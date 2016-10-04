The Event Chronicle
October Surprises: Here they come!
October Surprises: Here they come!

October Just Began And Already We See The Following Big Events

First off, there is the Clinton Crime Family!

Re-Surfaced Sex Allegation Could Be Hillary Clinton’s BIGGEST NIGHTMARE

Then we have Hillary talking about killing Julian Assange via a drone hit!

Hillary Clinton considered drone attack on Julian Assange – report

Next we hear that the Pentagon paid $540 MIL to the Brits for fake terrorists videos.

Pentagon paid British PR firm over a half a billion dollars to make fake terrorist videos

Then there is the sovereign bond bubble that we are told can take the whole place down.

Sovereign Bond Bubble: It’s Not When It Will Burst, It’s How Much Else It Will Take Down

Lastly we heard that the Chinese Renminbi is now included in the IMF’s SDR basket.

IMF Launches New SDR Basket Including Chinese Renminbi, Determines New Currency Amounts

Source: The Millennium Report

