O-Lanterns literally means ‘man with a lantern’.

[Pagan Traditions of the Holidays”, p. 79-80]

Druid Trick-or-Treat

The Druids originated the practice of hollowing out the Jack-O-Lanterns and filling them with human fat.

Whenever a raiding party came to a home to demand of the husband that someone inside be surrendered as a human sacrifice, they would light a Jack-O-Lantern filled with human fat; if the husband relented and provided one of his loved ones as a sacrifice, the Druid party would leave Jack-O-Lantern on the porch.

This lantern would be tell the other raiding parties and the demonic host that this party had surrendered a human for sacrifice and that the remaining people inside were to be left alone. Guaranteeing that no one else in the house would be killed that night was the “Treat”.

If the husband refused to surrender one of his loved ones, a “Trick” would be placed upon the house. The members of the raiding party would draw a large hexagram using human blood on the front door; they got the blood for the hexagram from a dead body they dragged around with them using a cabletow.

The demonic host would be attracted to this hexagram and would invade the house, causing one or more of the inhabitants to either go insane or die from fright. [“America’s Occult Holidays”, p. 20]

This is the true origin of “Trick-or-Treat” and the Jack-O-Lantern. Do you really want to take your kids “Trick-or-Treating”?

Forbidden Practices Specially Associated With Halloween

God lists Satanic practices that He absolutely forbids, on the pain of death!

Every one of them is uniquely associated with Halloween!

1. Enchantment – Act of influencing by charms and incantation using the practice of magical arts.

2. Witchcraft – Dealing with demonic spirits, using their prescribed methods, commonly called rituals and the “magick arts”. The Bible forbids it, as in Galatians 5:19-20. Today, thanks to “Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, witchcraft is skyrocketing in popularity. TV shows that depict witches are “Bewitched” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”, to just mention a couple. Go to a video store sometime and walk down the “Horror” aisle, where you will see the popularity of Witchcraft in America today.

3. Sorcery – Use of power gained from the prescribed rituals demanded by the demonic host. Once the witch or wizard performs the particular ritual correctly, the demonic host is required to provide the power to accomplish that action desired by the witch.

4. Divination – Fortune telling and seeing into the future. God wants us to trust in Him and His power, and not worry about tomorrow. Satan, on the other hand, loves to get people consumed by the idea that they can know what lies ahead of them.

5. Wizardry – The art or practices of a wizard, sorcery. A wizard or witch is one skilled in the magick arts, a sorcerer.

6. Necromancy – Communication with the dead. Specifically, conjuring up the spirits of the dead for purposes of magically revealing the future or influencing the course of events.

7. Charm – The practice of putting a spell on someone in order to change or control their mind and/or behavior. Wizards love to get their enemies “one-on-one” because they can “charm” them through the use of ritual done before the meeting, and by the demonic host residing within him.

Adolf Hitler followed this practice closely as he dealt with the leaders of Europe, Britain, and Russia. British Prime Minister Chamberlain was totally charmed by Hitler as he sought to appease the German dictator in Munich in 1938; Chamberlain was so totally “charmed” by Hitler, he enthusiastically proclaimed after returning from Munich that he had achieved “peace in our time”.

When dealing with a powerful member of the Illuminati, do not attempt to meet with him, nor place any confidence in the testimony of people who have met with him. A “charm” ritual is easily performed and results in the leader exuding confidence, character, and sincerity they most assuredly do not possess.

8. Stargazing or Astrology – Divination of the supposed influence of the stars and other heavenly bodies upon human lives and the affairs of nations. Occultists literally order their lives according to Astrology and numerics.

9. Soothsaying – foretelling events and prophesying through a spirit other than the Holy Spirit.

10. Prognostication – To foretell from signs and symptoms, also prophesying without the Holy Spirit.

11. Magic – Tapping into the power of the demonic realm through the use of prescribed ritual so that the action carried out is accomplished through demonic power.

All these activities are uniquely associated with the activities and traditions of Halloween!

Christians have no business participating in Halloween. To do so is to act against a great number of Scriptures in which God uses the strongest possible language to forbid it. In fact, in most instances, God decreed that people practicing these activities be put to death!

Yet, we see many churches having Halloween parties in which many of these pagan practices are followed! The Apostle Paul gave us strong warning that should stop us dead in our tracks.

Listen:

“Let no one delude and deceive you with empty excuses and groundless arguments for these sins, for through these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of rebellion and disobedience.”

Ephesians 5:6

Stop listening to people giving you “empty excuses and groundless arguments for these sins”, for if you go ahead and participate in this most evil holiday, God shall surely not look away.

One final note on Halloween: if you have been paying attention, you will know that these practices form the heart and soul of the Harry Potter novels and movies. Harry Potter is a wizard, and he comes from a family of witches and wizards [Generational Witchcraft].

His entire existence within these novels revolves around the Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft, where Harry and his friends learn all of these 11 forbidden practices.

Source: Biblioteca Pleyades

Via: OmniThought

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!