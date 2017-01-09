The Power of Disconnecting from the Influence of Mainstream Media News

29 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Bernie Suarez

Quietly, disconnecting your mind from the influence of mainstream media news is one of the most powerful singular actions you can take to not only change the world around you but to change the perception and vibration of the people around you. Mass media hypnosis is known to be designed to keep you in the matrix of lies that humanity is under. Anyone who breaks away from the mass media spell will confirm how it completely changes your mind, your thoughts, your perceptions and thus your overall experience as a human being on earth.

Get connected to the truth and freedom movement. Use your brain, face your fears and break out of the chains that bind your mind. This is just a reminder that the control system which has most of humanity under its spell has been in place before any of us were born. A lot of practice and perfection has gone into maintaining this current status quo which is now losing its influence with every day that goes by.

Life is too precious for you to allow yours to be controlled by six private corporations that are controlled by the Council of Foreign Relations and the Central Intelligence Agency. Yes, life is much more than any of these ideology groups can throw at you. You need only to realize their deception and manipulation to experience a genuine awakening. So why not start now?

See the deception with your own eyes. Follow alternative news and social media anti-mainstream media news for key stories and key arguments to follow up on yourself. Don’t believe anyone just because they represent a certain logo or website. See the stories, see where mainstream media is being exposed in real-time, then test these arguments for yourself and soon you’ll see that the criticisms against the controlled mainstream media that are coming out every single day are very legitimate. You’ll soon realize you’ve been had.

When you do wake up, relax, don’t panic, we were all there too. All of us were had by the mainstream media and overall synchronized memes put out by the control system. Most important, realize that your initial awakening is but the first step in a long journey of truth and reason that will penetrate the deepest level of your mind. It’s the so called red pill. I’ve seen many people react to the chemical and physiological effects of the metaphoric red pill. It’s a manifestation of the awakening that all of humanity is capable of. It’s similar to being transformed by a religious experience only you never wake up again to another truth.

The reality of the world around us is the thing you were looking for all along. Humans have a built in curiosity to want to know (the truth). This quest for knowledge is really at the source of the powerful awakening experience. It was there all along. Your mind and heart was built to want to know one thing. What is truth. So when your mind and heart finds that truth, however ugly, it has the potential to change you permanently. This change, or should I say, the fear of this change and transformation is at the heart of what psychologists call cognitive dissonance. This is when a person will deliberately ignore (either consciously or subconsciously) the potentially awakening information for fear of the catastrophic effect it will have on their paradigm and view of the world.

Knowledge of this psychological protective mechanism is pure power. Once you fully understand this natural human mechanism and intellectually accept its reality, you will enjoy your journey of truth and with every day you live you will look for creative even fun ways to wake others up, and you will not be bothered when those still bound by the matrix and control system ridicule you. They will be laughing at you as you joyfully chuckle at their ignorance with a much keener smile and confidence that deep down will frighten them.

This is a small psychological analysis of our experience on earth as we (humans) seek to know what is truth. A question that has been asked throughout history, and a question that when you find the answer to, you then realize spreading the awareness of truth becomes the greater story. Such is life. Cherish it while you have it, and keep spreading the consciousness that makes us humans.

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!