How Do the People of Truth Win the Current Information War?

By Tim Bryant

If it’s not clear to people yet, it will be soon that society has entered into what can only be described as an all-out information war between established news outlets, often referred to as the mainstream media, and independent news outlets run by citizen journalists (which is often referred to as the alternative media.) The two sides have fundamentally different philosophies as to what kind of vision for the future is possible, and paint very different pictures about what is really going on in in the world, what the biggest problems are that need fixing, etc.

Despite our most wishful thinking, the two paradigms cannot coexist together — something must give.

It’s seems rather obvious to those with the eyes to see that most of the mainstream media is nothing more than a mouthpiece for the interests of the most powerful people and institutions in our society. Their agenda is predominantly driven by money and control, with the main premise being centered on getting the public to buy into their mental model of reality.

Mainstream media has no interest in changing the power structure within society because the current institutions that run the world are the same institutions that own the major media outlets and pay their bills. Since corruption runs rampant in the upper echelons of society, the function of mainstream media is mostly rooted in hiding their networks of perversion through the use of mass mind control and propaganda. Simple logic will tell anyone that exposing the public to truth is usually detrimental for the power of oligarchs, hence why they use media to hide the truth rather than reveal it. So, utilizing techniques like public relations, propaganda, and entertainment, the media keeps the public unaware of the evil going on behind the scenes and too distracted to bother looking.

On the other hand, most of the alternative media has remained largely independent of corporate interests, which has allowed it to blossom into a community that’s driven by the forces of love, freedom, and truth. While there is great diversity within the alternative media and not all outlets are rated equally, there still remains a vibrant community of excellent researchers, journalists and activists who are on a daily grind to get the truth out to the citizens of the world — and most are not getting paid to do so.

Instead, most involved in the alternative media realize that if they don’t take the time to find and understand real information, and spread it around, then our society will continue to be deceived by the so-called “powers that be”. The function of alternative media mostly revolves around getting people the raw data with some historical context and analysis to it, so that others can follow along, check the sources themselves, and make their own decisions based on the cases presented. This open source format — which allows for debate — comes in direct opposition to the mainstream media, which acts like an authority figure telling people what to think.

The Collision Between Mainstream and Alternative Media

The information war between the two is really the result of two things: a disgruntled public that has been lied to for centuries, and the dawn of the Internet which has created a platform for the free flow of information all over the globe. As a result, the buried truths of the past and obfuscated realities of the present are rising to the surface and being exposed by the alternative media. This is scaring the hell out to the establishment media, since it’s their job to keep the current power structure afloat. If the present trend continues at its current pace, then it’s only a matter of time before alternative media becomes the dominant force in mainstream consciousness.

While the battle between the two has steadily been in progress within underground circles for many years, the beef has carried over into the forefront of collective consciousness and is currently dominating the mainstream airwaves. Now more than ever, the conflict between the two is visible for all to see, as the massive “fake news” public relations operation to combat alternative media is well under way in the mainstream press, claiming that anything that goes against the establishment narrative is “fake news.”

Some of the claims being thrown out there are that these alternative news sources are all part of a Russian propaganda campaign; that the people propagating them consist of alt-right nut job conspiracy theorists; and my personal favorite that they are a bunch of 15 year old Internet trolls that sit in their basement in Macedonia and spread fake news for shits and giggles, as if exposing stories like PizzaGate is pleasurable.

On the contrary, truthful journalism is a highly dangerous field to be in, so anyone propagating the notion that all these people are Internet trolls doing this for fun has simply fallen victim to mainstream media propaganda. While trolls and click bait sites do exist, they are not unique to alternative media and can be found surrounding any topic on the Internet. In fact, most of the trolls and fake news sites that are lumped in with the alternative media to smear them are usually counter-intelligence operations used to infiltrate the ranks and discredit the movement.

What’s interesting to note about all the claims being used to slander the alternative media is that not a single one tries to make an argument based on any type of logic. The only rational explanation for this is that the mainstream media knows that it can’t win the information war by opening it up for debate and discussing the facts. Instead, they must resort to smear campaigns, psychological operations, and down-right Orwellian censorship of the Internet to distort the truth.

