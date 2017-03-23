6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A mysterious 2,000-year-old tomb with a pyramid-like shape has been found beneath a construction site.

The discovery was made in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, at the site of an old village where builders had been preparing to begin work on a new residential compound.

Believed to be part of an ancient burial site, the intriguing tomb, which is around 6ft high, was found alongside a cylindrical coffin in a chamber measuring 30 meters long by 8 meters wide.

The find has since been nicknamed the “pyramid of Zhengzhou.”

Further details about the discovery are set to be revealed by archaeologists in the near future.

This article (Pyramid-shaped tomb is unearthed in China) was originally published on Unexplained Mysteries and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.