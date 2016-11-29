The People vs. the Hidden Hand: David Icke Speaks Out

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Marc Star

Among those who’ve chosen to question mainstream belief systems, David Icke is an icon, a one-man alarm clock who has probably woken up more people to the global conspiracy than any other individual. He is a natural orator with a compelling and engaging style of both writing and speaking who has managed – in ways unlike any before him – to connect a vast web of seemingly disparate dots into a single, unified picture. It is a picture that, when he explains it to a freshly opened mind, enables that mind to see a single image in a fog of pixels. He has probably been the cause of more “ah-ha!” moments than any other researcher in his field.

David Icke certainly had that effect on this writer, who, after watching his 2009 Melbourne presentation, finally understood how the events of 9/11 fit into a much larger paradigm – how 9/11 was simply a turning point in a complex, yet at the same time, rather straightforward narrative. It is a narrative of increasingly consolidating global power – a power that David Icke has researched and tracked for the past 26 years. But unlike many other researchers who pieced together the history of this global conspiracy, David Icke is not only able to join the dots, he sees where this agenda leads. His books and speeches foretold many aspects of the global conspiracy that have since come true or been exposed – the ‘war on terror’, global financial collapse, elite paedophile rings, emerging police states, the cashless society, implantable microchips, and the West’s brinkmanship against Russia and China with intent to ignite a third world war.

David Icke began speaking truth to power 26 years ago, following a set of mighty synchronicities and epiphanies that prophesied the path to the world stage on which he currently stands. At that time, the world was far from ready to have its cherished beliefs dismantled, and David found himself the target of both ridicule and professional disgrace. But he persevered. He continued to research, to write and to speak. Perhaps if it hadn’t have been for 9/11, he might still have remained a cult hero. Amidst the confusion and dust of the world’s most influential terrorist attack, no one was better positioned and better prepared to make sense of the absolute insanity that followed. And make sense of it he did, exposing in clear and succinct terms the much larger agenda that the 9/11 attack served.

New Dawn has been a longtime supporter of David Icke, and with the release of his newest book, Phantom Self (and how to find the real one), we are eager to welcome him back to Australia on his latest speaking tour. This magazine has been on somewhat of a similar journey in its 25 years of publishing, growing from humble beginnings to be one of the few reliable bastions of truth that dare strike at the heart of the matter – the gathering storm of the global conspiracy. It’s a stance that has won this magazine its share of attacks from the mainstream press. But as David Icke noted before the interview began, “That’s just confirmation you’re on the right track.”

– Marc Star

MARC STAR (MS): For over two decades, you’ve exposed a hidden agenda to enslave humanity via a fascist world government that intends to rule over all via centralised banking, a one world army and a vast surveillance infrastructure. In that time, you’ve been a major voice empowering and waking up people across the entire planet. At this point, the global elites are openly and brazenly devising new ways to protect and increase their power by ‘false flag’ incidents and the legal destruction of hard-won freedoms – and this is all happening as we stand on the verge of the inevitable – mass awakening. We are racing to the finish line: the people vs. the hidden hand. Who’s winning?

DAVID ICKE (DI): If you just looked at the world through the eyes of world events and the mainstream media, then you would likely say that the hidden hand is continuing its vast and long planned agenda of creating a globally centralised fascist/communist dictatorship designed to impose itself on the fine detail of everybody’s life.

I started this journey 26 years ago this month. I think it was the 31st of March 1990. That was the day that I walked into a psychic’s front room and was told I was going to go out onto the world stage, reveal great secrets that would eventually make me world famous, and I would face enormous opposition. But “they” would always be there to protect me.

So that happened 26 years ago this month, and when I started out, well it was a very lonely place. Obviously I faced fantastic – historic in Britain – levels of ridicule and abuse. If you talked to people then – and I did, or tried to – about the kind of information that’s circulating today through what is called the alternative media, then there were very few who wanted to listen, and very few that weren’t instantly, reflex-action, dismissing the whole idea. But over these 26 years I’ve seen an extraordinary change in vast numbers of people. It’s a change that is going on and on – and is expanding all the time.

Through the 90s the expansion was small, comparatively. But after 9/11 and after weapons of mass destruction were not found in Iraq – despite all the devastation that was justified by that lie – people did start, in a more obvious way in terms of numbers, to question the world they’d been told to believe in. What is happening now – in my experience anyway – is we’re moving in this expansion of awareness, this expansion of re-evaluating what people think of the world and how they see the world. It’s going into another level.