There is a reason Congress gave a green light to the government to produce and use propaganda on its people by abolishing the Smith Mundt Act. There is a reason that Congress is currently trying to push through the Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act, which gives the government authority to create a Ministry of Truthfor the purpose of filtering information on the Internet. Heck, even the Pope has become involved with the “fake news” campaign by comparing it to eating faeces (which is weird in and of itself!)

With the massive push-back by the establishment against alternative media, the question now becomes: How do the people of truth in the independent media win the information war when the whole deck is stacked against them?

Have a Clear Message

Before there can be any type of actions taken on this new battlefront, the people of truth must develop a clear message above all else. The message here is simple; let the truth come out in whatever form it may be. With truth as the backbone to everything alternative media is about, the obvious sidekicks that accompany truth are love, justice, and open access to information all over the globe.

One of the key aspects to unraveling the truth for all to see is having clear, easy to follow talking points that are based on facts and cited by unbiased sources. While speculation is important, as it’s impossible to discover truth and plan for the future without entertaining a variety of thoughts, it’s essential to always state speculation as such, instead of obfuscating it as fact. However, it’s also important to remember that mainstream media also speculates, so consistently taking their word as fact without sound evidence should be recognized and called out by the general public. Citing “officials” or “people with intimate knowledge of the situation” simply doesn’t cut it anymore as legitimate sources in the Age of Information. This is rooted in appealing to authority as the basis of ones argument, which happens to be a logical fallacy.

The significance of having concise talking points is that it allows any who are unaware to quickly get up to speed and follow the line of research for themselves, rather than blindly believing someone at face value. The reality is that a majority of the population is still unawakened and has no idea that the world works very differently from how they’re told in school and what they watch on the news.

Taking this into account, it’s crucial that the people of truth recognize that they can’t wake others up by taking them from a stand still right to 100mph. The rabbit hole runs too deep and there is simply too much information for one mind to take in right away. Awakening to truth is a process that takes time; whereas realization of the deeper layers first requires comprehension of the beginning levels for context.

For example, you can’t convince someone that 9/11 was an inside job unless that person first realizes that the government is corrupt, the media is controlled, and false flags are real. With this in mind it should be understood that the alternative media must break this complex stream of information down into simple packages and disclose it to the masses in steps, which gradually take the initiate deeper and deeper into truth.

The other key to having a clear message is honing in on the root causes of the problem, rather than being distracted by issues that only put band-aids on systemic vulnerabilities. Some of the major issues that need to be addressed are child pedophilia rings at high positions of power, the Federal Reserve’s influence on world monetary policy, the cancerous toxicity in the environment/food supply, and the complete corruption of so many institutions in society, especially government and intelligence agencies. By getting at the root causes, many of the smaller issues that hinge upon deeper problems can finally be resolved.

Get the Message Out

Once the message is clear and the root causes are identified, the next phase of the operation is plausible, which is getting the message out into the public and seen by the people. This is where alternative media really comes into play. While there are tons of independent researchers all over the Internet, the alternative media has become the platform where most of these truths are presented to the public, especially since 9/11.

Obviously independent media is an all-encompassing term, which many different types of media outlets often fall under, so it’s important to be able to weed through them and find the most accurate ones. While none are perfect and all should be questioned, there still remains a solid core that’s not beholden to dirty money or handcuffing ideologies. It’s paramount that people promote these independent sources, weather they be websites, YouTube channels, books, blogs, social media pages, forum posts, or podcasts, so that regular citizens can get exposed to them and realize they exist. Many still don’t even know that there is an alternative media, which means there is a whole market just waiting to be tapped into.

To get independent media out to the public, it’s crucial that people utilize the various social media platforms already popularized to spread the information far and wide. Some of the best platforms to do this are Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as 4chan and 8chan for forums discussions. Despite the clear problems that plague these platforms, like heavy censorship, intense shilling, and corporate/establishment control, they are still powerful places to share information in order to wake more people up and build a movement. However, this will not last forever and it seems quite clear that the-powers-that-shouldn’t-be are working very hard on ways to censor posts and cut off the circulation of the alternative media. Many have already announced or implemented plans to do so.

