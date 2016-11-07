Pedophile Code Words Found in Podesta E-Mails (Warning: Very Disturbing)

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

Before reading on I just want to share some personal thoughts about this whole thing. This is the part of the apocalypse (unveiling) that we have been waiting for. It is not pretty, it is very disturbing. Some people may shy away, some might get sick and angry, but this is part of the healing process as we move into the golden age. We have to go through thispart first. Everything that has been hidden seems to be coming into view now. We as a whole must face this part of the transition so ultimately we can move forward towards peace. Like David Wilcock said ‘once you throw up you’ll feel better’.

We now know thanks to whistle-blowers, both past and recent, that the elite (in the monetary sense) are engaged in Luciferian ritualistic pedophilia and human (child) sacrifice. What you are about to read is extremely unsettling and disturbing. When I first started reading through these e-mails with the coded words I became sick and wanted to cry. I then thought it’s one thing to be aware that these things are happening, but to see the e-mails where these high-level people in government are using well-known code words to describe exchanges and activities with children is an entirely different thing altogether.

There are e-mails that allegedly contain negotiations between individuals to purchase and ship children to various places. I will be continuously updating this particular post as more e-mails have been emerging and others have been digging and finding more conversations about abusing children. I am not saying these things are definitely being said in the e-mails and it hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet but I will just let you decide what you think is going on.

This website is one of the first ones that broke this story:

WikiLeaks: Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found In Podesta Emails

Search all Podesta emails for these keywords. We are uncovering a child sex ring.#PodestaEmails28 pic.twitter.com/h6N6O76sAw — VOTE TRUMP! 🇺🇸 (@JaredWyand) November 3, 2016

(BTW I am not advocating for anyone to president as the original person’s picture who tweeted this would indicate)

For those of you who would like a little more information on who John Podesta is and how powerful he is (“one of the most powerful men on Wall Street/Washington D.C.”), I highly recommend this documentary that just came out titled ‘The Empire Files: Abby Martin Exposes John Podesta’:

I’d also like to add that his brother, Tony Podesta, was asked to come to a Spirit Cooking session with artist and Luciferian, Marina Abrimovic.

Dear Tony [Podesta], I am so looking forward to the Spirit Cooking dinner at my place. Do you think you will be able to let me know if your brother [John Podesta] is joining? All my love, Marina

Now let’s get on to some of the e-mails:

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/19018:

I consider ice cream, its purchase, and its consumption a rather serious business. We can’t just willy-nilly toss it out and about in casual references, especially linked with the word “free”.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/32795:

Hi John, The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related. Is it yours? They can send it if you want. I know you’re busy, so feel free not to respond if it’s not yours or you don’t want it.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/44232:

Thx for coming out. Always happy to babysit.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/50332:

Mary and John I think you should give notice when changing strategies which have been long in place. I immediately realized something was different by the shape of the box and I contemplated who would be sending me something in the square shaped box. Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. Thank you so much. I hope you and your gang are well. I miss you both Best wishes fro a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Herb

Ps. Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?

https://wikileaks.com/podesta-emails/emailid/28891:

Walnut growing northern CA surely knows and celebrates walnut pasta sauce? Actually what surprises me is that we haven’t already served it to you.

It’s an amazing Ligurian dish made with crushed walnuts made into a paste. So stop being so California.

Hey John, We know you’re a true master of cuisine and we have appreciated that for years … But walnut sauce for the pasta? Mary, plz tell us the straight story, was the sauce actually very tasty?

Love to all the Podestas from the Steyers!

Cheers, Jim

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/53381:

I should go through? I look forward to working with you (and maybe getting some of that pasta and walnut sauce dish!!)

All best, Eleanor

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30231:

The next three months are going to be rougher internally than in Beijing. Between 7th and 1600, no fun. Hope you’re doing ok. I’m dreaming about your hotdog stand in Hawaii…

https://wikileaks.com/dnc-emails/emailid/21627:

We promised her a package, Rachel cleared that. I think we created one – like Walnutor something. Does this ring a bell?

Do you remember what we decided to do with this? Her name was Catherine George and she maxed out in March. I think I stayed out of the discussion because it was Tri-State related, but now I’m having trouble remembering where it ended up.

Yes. We made a $33,400 level up for this. I will send you the exact package when I find it.

https://wikileaks.com/clinton-emails/emailid/16662:

QUESTION: (Laughter.) The pizza party —

SECRETARY CLINTON: Oh, right.

QUESTION: At the pizza party —

SECRETARY CLINTON: Right, right.

QUESTION: — she said to you she likes your hair long, and she said it suits where you are in your life right now. Do you remember her saying this to you?