Now of course it’s not the majority. It’s nothing like the majority, yet. But compared with 26 years ago, for people like me, it’s dreamland, not just in terms of the numbers of people who are looking at this information, but in terms of the kind of people who are doing it. What I’m seeing now are people that would have dismissed me and all this information with a wave of the hand 26 years ago – 20 years ago, 15 years ago, even 10 years ago – people who are, if you like, of the system, people in the system, people in the structure of the system, people who have up to this point believed in the system and think that anyone who questions or challenges the system must be some kind of anarchist or communist or whatever. These are the kind of people more and more who are looking at the world and saying, “Hold on a minute. Maybe it’s not like I thought it was” – in a number of different ways.

For reasons I explain in the book Phantom Self, and will explain at length at the events in Australia and New Zealand, the middle classes, as they’re called, are being targeted by this hidden hand, because the idea – and it has been the plan along – is to create a global structure in which eventually less than one percent will control everything. And the rest of the population – that which survives – will be in servitude, poverty and deprivation. The idea behind this blatantly gathering global police state is to create the structure that holds in place that status quo of control by the less-than-one percent. I’ve dubbed it the Hunger Games Society, because the structure in that movie series, the structure of that society – never-mind the hunger games themselves – is very much along the lines of what this plan is seeking to impose.

You have to get to the people who currently consider themselves pretty well off, many who would consider themselves even very wealthy, who think that austerity programs and attacks on the poor have nothing to do with them, not their business, doesn’t affect them. What I have been seeking to get across is that it doesaffect them, because in this hunger games society structure, they are part of the poverty stricken masses as well. Now to do that you have to remove the current wealth, and to a certain extent, the independence of these people.

You are having this targeting of the middle strata of society – and higher. If you’re not in the one percent, they want your money too. They want your wealth. They want your independence too if you’re not in that, well, less-than-one percent, eventually. The United States’ version of the middle class, for instance, has been targeted massively with the outsourcing of jobs overseas. But the key, for me, of parting these people from their money, wealth and independence is what is called the “bail-in.”

We had the outrageous bailouts after the engineered banking crash of 2008. Phenomenal, breathtaking amounts of what is called money were transferred from the people, via governments, to this less-than-one-percent elite – via bailouts of the so-called too-big-to-fail banks. That transfer of wealth was by government funds, or government borrowing, which the people are stuck with paying back. It was a transfer of wealth from the people through governments to the banking elite. And this has created an extraordinary situation in which governments, which are ultimately controlled by the same web, have justified austerity programs upon so many of the population – justified by the lack of money resulting from the banking bailout.

Even with that you have this big strata of people who are still okay – many of them doing very well, certainly by comparison. But the hidden hand wants them too. And so we’ve had this move since the collapse of the banks in Cyprus, in which they’ve moved from a policy of bank bailouts to bail-ins, as they’re called. Instead of governments and institutions of government bailing out banks when they get into trouble, the bail-in goes straight to the bank accounts of those in the banks.

People think that because they’ve got money in the bank it’s safe. But when you put money in a bank, all you are is an unsecured creditor. That’s all you are. And so the idea is to have, at some point – it may be in 2016, it may be in 2017, but at some point in this cycle of imposition and control – they’re planning a massive financial crash, bigger than 2008, which will give them the excuse to have the mass bail-in, which will simply use money that people have in their bank accounts to bailout the bank in question.

If you look at the Cyprus example, which basically kicked this off, there were people – not in the least Russian people – with a lot of money in those Cyprus banks and they lost virtually all of it because the European Union, the European Central Bank, etc., put this so-called deal together – all manipulation – to bailout the banks by taking the people’s money.

Now, more and more people in this middle strata of society – in my experience, anyway – are starting to see that all is not well and that actually they’re not as safe and above it all as they thought they were. Of course it’s not all of them. But now significant numbers of them are starting to look at my information, for instance, because it’s starting to make sense of the world that they see. And that’s the point.

I said many years ago there was going to come a time when what had been hidden would have to break the surface and enter the scene, for a simple reason. If your covert plan is to transform global society via a global centralisation of power and police state imposition, then you can only do it completely covertly up to a point. At some point what you’re doing has to break the surface – in terms of changes to society that people see and experience – because otherwise you’re not going to transform society. You have to bring it into the scene to change the scene in the way that you want.

So we have entered this period now where what is happening in terms of people’s daily experience, what they see on the news, is that a plan, which has been up to this point hidden, is being put in their faces. This is a dangerous and crucial time for the hidden hand because it can’t hide what it’s doing anymore.

I hear people say, “Oh they’re just putting it in your face, now. They don’t care if you know.” There is some truth in that, but only some truth. I think the bigger truth is they don’t have any choice. They have to put it in our faces so that the world that our faces see is transformed into the world they want. Otherwise there’s no point in what they’re doing.

