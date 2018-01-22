MK Ultra & What Really Happened to Marilyn Monroe

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Host Michael Vara is joined by Filmmaker and producer Paul Davids’ films are known for controversy, beginning with Roswell, a 1994 nominee for Golden Globe as Best TV Motion Picture, which the executive produced co-wrote as a Showtime original movie. It dealt with issues of extraterrestrial life and the purported “truth embargo” on the subject of ET contact.

Paul attended the American Film Institute Center for Advanced Film Studies in Beverly Hills.He began his career in film as a script reader for a Hollywood agent, Paul Kohner. After writing his first produced film called “She Dances Alone”, Paul’s career in film and television took off when he got his “first break” as production coordinator of the original “Transformers” TV show for Marvel Productions in 1985. Paul went on to produce and direct about 10 other feature films, many distributed by NBCUniversal International Television and most dealing with controversial topics. He’s a prolific artist featured in galleries — and has been a member of the Magic Castle (Academy of Magical Arts) in Hollywood for 30 years.

WEBSITES:

www.jesus-in-india-the-movie.com

www.pauldavids.com

www.lifeafterdeathproject.com

www.pauldavids-artist.com

www.marilyndeclassified.com

www.blowingamericasmind.com

Producer, writer and director Paul Davids has written numerous books including six Star Wars sequel books for Lucasfilm.