SECRETARY CLINTON: Honestly, I don’t, but —

QUESTION: Okay. I don’t even bring this up.

https://wikileaks.com/dnc-emails/emailid/14349 (this e-mail appeared to be spam about a gift card to Macy’s):

Absolutely wonderful food! Went on Pasta Night, had the special homemade ravioli in pink sauce with crab. The ravioli were exceptional–al dente fresh…. Such a nice place. The service is very good and our waitress really took care of us. ..I had dinner with some colleagues; they had a black angus beef, I… Such amazing pizza! Always have to have some when in the area! Every Memorial Weekend, it’s tradition my family goes to Aj’s before the madness of our Memorial party the following day. ..We love it! The food is… I’m a big hibachi person. I’ve been coming here for hibachi since I was a teenager. Unfortunately, it’s just been getting less and less about the show and… Excellent pizza. My first time trying this pizza…They were quite accommodating us on a Sunday. ..We needed 7 pies for a family gathering, and they were so… Great atmosphere most of the dishes are very good

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/52225:

John and Mary I just received the holiday package of pasta and sauce. If only I could make it turn out as special as you guys do. Many thanks.

Much love

Herb

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/55744:

So that’s our ice encased wiper and taste of the traffic we are in. Suffice to say we will not make it tonight, I am sad to say. Have to settle for the pasta john gave us at Christmas. Really sorry to miss.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/34860:

You were having a lot more fun than I was. Very good meeting with Darren which I will report on.

Susan whipped Sherry and me at Dominos. Using the Podesta method, she made up the rules as we played.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/53525:

Everything has been fine, except that we missed you and Mary. We went on another boat ride with Chuck and Nancy Parrish. Bob Solow joined us. Lots of fun. He had a great line on the Greek situation which I will forward to you separately. Also had dinner with Skip, his daughter and her fiancée. He thinks you’re great. Today-dominos. We won’t be calling you for the rules.

https://wikileaks.com/dnc-emails/emailid/24905:

“A PIE IN THEIR FACE: GOP big tells kid-sex pics he’s too busy to hear their stories of abuse because he was late to THIS important pizza party”

https://wikileaks.com/dnc-emails/emailid/2476:

Thanks Jackie! I have also heard good things about the pizza!

Any chance we will hear back from them over the weekend? Or will it likely be Monday.

Most importantly, as a former Cambridge resident I can vouch that this place has really good pizza, solid event choice.

https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/12/1223066_re-get-ready-for-chicago-hot-dog-friday-.html:

I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in

pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long

ago, assume we are using the same channels?

They appear to use pizza a lot which, if the code word is correct, means girl. I found a .gif in one of the e-mails about pizza:

And another e-mail that contained an attached picture of two asian women eating pizza with a little girl with John Podesta saying:

It doesn’t get any better than this

The two women in the photo are Euna Lee and Laura Ling who were arrested in North Korea for child trafficking. Here is the Reddit thread with more information on this.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009_imprisonment_of_American_journalists_by_North_Korea

There is one particular e-mail about the sale of some ‘beanie babies’, which at first seems benign enough, until you read further:

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/26263:

Georgetown Law Faculty and Staff, My parents are visiting this weekend, and I need to sell my enormous collection of beanie babies! I’ve approximately 480 little creatures of joy, and I’m selling each one for $20.00. You must buy all 480, though. It is a collection (not an auction)… They are very respectful and amicable with one another, and they are (for the most part) cat and dog friendly. Some are sassier than others, naturally. Please let me know! My parents can’t find out.

Peter Mattingly

Could some of these children have been used as ‘entertainment’ at a pool party described in the following e-mail?

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/46736:

With enormous gratitude to Advance Man Extraordinaire Haber, I am popping up again to share our excitement about the Reprise of Our Gang’s visit to the farm in Lovettsville. And I thought I’d share a couple more notes: We plan to heat the pool, so a swim is a possibility. Bonnie will be Uber Service to transport Ruby, Emerson, and Maeve Luzzatto (11, 9, and almost 7) so you’ll have some further entertainment, and they will be in that pool for sure. And with the forecast showing prospects of some sun, and a cooler temp of lower 60s, I suggest you bring sweaters of whatever attire will enable us to use our outdoor table with a pergola overhead so we dine al fresco (and ideally not al-CHILLo).

That one could be benign also and I suppose we will have to wait to see if the FBI or other agencies release anything more about this topic.

I am sorry if that information has disturbed some but as I said if we are to move on as a whole unified humanity we must deal with these things and face them, despite their horror. I am still optimistic about our future as many cultures have told us it will be positive and amazing but it would be ideal for us to all mentally prepare for worse information/pictures/videos and testimony as the days go on.

Thanks for reading everyone and much love as always.❤