It’s a dangerous time for the global agenda because now people can see more blatantly what’s happening, and they can start to see the patterns. One of the things I focus on, and I certainly will do so during my talks in Australia and New Zealand, is to connect the dots between a vast spectrum of world events so that the pixels become the picture and people see that it’s all connected.

People say, “Oh, you see conspiracies everywhere.” No I don’t. I see one conspiracy, with many endless facets and faces. And that’s what I do in the talks. I connect those dots. And I’ll do it on a scale this time around that I’ve never done before – because as you move on, of course, you know more, things become clearer, and that clarity makes it much simpler to explain. But obviously I’ll also be talking about the nature of reality and the transhumanist agenda.

I’m extremely encouraged by the numbers of people now who are opening their minds to this information, as well as the kind of people – the kind of people who still have influence within the system, who still have influence at those levels of society that can impact upon society in general.

People say, “Oh, it’s not enough, there aren’t enough people awakening to this.” Well for those that can see what’s going on, or at least some of it, it will never be enough, because they know the scale of what’s unfolding and what’s behind it. But because I’ve been doing this for so long – over a quarter of a century – my point of reference is not the numbers that are awakening now, it’s how many were awakened 26 years ago. Because I have this reference point, coming from personal experience, I am extremely encouraged at the difference in numbers between 26 years ago and now. The more people awaken, the more people that talk about it, the more people point things out, the more people hear it, and so the whole thing expands.

The reason that I’m going on this open-ended world tour – which goes into 2017, and will continue for as long as people want me to speak – is because, as I’ve been saying for many years, 2016, 2017 and 2018 are crucial years in deciding which direction human society takes. If we go on as we are, by 2018/2019, when this three–year period is complete, this world will be in serious lockdown in terms of freedom, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and even freedom of movement in many areas. It will be much more difficult then to communicate what’s going on and turn this around than it is now. So I’m giving it everything I can in the next three years to make sure that the awareness of the world as it really is will be put before as many people as possible so this outcome can be headed off.

In the end, of course, we have billions having their lives dictated and manipulated by a ludicrous few, in full knowledge of what they’re doing. And they can only do that while the billions are in ignorance and in apathy.

MS: Your new book is titled Phantom Self. What is the Phantom Self?

DI: I coined the term “phantom self” in the title and the text of my latest book to describe the fake self that people are manipulated into believing is who they are throughout a human life. Phantom self is the self we give a name to, we give a life history to, we give a family history to, we give a race to, and all these labels that people give themselves. Phantom self is a download, basically – a download from the system. We, in our true infinite state, are simply awareness – the state of being aware. Forget the body, forget form. These are all vehicles for this awareness to experience different realities. But the core doesn’t have two legs, two arms, a head and a body. It’s pure awareness. The system, appropriately, systematically has created a structure that we call human life to isolate incarnate awareness from the rest of our infinite awareness. It does this by so focusing attention on the five-sense world of physical illusion that nothing else can get in – i.e., the infinite wisdom, knowledge, and knowing of our true self.

If you look at the system and human life, it’s virtually all focused on the five senses, stimulating the five senses, enticing the five senses, pulling in the five senses. We have this process where we come into this world and immediately we are under the influence of parents, in terms of our sense of reality, our sense of self. And the parents have been through the same system that you are about to go through, and they’ve downloaded the program – not every time, but the vast overwhelming majority of the time. And so you’re immediately influenced in your sense of reality by parents who have downloaded their sense of reality from the system. We accept normals that are completely insane, and we think they’re sane because they’re normal – normal being simply what we experience as what normally happens.

Extraordinarily, within three or four years this incarnate awareness finds itself sitting at a desk with an authority figure representing the system telling the three-, four- or five-year-old when they have to be there, when they can leave, when they can eat, when they can talk, when they can go to the toilet, and so on. It tells them what’s right, what’s wrong, what’s true, what’s not true. And it gives them the system’s version of everything. This goes on year after year after year after year – right into the teenage years as adulthood approaches. At least five days a week, this newly arrived awareness incarnate is downloading the system’s version of everything.

Now they even have this scam when you go from school into college/university education, you actually now have to take out vast loans to pay for your own programming. And so you come out at the end of this long time of downloading the system’s version of life and the world, you come out and you go off into politics, journalism, law, medicine, corporate jobs and positions, and you take with you into all those areas this core programming which everyone goes through. Some reject it because they can see through it. But the vast majority accepts it.

