Operation Atonement: Ending the Reign of Criminal Churches

Commencing on Child Holocaust Remembrance Day: April 15, 2018

Under the auspices of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State (ITCCS)

The Aim:

1. To identify, disrupt and stop church-related child torture, trafficking and murder and the institutions causing it, and

2. To enforce standing common law arrest and reclamation warrants against convicted churches and individuals.

The Means:

1. Public Teach-ins and Educational Forums

2. Public Protests and Non-Violent Civil Disobedience and Occupations

3. Citizen Arrests and Seizure of Criminal Assets and Property

4. Public Tribunals and Common Law Court Trials

5. Long-term Boycott and Financial Sanctions and Sabotage

The Actors:

We the People, authorized by Court Warrants and accompanied by Common Law Sheriffs, special action units and deputized police officers.

Background Information

The growing global effort to halt the systemic abuse and trafficking of children was sparked by the ITCCS in February of 2013 when its Brussels-based common law court successfully tried and deposed Pope Benedict, and convicted Queen Elizabeth and others for complicity in Crimes against Humanity. Since then, similar courts have issued arrest warrants against the highest officials of the Catholic, Anglican and United Churches and their governmental and corporate partners in crime. It is now up to the people of all countries to take direct action to halt the massive child trafficking networks run by these churches because of the deep complicity of existing courts and governments with their crimes. As convicted criminal bodies, these churches have lost the right to legally operate under both international and moral law – and We the People must be the ones to enforce this law and defend children everywhere.

The ITCCS and its affiliates in nine countries are launching a new global effort to bring an end to the reign of these child-killing networks in the form of Operation Atonement. We have chosen April 15, 2018 as the commencement date for this open-ended, ongoing campaign, since on that day in the year 2005 survivors of the genocidal “Indian residential schools” in Canada launched the first Aboriginal Holocaust Remembrance Day. Building on this, we are now commencing an even broader Child Holocaust Day so that eventually the global industry of profiting off and murdering children will be ended.

The Nature, Course and Strategy of Operation Atonement

For centuries, the state-incorporated churches – especially the Church of Rome and of England – have murdered, enslaved and waged unrelenting warfare against the world’s people, seized and stolen their lands and wealth, brutalized and trafficked their children and imposed a stifling mental and spiritual tyranny over most of humanity. They have done so as partners in Empire and as such are politically protected and legally shielded by all governments from the consequences of their continuing crimes. As a result, these tax-exempted religious corporations have become major transnational criminal bodies that are deeply involved in organized crime, the global arms industry and drug and child trafficking. The Vatican itself is the most murderous and wealthy criminal syndicate in history, and it kills and corrupts with impunity while feigning humanity and “divine authority”.

For this reason, one cannot stop these churches’ crimes against the innocent without striking at the heart of their power, which is threefold: their money, their legality, and their credibility. For despite their apparent authority, these religious bodies are extremely vulnerable to public exposure because of the depth of their wrongdoing. Our campaigns have proven this by our successful deposing of Pope Benedict, Jesuit leader Adolfo Pachon and three other top Vatican officials during 2013 and 2014.

Operation Atonement is designed to strike directly at all three of these weak points in the defenses of this deceptive enemy. It will do so publicly, lawfully, and by educating and mobilizing the people, both inside and outside of these churches. Our aim is a simple one: to disestablish these false and criminal institutions by making it impossible for them to operate.

Operation Atonement will proceed in three stages: Education, Direct Action and Disestablishment.

Stage One will begin on Sunday, April 15, 2018 with commemorative ceremonies outside and inside targeted churches. These public events will be followed for two weeks with a general public education campaign and the selective training of our cadres at teach-ins and workshops. The latter will be designed to arm our activists with a general understanding of their enemy and train them for the upcoming battles.

Stage Two will begin on Monday, April 30, 2018 with direct actions aimed at the church institutions and their top officers and clergy, including those who stand convicted in ITCCS common law courts. The normal operations of the targeted churches will be disrupted according to the requirements of international law. Guilty individuals will be peacefully arrested and publicly banished from the community, or handed over to deputized police forces for imprisonment under the terms of their convictions. Church facilities will be peacefully occupied and their assets and properties seized to prevent their criminal usage, as required under international law. Stage Two will be open-ended and will continue as long as is necessary to forever halt the operations of these churches.

Stage Three will accompany Stage Two and will consist of the permanent disestablishment of these church corporations. Stage Three will have two aspects, legal and financial. Public Common Law Courts and Citizen Tribunals will be convened to bring to trial anyone suspected or guilty of crimes against children and humanity. And a long-term campaign of economic sanctions and sabotage will be launched against these churches to de-fund them and seize their assets, as is required under international law governing criminal bodies.

These sanctions will be extensive and will include reducing church tithing and collections; nullifying their charitable tax-exempt status and their right to operate under the law; targeting individual donors and bequests, as well as the insurance companies that underwrite these churches; and imposing financial liens and lawsuits on individual church officers as responsible parties to a serial crime.

The strategy behind Operation Atonement is both material and psychological, designed to publicly destroy the legitimacy of these false churches and nullify their authority. At every moment our campaign will appeal to the hearts and minds of the church members and the public, including the police and state authorities. Standing on the moral high ground as we have always done, our basic appeal will be that just and honest people have no place in murderous and duplicitous corporations. But accompanying this “carrot” will be the hard legal hammer that their funding or participation in such legally convicted churches makes them an accomplice in their crimes, and subject to arrest. This two-fold approach cannot be countered by church leaders without them opening the Pandora’s Box of their crimes that they must hide from their “flock”: an impossible, no-win scenario for them.

Similarly, governments are continually exposed by their use of our tax money to subsidize these felonious bodies, and by the refusal of their courts to prosecute proven church child rapists and killers. Both church and state are inherently on the defensive over the entire issue of church crimes, and can therefore be manipulated and provoked into the responses we want by our own relatively small forces. Again, we have shown in practice how possible this is, once even a tiny group acts with courage and persistence, and establishes the field of battle.

Coordination and Preparation

The organizing for Operation Atonement has already commenced. Orientation handbooks and other material will be available by January 15, 2018. The general Operation will be coordinated by the ITCCS Directorate through its three Field Secretaries, in North America, Europe and Australia. Local affiliates and people in these respective areas should write to [email protected] or to the emails listed below to connect with one of these Secretaries. The latter will help you organize your own local action group and will keep you updated and supplied.

Preparing for Operation Atonement begins with your own committment to this sacred cause, of protecting children and stopping their killers. Many of you may find yourself on your own, or in the company of only one or two others who are willing to take this course of action. Don’t be disheartened; others will join you when you begin to act. We have found that even a handful of people armed with the truth can force the biggest criminal institution into an irrational panic. Press that point of weakness and your efforts will be rewarded.

Regular updates about our campaign can be seen at www.itccs.org. But the time for you to choose is now. We look forward to working with you in the months ahead. For the children.

The ITCCS Directorate

December 9, 2017

[email protected] (Head Office)

[email protected] (North America)

[email protected] (Europe)

[email protected] (Australia)

This article (Operation Atonement: Ending the Reign of Criminal Churches) was originally published on ITCCS.org and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.