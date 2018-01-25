Oklahoma’s Exemplary AMI Smart Meters Removal and Consumer Protection Bill: A Model For Other States To Follow

31 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Catherine J. Frompovich

You know it just had to happen! Some scientifically-hip legislator in one of the 50 United States finally decided to introduce a bill to protect his constituents’ Constitutional rights guaranteed by both state and federal Constitutions, plus delineated the factual, independent—not consensus—science that radiofrequencies (RFs) from AMI Smart Meters damage health and “The OCC [Oklahoma Corporation Commission] is to understand by this legislation that they work for the consumers and citizens of the State of Oklahoma and not the utility”! [1]

Applause, applause, applause and many kudos to Oklahoma State House of Representatives legislator Dale Derby for introducing House Bill 2872 that would provide many legislative means of relief for utility consumers who reject AMI Smart Meters, including removal at no cost to consumers, plus many more exemplary legislative provisions sorely needed by those individuals who are compromised by and suffer with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) or idiopathic environmental intolerance (IEI).

Oklahoma House Bill 2872 is the most comprehensive bill I’ve seen to date dealing with the horrendous draconian totalitarian AMI Smart Meter implementation against supposedly free people’s rights and/or objections to causing them problems and/or damaged health!

The Oklahoma bill is 12 pages in length, which I encourage everyone to study and also to ask your respective states’ Capitol legislators to introduce to provide the sorely-needed relief that has not been forthcoming from either harassing utility companies or lax and/or lackey state utility commissions.

The bill’s language is nothing short of all encompassing, I think, considering the totality of issues involved. It cites independent studies confirming health harms from AMI Smart Meter radiation; defines what an electromechanical analog meter and wireless meters are, i.e., “AMR, ERT, smart, AMI and Comprehensive Advanced Metering Plan (CAMP)”; plus discusses and delineates “equivalent technology, cell phone, WiFi, Ratepayer, Opt-in, and Opt-out.”

Oklahoma HB 2872 provides for the following:

1 – A choice of the type of utility meters to be installed and operated on their places of residence, property or business; among the choices offered shall be the installation or ongoing operation of a nontransmitting electromechanical analog meter; 2 – The ability to retain and operate an electromechanic alanalog [sic] meter on an ongoing basis at no cost; and 3 – The right to replacement of a wireless meter with a nontransmitting electromechanical meter at no cost. C. The utility companies in Oklahoma shall be required to obtain the ratepayer’s written consent, i.e. opt-in or opt-out: 1 – Before installing wireless meters or equivalent technology on the ratepayer’s property; and 2 – Before altering the functionality of said meters. D. The utility companies shall provide written notice to ratepayers within ninety (90) days of the effective date of this act for the purpose of informing said ratepayers if wireless meters have been installed on their properties. [….] E. Utility companies by this section of law shall be: 1 – Prohibited from shutting off service to a ratepayer based on the ratepayer’s utility usage or on the ratepayer having electromechanical analog meters; 2 – Prohibited from imposing any disincentive on a ratepayer for not consenting to the installation or use of wireless meters; 3 – Required to notify ratepayers in writing that the installation and use of wireless meters are not mandated by state or federal law and are not permitted without the ratepayer’s consent;

Additionally, the bill provides that the OCC

Shall establish an absolute state-wide moratorium on the deployment of smart meter AMI (advanced metering infrastructure), metering equipment that uses microwave technology to communicate information from the consumer to the utility, whether it is an electric utility or other. Such moratorium to remain in place until released by action of the State Legislature rescinding the requirements of this paragraph; Shall ensure that all utility and phone service providers properly notice [sic] all customers of potential health hazards of any and all of their services and allow the customer to opt-out or modify services if desired by the customer;

How about these provisions!

The OCC shall exercise its constitutional duty to independently review the safety of devices, such as smart meters, …. 5 – The OCC shall also promulgate rules that shall make Oklahoma permanently an opt-in state for any kind of smart meter application.

And here’s the pièce de résistance, which refers to an “Electric Usage Data Protection Act” to be developed by the OCC to

… remove the capability of the utility to have access to any information from the consumer except for what is necessary, in calculating gross consumption of the utilities services, to bill for the amount of the utility used by the consumer. The revised language is to make it clear that the consumer, not the utility, owns consumer information and any information that is unnecessary for billing may be released only for good and valuable consideration received by the consumer from the utility through a written agreement . Additionally, the utility may not sell the information, whether it identifies the consumer or not, nor may it aggregate the information to sell it, unless each individual consumer owner has given permission in writing to the utility. [CJF emphasis]

There is something ‘missing’ from this exemplary bill, in my opinion.

There is no mention of—nor does it address—the connection(s) between the fast-approaching and dramatically health-dangerous 5G broadband, which will require small cell towers placed every 300 feet that probably will have definite tie ins to AMI Smart Meters, the “key feedback loop” for the Internet of Things (IoT) reporting system for personal in-home data sharing, the concerns about which were discussed and neutralized in HB 2872.

Another ‘issue’ that really needs to be factored into getting AMI Smart Meters into proper perspective relating to 5G is that National Geographic is partnering with Sprint to offer a platform for Sprint to advertise 5G.

The NG initiative is called “CHASING GENIUS: Unlimited Innovation” to Fuel the Game-Changing Technologies of Tomorrow. The problem with such a ‘marriage’ is National Geographic probably does not know the correct and harmful science regarding 5G—more specifically that no safety or environmental impact studies have been done to prove it safe for the natural world, which NG apparently is concerned about over its lifetime of documenting Nature, the Planet and its people.

Such a partnership would imply totally misleading messages/endorsements to an unassuming and 5G-ignorant public about non-confirmed safety issues revolving around 5G and its impact upon the natural world, which no one wants to confirm, but should be made to do so before rolling out 5G bandwidth.

A National Geographic endorsement apparently would give a ‘tacit and sneaky approval-like blessing’ to 5G, an unproven and ten-times faster technology than what’s now available—minus safety results for those frequencies, which the tech industry apparently is not keen on providing.

Question

Is this a photograph of the new small cell towers that will be placed every 300 hundred feet probably outside your home’s front door in order to blast harmful 5G into your home? Do you want to live with that?

Source and Proper Attribution Unknown: Received via forwarded email

[1] http://www.oklegislature.gov/BillInfo.aspx?Bill=HB2872, Pg. 12

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

Catherine’s latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don’t Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.

Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.

Two of Catherine’s more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What’s Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)

Catherine’s NEW book: Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualities ©2016 Catherine J Frompovich is now available



This article (A Model For Other States To Follow) was originally published on Activist Post and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