There is a consensus on reality. Some people might call them left wing. Some people might call them right wing. But there is a consensus reality on all the basic things. This is why you get people of the left in politics and people of the right condemning alternative explanations of the world and life, when in every other way they are at loggerheads with each other, because that core programming is there. So a journalist who’s been through that core programming, when there is a health story, they won’t go to someone who has spent, say, 25 years studying other ways of treating people for various ailments. They won’t go to them to get information on the story. They’ll go to a doctor, because the programming says doctors are the only people that know anything about the body. But they’re often the last people that know anything about the body in terms of its real holographic nature. If they want to do a story about reality, they won’t go to someone like me who has spent 26 years studying reality with an open mind. They’ll go to a scientist who’ll give them the sum sheet from the system.

What happens is, once you’ve been through this download, you then become an agent of the system without even realising that’s what you’re doing, because you’re passing on your programming to others. It’s called peer pressure. That’s another level of it. Then you’ve got the mainstream media that’s constantly pouring out the system’s version of everything – which you’ve been told is real through the education system. And so it’s no surprise that people in enormous numbers – billions and billions – go through their entire life believing in a version of self and a version of the world that’s complete crap. But the fact they believe in it means they perceive in a certain way. And thus they behave in a certain way. Thus they oppose things and support things on the basis of their perception of reality.

When you put all of these elements together – the labels people give themselves, the life story, the family history, the racial history and all this programming – what that forms is what I call phantom self. It’s a self identity that believes that what we are is what we see in the mirror, what job we have, what colour we are, what income bracket we are, and so on. But that belief, that sense of self, is a belief in nothing more than a construct, a fake you who has been persuaded that this construct is you. Though there are endless elements of it that I talk about in the books, what overwhelmingly infects the whole perception is a sense of limitation, a sense of “I can’t,” a myopic sense of the possible.

We have a situation then where phantom self, having taken the download, then polices other phantom selves. I use the following analogy in some of my books: We laugh at sheep because they follow the one in front and just run away from the sheep dog. But humans have out-sheeped the sheep, because we don’t need the sheep dog. Humans police each other. It’s like prisoners sitting in a cell, and one prisoner goes to open the door to get out, and the other prisoners run to stop him. That’s how the world of phantom self polices other phantom selves, and keeps them in line.

What we need to do – and again, all this stuff will be talked about in the events in Australia and New Zealand – we need to break out of phantom self by seeing that phantom self is phantom self.

MS: In the book you’ve coined the word transphantomism, as a counterpoint to the transhumanist agenda. What is transphantomism, and what does the world need to know about the transhumanist agenda?

DI: I have a chapter in the book called transphantomism. Transphantomism is a term, obviously, related to transhumanism. The reason I call it transphantomism is because it is the next stage – even beyond phantom self – of isolating awareness in the tiny, tiny, microscopic world of the five senses.

The idea of transhumanism is to get technology, most of it nanotechnology, into the body and connect us in mind/body/perception to what PR men for Frankenstein, like Google’s Ray Kurzweil, call the cloud. He is at the forefront of selling transhumanism as a means of creating the so-called super human. What he is really selling, and Kurzweil will know that, is the sub-human. Kurzweil, for instance, has said he expects that by 2030 most human thinking will not come through the human mind but will come from the cloud, because the human mind/brain will be connected to this cloud just as the computer in front of me now connects to the Internet.

I’ve been writing in the books for a long time about the plan for what I’ve called the technological sub-reality. This is precisely what Kurzweil and his ilk call the cloud. The idea is that we will be technologically attached to, in effect, a version of the Internet and it will do our thinking for us. He is saying that more and more in this process human thinking and perception will come from the cloud, and less and less from what we call human, until there is no human – only the cloud.

Like I say, they are trying to sell this outrageous, blatant, almost ultimate control mechanism as people becoming super human.

I would ask this question: Why would people, representatives of this hidden, global network, that have spent, if you look at it, thousands of years through the generations, who seek to completely control and dictate to humanity, right down to their very thoughts and emotional responses, why on earth does anyone believe they would want to make humans super human. That is the last thing they want.

What we’re seeing is what I call totalitarian tiptoe, where you start at “a” and you know you’re going to “zed,” but you go in steps so the direction you’re actually heading is not obvious to the vast majority of people. But if you track it every day as I do, then you see it. You see the direction it’s going. So the idea first of all was to get people addicted to technology. I say to anyone, “look around you.” Go on a train station, go through an airport, go through any public place where there are a lot people. Look around you. The addiction to technology is extraordinary – usually technology which has “smart” in its name, which is very significant as I explain in the book and explain in the events. So you get people addicted; that’s a step on the totalitarian tiptoe. Then you go to the next stage, which of course is well underway now, and you go to what are termed “wearables.” These are the smart watches, Google Glass, the Bluetooth thing on your ear, burning your brain, etc. There are more and more versions of these so-called wearables.