With this in mind, it’s becoming increasingly important that people of truth begin to build up new platforms that are not controlled by established interests and that will not censor free speech or the alternative media. Some of the platforms that have already been developed and should be looked into are Steemit, Voat, Minds, Gaab, and Awake Social to name a few. While these platforms may not be perfect and more work needs to be done, there are alternatives to the established social media sites which, with our support, can continue to grow and reach more people.

The deeper truth that many don’t want to come to terms with is that eventually the people of truth might have to start thinking about developing not just better social media platforms, but a whole new Internet infrastructure, especially if the current one continues to come under increased control. While this is not the preferred solution to the problem, those pulling the strings may give the people of truth no other choice than to take their business elsewhere and migrate to more open systems. This would take time to do, but it should at least be in the back of people’s minds as further censorship comes down the pipeline, like net neutrality, Internet ID laws, and the further enhancement of the Big Brother state.

Finally, one of the more effective ways to get the message of truth out, which is often overlooked, is the use of memes. While memes may seem innocent and petty, they can actually be quite powerful in slowly deprogramming the minds of people and opening them up to real truth. Some people have even referred to this practice as meme magic because of its effectiveness at providing simple, easy to read bits of information that are non-threatening for unawakened. The reason they are so influential is because most people these day have an attention span of around two seconds, so for many, reading articles or watching long video clips are out of the question. However, a quick meme that shows up in their news feed without even clicking on it might actually catch their attention and teach them something new. Meme magic is very real (just ask the prophet Kek!)

Create a Culture Based in Truth

The ultimate goal of alternative media is to create a new culture that is based in truth. Identifying the truth and spreading it are only prerequisite steps toward the greater goal of cultivating an environment where truth is permeating every crevice of society. This information war has nothing to do with money and everything to do with deprogramming the masses, so that they can see reality for what it truly is. The whole point of the alternative media has been to shine the light of truth onto the darkness that rules the world and see what happens from it. The hope is that it leads to a complete change in culture and a redefining of how humanity perceives the world.

To bring this new culture to fruition, it’s a necessity that everyone begins to participate. This means sharing information on the Internet, dropping truth bombs in the comment sections of articles, changing one’s lifestyle to fit the new model, and discussing this information with friends, family and even co-workers in real life. Evil can only hold power by operating in the shadows, so the more people that shine a light on it, the more its power is rendered useless.

To have any chance of wining the information war, people must let go of political correctness and self-censorship. The stakes are too high right now to worry about hurting other people’s feelings or contemplating your social status in society. The powers that be understand these fears that people have, so of course they want people to disengage politically out of silly anxieties like social rejection. In fact, the greatest power of control they possess is manipulating people into self-censoring themselves.

As the culture starts to change and truth begins to dominate the mainstream consensus in society, the easier it will be for people who currently hold power to switch over to the side of truth. Some of the most crucial occupations that need to be converted to flip the script in society are police, military, intelligence agents, politicians, celebrities, media pundits, judges, lawyers, and academics among others. Since most people are inherently good, many of them probably want to speak the truth, but can’t because they’ve been corrupted, blackmailed, or threatened. To give them the cover needed to come forward, it’s critical that the those already awakened cultivate an atmosphere where telling the truth is something that’s held in the highest regards. In other words, it needs to be cool. Without making it cool to learn and care about the world despite the paradigm shattering revelations, most unawakened people will never speak up because they’re too scared to standout and be the tip of the spear.

When the alternative media starts to get a majority of people on board, the wheels of change will start to turn. It does seem we’re getting close and the narrative is beginning to shift. While this should be encouraging to those already involved, it also means that the efforts of mainstream media to stop this movement will only start to intensify. This is a war and the battlefront is the minds of the unawakened. If the alternative media doesn’t get through to the unawakened, the current train of deceit will continue to march forward and the truth tellers will stick out like a sore thumb. However, if the alternative media can put their foot on the gas pedal and kick the spreading of truth into overdrive, critical mass might just be around the corner, if not already underway.

Only time will tell what will happen, but one thing is for sure, everyone has a choice to make. There is no staying neutral on a moving train. Either give up and live in a perpetual state of tyranny or risk your life fighting for truth. It’s your choice, so choose wisely.

