QAnon: Apple, “Alien Whistleblower”, Earth’s Pole Shift, Vatican Problems

93 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Today’s Links:

Alien whistleblower claims ETs and UFOs are being HARVESTED in an underground facility – https://bit.ly/2JTiKN9

Cardinal George Pell To Face Sexual Assault Charges In Australia – https://n.pr/2JLLbMQ

‘Biohacker’ CEO Found Dead in Flotation Tank – https://bit.ly/2KAS84C

Scientists: Earth’s Magnetic Field Is Acting “Weird”, We Could Experience A “Shudder” – https://bit.ly/2KwA4bI

.

.

Website:

http://www.destroyingtheillusion.com (Subscribe to the newsletter to stay in touch!)

Social Media:

Twitter: @destroyillusion

Facebook: @destroyingtheillusion

Instagram: @jaysather

Vids also on:

Steemit/Dtube: https://goo.gl/quLMKi

BitChute: https://goo.gl/mSB8VB

– DTI Apparel – https://bit.ly/2pPIgeu

– Secret Space Program Webcasts – https://goo.gl/48Aeyg

Support on:

Patreon: https://goo.gl/qipbjt

PayPal: https://goo.gl/wGZbmG

Donate via Crypto:

BitCoin: 1Ce5QjiEqUnaHzAeU8jDR1mX8BdJLgdMZe

Ethereum: 0x0B096d467BB4D8B65489a3Fa224FC02Be25227CE

LiteCoin: LRKx8dJjV5ZTxtayh1sc6uckTJG7e9XoQD

BitcCoin Cash: 15iuUBXL8ZTiYjA8oAkBv37mfnv4jpStzz

Thank YOU for watching and supporting!