The next stage after that are what they call “implantables.” And the implantables are getting this technology in the body. The implantables are the level that you can see, but much of this, for reasons I explain at length, is actually being done through nanotechnology and something they call smart dust, which are microscopic robot-type technology that can replicate themselves, that can build systems, that can transform the body into something that is synthetic rather than what we call natural. That is what’s happening. Our world is being turned into a synthetic version of what was before, for reasons I explain.

Once people are technologically attached to this so-called cloud – this technological sub-reality, this fake reality – then the disconnection between incarnate awareness and infinite awareness will be extended, expanded, and made infinitely more extreme than it is even now, through the vehicle of phantom self. This is what we need to alert people to, because if we don’t, then three or four years from now, this transhumanism agenda will be far ahead of where it is now. You’ve only got to look around to see the way technological change is increasingly replacing humans with robots, with machines – straight out of the Matrix that is.

The technology has been known for a long time; they’re just putting it into society in line with their agenda. And this technological “advancement” is getting quicker and quicker. Three years from now, this thing is going to be further along the road. Big time.

In fact, I read an article in Forbes magazine a few months ago when I was writing Phantom Self that talked about implantables being commonplace in three or four years from now. Of course, the rest of the system – like the cashless society, etc. – is moving in the direction of making it harder and harder to function in society without this technology. It’s all part of the plan.

We have a massive job in the next three years or so to expose this transhumanist agenda for what it really is: the assimilation of what we call human into the technological prison cell of artificial intelligence. And what is this artificial intelligence? No one seems to ask that. What is this artificial intelligence that will be dictating to human minds through the cloud? I say that this artificial intelligence is actually the force that’s been and is behind all this – as I explain in Phantom Self and will explain in the events.

MARC STAR (MS): You’ve noted that the current state of the world is only a reflection of the inner state of the individual. Humanity is at a spiritual roadblock reflected by a lack of awareness and the cutting off of our own spiritual essence. One might say we’ve gone mad, a chronic case of PTSD. Perhaps we never recovered from World War II. We’ve certainly never stopped being at war. Can this patient be cured?

DAVID ICKE (DI): What is the patient? The patient is incarnate awareness disconnected from its infinite self – disconnected from inspiration, knowing, insight and intuition from its greater self operating at frequencies outside of this fake reality we call the world. As I’ll explain at the events, I say that what we call the universe is actually a quantum computer. It’s a fake reality. It’s a vast equivalent of, if you like, a computer game. It’s the same principle – which is why the physics of computer games and the physics of our world are basically the same.

The patient is a patient in that term because people are disconnected from their true selves. What we call awakening is simply awakening from the program to tap into greater swathes of our true self. If you do it at first, and you just start to tap into some of the greater self, then you start to see that 9/11 was set up to create an excuse for what has followed – the war on terrorism, etc. You see that the banking system is basically that, the banking system, and individual banks are just agencies of that overall system controlled by a few people. And so it goes on. You start to understand the five-sense level of connection because you’re now looking at things from a more expanded state of awareness.

Some stop at that point. And that’s where most of the alternative media is, frankly. When you move on and continue to expand your awareness, then everything is questioned. Everything comes under questioning in terms of what’s real and what’s true. You start to realise that the physical world is not physical at all. There is no physical, as quantum physics has shown. There is only the illusion of physical. Just like the computer in front of me decodes information in the tower and puts on the screen pictures, moving pictures, text, graphics because it’s decoded that information from the tower in that state, so we are decoding through what I call the biological computer – the body. We are decoding information from the unseen – what I call a cosmic wireless internet – into the reality we think is so real, so solid.

The patients cure themselves by breaking out of the perception prison of the program and allowing their true self, infinite awareness, to enter the game, and enter the perception process – allowing people to tap into their true power, as opposed to their suppressed power of ‘phantom self’ [see Part 1]. More and more people are doing this. This is what the awakening is. And the more people awaken, the more people question things they took for absolute granted before – like the desk in front of me is solid. No it’s not. It appears to be but it’s not.

This is a massive part of what I’m talking about in the events and in my new book Phantom Self, because there is no other way of bringing an end to all this nonsense that doesn’t involve people expanding their awareness out of the program and into their true self. Let’s think about it – this whole structure of human society, which is specifically designed to disconnect incarnate self from infinite self, is not done for a laugh. It’s not done for a bit of fun. It’s absolutely fundamental to the success of what they’re trying to achieve. So it must make basic common sense that the way to address that is to reverse what they want, and what they’re doing – i.e., reconnect incarnate self to infinite self.

