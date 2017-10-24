Pro-GMO Stanford professor Henry I. Miller exposed as fraudster after allowing Monsanto to ghostwrite his media editorials

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Ethan Huff

The amoral Monsanto corporation has been caught yet againfabricating news about its controversial weedkiller Roundup. Uncovered documents that attorneys now suing the world’s most evil corporation are calling the “Monsanto Papers” reveal that the St. Louis-based chemical giant schemingly wrote up a pro-Roundup editorial back in 2015 that Forbes published as if it had been written by Henry I. Miller, a professor at Stanford University.

What apparently happened was that Monsanto was none too happy with a game-changing report that came out from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), that indicted glyphosate, the primary active ingredient in Roundup, as being a probable human carcinogen. Monsanto went into defensive mode by trying to claim that IARC’s research was false, pulling in folks like Miller who have a history of defending agrochemicals to shill in favor of Roundup.

The Monsanto Papers show that Monsanto had contacted Miller and asked him to do a write-up that would rebut the claims made by IARC in an attempt to quell public fears about glyphosate and Roundup. Miller told Monsanto that he was busy, but invited the multinational corporation to send over a “high-quality draft” from which he could make a few modifications and publish it under his name in Forbes. Monsanto agreed and proceeded with its cover-up, only to be outed earlier this year for this blatant act of deception.

“The documents, which include internal emails and memos, reveals among other things, how Henry I. Miller, a Robert Wesson Fellow in Scientific Philosophy and Public Policy at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, allowed Monsanto to ghostwrite an editorial he published on Forbes.com and claimed as his own in 2015,” reports CBS San Francisco.

“For two years, Miller was believed to be the writer of those words. But now, emails between Miller and Monsanto employees show the company wrote the piece and Miller added a couple of words to it prior to publication.”

Henry Miller has been a shameless Monsanto shill for at least the past decade

Before being let go from Forbes, presumably due to public scrutiny about these types of malfeasances, Miller had been a key player in the Monsanto propaganda ring for more than a decade. Many of Miller’s shill pieces for Monsanto appeared in Forbes, which Natural News has repeatedly drawn attention to as part of our investigative research into Monsanto’s mainstream media cronyism.

On many occasions, Miller has gone to bat in defense of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), just as he has for other harmful chemicals similar in their toxicity to glyphosate, such as DDT. If it’s bad for people and the environment but good for corporations, Miller has been there to promote it. Throughout his tenure at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, which receives funding from corporations like Monsanto and other industry groups, Miller has pushed biotechnology, junk food, and even tobacco, the nicotine of which Miller says “is not particularly bad for you.”

Miller has also made the claim that radiation exposure is “good for you,” as are chemical pesticides like so-called neonicotinoids that research shows are contributing to the decline of honeybees, butterflies, and other important pollinators. Conversely, Miller has attacked the organic industry as being a “colossal hoax,” even going so far as to argue that organic agriculture is somehow harming the environment. Back in May 2017, Miller tweeted the following ridiculous statement on Twitter (and yes, he was serious):

“#OrganicAgriculture is to the environment what cigarette smoking is to human health,” followed by a link to an article published in the neoconservative-leaning media outlet National Review.

