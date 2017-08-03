The Public Employee Fraud Against You in a Nutshell 

By Judge Anna von Reitz

When you are born and your parents give you a name it is a Trade Name issued on the land jurisdiction of your birth state— like Oklahoma, but your innocent parents don’t hurry over to the land recording office and record your Common Law Copyright of your given name. Every state’s Session Laws have provisions for doing this, but because your parents don’t know they have to do this and how to do it, something else happens–— people working for foreign corporations come in and “register” your name as property belonging to their corporation.

This gross infringement on your natural copyright is the beginning of a vast fraud leading to peonage and theft of your assets under false pretenses—- a crime known as “unlawful conversion”. When this happens, your Trade Name becomes “interpreted” as a US Foreign Situs Trust operating in international jurisdiction and as a Municipal ESTATE trust ACCOUNT operating under the all capital letters version of your NAME. Thus, “Benedick Reginald Howard” becomes the property of the USA, Inc. franchise operated as the State of Oklahoma, and “BENEDICK REGINALD HOWARD” becomes an ESTATE trust ACCOUNT operated by the STATE OF OKLAHOMA, a franchise of the UNITED STATES, INC. That’s how your natural estate becomes an Estate which becomes an ESTATE. That’s how your public employees rob you blind and seek to make you responsible for paying all their debts, ad infinitum.

Your birth certificate was made into a bond and its worth billions!

When the UNITED STATES declared bankruptcy, pledged all Americans as collateral against the national debt, and confiscated all gold, eliminating the means by which you could pay, it also assumed legal responsibility for providing a new way for you to pay, and it did that by providing what is known as the Exemption, an exemption from having to pay for anything. In practical terms, though, this meant giving each American something to pay with, and that \”something\” is your credit.

Your value to society was then and still is calculated using actuarial tables and at birth, bonds equal to this \”average value\” are created. I understand that this is currently between one and two million dollars. These bonds are collateralized by your birth certificate which becomes a negotiable instrument. The bonds are hypothecated, traded until their value is unlimited for all intents and purposes, and all that credit created is technically and rightfully yours. In point of fact, you should be able to go into any store in America and buy anything and everything in sight, telling the clerk to charge it to your Exemption account, which is identified by a nine-digit number that you will recognize as your Social Security number without the dashes. It is your EIN, which stands for Exemption Identification Number.