Much of the alternative media is focused on the five-sense world because it’s been through the program too, and thus can only see five-sense solutions to what it perceives to be five-sense problems and five-sense situations. Stockpile weapons, stockpile food, fight the system. The system depends in its entirety on the existence of phantom self. Without it, there is no system.

I’m not saying sit cross-legged on a mountain, meditate for the rest of your life, do nothing and everything will be fine because you’re on a higher frequency now. No, no. Absolutely not. A lot of what is called ‘new age’ falls into that illusion because that means it doesn’t have to do anything that it actually doesn’t want to do – i.e., get its hands dirty and look this situation in the face, in the eye.

By all means, meditate if you like, go into deeper levels of self, get insight, get inspiration, but then express that inspiration towards changing the world, or else there’s no point. I hear people say, “knowledge is power.” No it’s not. Knowledge is not power at all. The use of knowledge is power. Knowledge that you don’t use you might as well not have it at all.

But everything, in terms of playing this out and doing what is necessary, comes from an expanded perception of self and the world. Then you’ll know what your individual unique contribution should be.

All these things are connected. The awakening to a different view of the world and self is happening because those people are expanding their perception out of the program. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be re-evaluating the world of self. All this is moving in the right direction. It’s just a case of numbers.

On the subject of the alternative media, I have enormous respect for people worldwide who take the trouble and often dedicate their lives to communicating this information. So much of the alternative media is itself stuck in phantom self – not all the alternative media, by any means. No. But vast chunks of it. Vast swathes of it are just like the mainstream media in a mindset of “here and no further” because they literally can’t get their head around going any further. It doesn’t make any sense to them. They can’t process it because phantom self has still got you.

There is an incredible amount of ego in the alternative media and among people that follow the alternative media, which you see in the extraordinary levels of abuse on social media, the forums, the comment columns and all that stuff. Along with abuse between different researchers and what have you. It’s extraordinary. I’ve had as much abuse from the alternative media as I have from the mainstream media – which, given the scale of the abuse from the mainstream media, is saying something. Because the alternative media – again, not all of it, but a great chunk of it – is also an expression of the sheep and the sheepdog that I mentioned earlier [see Part 1]. Sheep keeping sheeple in line.

I think the alternative media has to look at itself – that part of it that I’m talking about – and ask, too, if it’s not caught in the same conspiracy, the same perception deception that those which it targets are caught in. Once you think, “I know what’s going on” in the sense of its entirety, you’re kidding yourself and you’re kidding others because in the end there’s an infinity of awareness/knowledge/perception that never gets to the conscious mind.

I’ve always done my work on the basis of a certain recurring theme. Socrates has a version of it. Confucius has a version of it. There are many versions of it. Basically the theme is: Wisdom is knowing how little we know. When you hold that then your mind is open to all possibility all the time, instead of closed off to possibility that doesn’t suit your current belief system. And the alternative media needs to be aware of that because much of it gets caught in that trap of “here and no further.” The rabbit hole is so deep, far deeper than almost anyone can imagine.

MS: With Russia propagandised by the West as the aggressor in Ukraine, and Russia’s success against ISIL in Syria, it seems Vladimir Putin has become the leading face of global resistance against Empire. What are your thoughts on Putin and the role he is playing – knowingly or unknowingly – in the larger drama?

DI: Obviously, if you look at Putin’s history, he’s not a nice man. But when I look at people like Obama, and of course his predecessor Bush, when I look at David Cameron, when I look at Hollande in France, and all these characters, one thing that shouts out about Putin is that he is phenomenally more intelligent than all of them put together. And Putin is clearly aware of what the agenda is for Russia.

When I played on a football team managed by a guy named Jimmy Hill, a well-known guy in this country [UK], back in the 1960s, he used to say, when you start a match, get your retaliation in early. What he meant by that was take physical control of the game early. What Putin has been doing is getting his retaliation in early.

He has, to an extent, thrown a spanner in the works – although there are other deeper levels of this. It depends on what level you’re actually looking at and talking about at the time. But he’s fully aware of the Western coup, the American coup in the Ukraine, where this puppet Poroshenko was put into power. And, of course, Wikileaks documents have come to light that talk many years ago, long before anyone heard of it in the Western public, that Poroshenko is a United States asset in Ukraine, and this asset of long years suddenly becomes president in a coup that was a classic George Soros colour revolution – what they call regime change. The idea was to create antagonism between Ukraine and Russia to try to justify the demonisation of Russia. In Syria, of course, the American/British/NATO-created terrorist groups – whether it be the so-called Free Syrian Army, or ISIL/ISIS, or whatever name is given – they were created as proxy armies for the West to take over country after country.

