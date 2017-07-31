Why This Osteopath Says Someone is Trying To Silence Her About Her Husband’s Death (He was a Doctor Found Dead)

By Erin Elizabeth

In January 2016, Dr. John Marshall was found dead in the Spokane River but a year later his wife- Dr. Suzan Marshall- still doesn’t know for sure what happened to him. Although the Spokane County medical examiner ruled his death an accidental drowning, Marshall, who is a doctor herself (a surgeon) believes he was beaten to death and his body was dumped into the river, based on her review of the autopsy and photos of his body.

RELATED ARTICLE: NBC: Marshall Investigator has 100% confirmation doctor’s death was a set-up

Over the last year and a half, Marshall has worked hard to identify other cases where families have questioned the medical examiners’ official rulings. And, earlier this year, she filed a complaint against Drs. John Howard and Sally Aiken, citing her husband’s case and three others. In total, about 10 complaints have been filed against Spokane’s pathologists.

But she has reason to question some of their “official” rulings. Just one example of Dr. Howard’s gross inability was when he ruled the cause and manner of death as “undetermined” for a woman whose body was cut in two and disposed of in two plastic bags. Really?

RELATED ARTICLE: Wife of MD found in river believes husband was murdered

And now, Marshall now says someone is retaliating against her (big surprise). In June, Marshall’s received a letter saying that someone had filed a complaint with the DOH accusing her of “practicing beyond scope of practice.” While the state Department of Health is investigating the complaint, they didn’t tell her who filed the complaint or what specific event triggered the alleged “misconduct.”

“‘We are bound by two different laws, which may seem in conflict,’ the letter reads. ‘The first requires that we immediately notify you that a complaint has been filed. The second, the whistleblower law … prohibits us from identifying the name of the complainant until we have received a signed waiver allowing us to do so.’”

However, as a surgeon, she feels she has the knowledge and right to give “opinions as a trauma surgeon on autopsies.” (Although she is not currently treating patients, her license is active.)

RELATED ARTICLE: Former VA Officer Says he was ORDERED to Stop Investigation into Doctor’s Mysterious Death

Of interesting note, one week after the news reported on the state’s investigation into Drs. Aiken and Howard, Aiken requested a “copy of all [public records requests]submitted to Spokane County by Suzan Entwistle Marshall.

Despicable.

RELATED ARTICLE: Former VA Officer Says he was ORDERED to Stop Investigation into Doctor’s Mysterious Death

We will update you as more information becomes available. We stand with you, Dr. Suzan.

Erin Elizabeth is a long time activist with a passion for the healing arts, working in that arena for a quarter century. Her site HealthNutNews.com is less than 2 years old but has already cracked the top 20 Natural Health sites worldwide. She is an author, public speaker, and has recently done some TV and film programs for some of her original work which have attracted international media coverage. You can get Erin’s free e-book here and also watch a short documentary on how she overcame vaccine injuries, Lyme disease, significant weight gain, and more. Follow Erin on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This article (Someone is Trying To Silence Dr About Her Husband’s Death) was originally published on Health Nut News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.