And, of course, they have long wished to dethrone Assad, going back at least to documents in the pre-9/11 world, which listed the countries they wanted to take over – regime change. These countries have been ticked off – Iraq, Libya, Syria and so on.

The idea was to let loose these proxy armies, funded and trained by the West, to remove Assad and tear Syria asunder. This is why, despite having the biggest military on Earth by a vast, vast distance, despite having European countries involved in the fight against ISIL, in the bombing of ISIL… actually ISIL were just expanding and expanding because they were being allowed to. The idea was not to stop them but just to give the illusion of trying to stop them. Assad reached the point where he was in imminent danger of losing control, including Damascus. Putin could see what was going on and got his retaliation in early, if you like. He went in there to turn that around and blatantly showed, by the success of pushing ISIL back, how the West has been systematically allowing ISIL to expand – because that’s just what they want. They’re a proxy army for the West.

I’m sure that threw a spanner in the works of where they wanted to go. Assad is not gone. They thought Assad would go as quickly as Qadhafi, and he hasn’t. Largely that is because of Putin. So from here on in it’s going to be interesting to see where this goes in terms of Russia because Putin has been playing these other idiots, like Obama and Cameron and Hollande, etc., like a stringed instrument. It’s like a chess match and he’s been putting them in check all over the place. Interesting to see where it goes because the plan all along has been to create, at some point, a third world war with the West against Russia and China. I’ve been talking about that since the 1990s.

Whether they can pull that off is another thing given that Putin will be absolutely aware of that agenda.

MS: What about Brexit and the European Union?

DI: The European Union is the forerunner for what they want around the world. The EU, as it’s become – a fascist/communist/bureaucratic dictatorship controlled by dark suit appointees in Brussels – was created originally as a free trade area because people back then would not have accepted the EU that it’s become now. What has happened is a classic and perfect example of what I call the totalitarian tiptoe.

That free trade area has evolved through the incessant centralisation of more and more power in Brussels with the dark suits. It has been transformed from a free trade area – which is “good for jobs, mate” they said – into this bureaucratic prison state, in effect, where national laws are overridden by anything these dark suits come up with.

Other trade areas around the world including Australia and New Zealand are planned to become their version of the European Union, because the structure of the ‘hunger games society’ is designed to be a world government, a world central bank, with a cashless world currency, dictating to all people everywhere – imposed by a world army which is what NATO is designed to evolve into. I mean, look how fast that’s coming in now. In books in the 1990s I was saying watch for NATO to start operating outside of its designated area of the North Atlantic region. Now, of course, NATO turns up in the Middle East, and all over the bloody place. It’s the evolving world army.

Under that structure, at the global level, it’s designed to be versions of the European Union all over the world – in the Australia/New Zealand part of the world, in the Americas, in the Middle East. We’ve already got the African Union, and so on.

The plan for the EU is to continue to absorb more and more countries. Goodness knows, when you see the European Union there are still countries that want to join. I’ve said before – wanting to join the EU and the European monetary system, having seen it for what it is now – which has been a disaster – wanting to join that is equivalent to looking up at a blazing apartment block and asking when you can move in. It’s insane.

But the hidden hand, of course, is behind these countries, pushing them in. So the last thing they want are for countries to start to leave because that’s starting to reverse where they want to go.

What’s happened in Britain is this moronic man, David Cameron, the prime minister, was coming up to an election last year, and opinion polls were showing big support for a party here called UKIP, the UK Independence Party, which was specifically created to campaign to leave the European Union.

What they call here middle England invariably votes for Cameron’s Conservative Party over the decades. They are sick of the European Union and its impositions, and the incredible red tape it imposes upon small and medium size businesses – red tape which is simply designed to destroy them so the corporations can take over everything.

Therefore, UKIP’s campaign to leave the European Union was getting more and more support in the polls from these otherwise natural conservative voters. And so Cameron panicked and said if he got elected again as prime minister he would have a referendum on giving people the opportunity to vote in or out of the EU.

The polls also strongly suggested the Conservative Party would not win outright, but again, like the administration before, would have to share power with a second party in a coalition. The Liberal Democrats coalition was with the conservatives in the government before the election. And the Liberal Democrats are EU fanatics. Cameron obviously thought that in this coalition he’d have the excuse of saying the Liberal Democrats are blocking the referendum. In other words, he thought he could promise the referendum without any consequences.

But unfortunately – unfortunate in one way, but in this way, fortunately – he got power without needing to be in a coalition, and thus he was stuck with a promise of the referendum. And this referendum coincides with this vast influx of migrants and refugees into Europe. The fear of the consequences of this influx of refugees has turned more and more people against EU membership – so they say Britain can control its own borders rather than having them dictated by the dark suits in Brussels.

MS: In 2009, you began your Melbourne talk with a story of being held up by immigration officials at Melbourne airport who compelled you to sign a “character test” agreement. What aspects of Australia’s role in the hidden hand’s agenda most concern you?

DI: Actually I had to sign something that said I read something. Bizarre. “Just sign and say you’ve read this.” Well okay, I’ve read it.

Australia is a very obvious example of the fact that this agenda is global, and therefore globally coordinated. The things that are happening in Australia – more and more surveillance, even the exposure of elite paedophilia rings, etc. – they’re everywhere. I won’t get into it now, but paedophilia among the elite is everywhere, all over the world, for reasons I explain. Thus for it to come up in Australia as it’s come up in Britain – and they’re trying to desperately put the lid on it in Britain and other places – is because it’s a global phenomenon. So is this increasing surveillance that Australians are being put under. The same is happening here, the same is happening in America, the same is happening in Europe – because it’s a global agenda.

The thing that stands out for me, in recent times, in Australia – and should send alarm bells and big red flashing lights everywhere – is the law that says you can’t get benefits if your children aren’t vaccinated. This is another global phenomenon – mandatory vaccinations. This Australian law, in effect, targets people who survive because of those benefits. It is a stepping stone – and only a stepping stone – to a fully fledged mandatory program of vaccinations for everybody.

In California, and in other parts of America, there is this theme coming of mandatory vaccinations because this awakening, even on that level, is causing more and more people to look, for instance, at what’s in vaccines and the evidence of their effect. The fact is vaccines are demolishing developing immune systems in kids less than 2 who are being subjected to this tidal wave of toxic shite – called vaccines – which is ensuring their immune systems will never be the same as they could be. And they’re adding more and more all the time. But because of the awakening, people, in greater and greater numbers, are rejecting vaccinations.

There are two things they plan to do. First of all – and this is happening more and more – they have to outlaw, censor and block information that exposes what’s going on and that helps people awaken to what’s going on. Where people are awakening and saying, “we’re not having this,” then they introduce laws that say, “you are having it and you’ve got no choice.”

The scale of fascism, the scale of arrogance, that believes it can dictate what human beings put into their own bodies and what is allowed into their children’s bodies is so unspeakable, almost unimaginable to anyone with a sense of decency, a sense of fairness and a sense of justice.

From what I read, there’s been a big vaccination take-up as people have been forced into it, otherwise lose benefits. The people of Australia need to open their minds to what’s going on and what the connections are because the vaccine agenda is just part of the larger agenda. It’s one strand in the web, and a very important one.

Because Australia has such a small population, comparatively, to so many other countries, it has the opportunity to take back control of the country from that which hijacked it – going back to the British empire. You look at excess of 300 million people in America – well that takes some turning around. But you look at the population of Australia. You’ve got a great chance there, if enough people say enough, realise what’s going on and respond to it with unity. And I hope that going to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and onto Auckland will stimulate awareness of not just the nature of what’s happening, but the scale of it and how all these apparent unconnected dots connect to show a very clear picture.

I hope – and this is the whole idea – that when I leave, this information is in greater circulation and being talked about more than when I arrived. That’s the whole point of doing it. And I do pay great tribute to the work that New Dawn and everyone involved in it has done because it’s great more and more people are getting involved, more and more people are becoming researchers, more and more people are starting websites to circulate this information.

But it was a lonely road some time ago, trying to make heard what people were dismissing and being called every name you can think of. And New Dawn was there. I’ve got enormous respect for what that publication has done when, as you well know, there weren’t a lot of people compared with now that were interested in hearing it. It’s the pioneers that start the change. New Dawn in Australia has absolutely been one of the pioneers.

 David Icke’s new book Phantom Self (and how to find the real one) is available through www.davidickestore.com.

 David Icke’s Worldwide Wake-Up Tour is ongoing. For further details and to book your ticket, visit http://theworldwidewakeup.com.

 The first part of this interview appears in New Dawn 156 (May-June 2016)..

MARC STAR is a researcher, writer, photographer and musician living in Los Angeles, California, where the chemtrail sunsets are regularly a bright, fluorescent shade of pink. Raised by unwitting agents of the global conspiracy, he has since deprogrammed himself and now buys books faster than he can read them. He will soon need to buy a new bookshelf.

The above article appeared in New Dawn 157 (July-August 2016)

© Copyright New Dawn Magazine, http://www.newdawnmagazine.com. Permission granted to freely distribute this article for non-commercial purposes if unedited and copied in full, including this notice.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!