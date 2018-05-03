QAnon Reveals Effort to Frame Russia in False Flag Nuclear Attack on US – the Fourth Reich Connection

By Dr. Michael Salla

QAnon has repeatedly referred to the movie the Sum of All Fears in posts dating back to November 2017 that suggest the Deep State is involved in an effort to foment a nuclear false flag attack on the United States. In the most recent post QAnon explicitly says that a nuclear weapons facility being secretly assembled in Syria would use uranium that could be linked to Russia.

QAnon revealed that after a false flag nuclear attack on US territory, the uranium would be traced back to Russia, and the stage would be set for forcing the US military to launch a retaliation that would precipitate World War III.

Before examining QAnon’s posts, it’s worth repeating that the consensus of many analyzing his/her posts is that QAnon represents a group of very senior military intelligence officials working with the Trump Administration. According to Dr. Jerome Corsi, it was a group of three military generals that approached Trump to run for President in 2015, in order to help the US break free from Deep State control and prevent covert efforts to orchestrate World War III.

QAnon’s posts reveal the inner thinking of senior military intelligence officials connected to the Trump White House. The posts provide the general public a unique opportunity to fathom what is really happening in the rarefied world of military intelligence and special operations, despite mainstream media efforts to distract the public through fake news reports.

In the movie, The Sum of All Fears, the US and Russia come to the brink of war when a nuclear device is detonated in the city of Baltimore. The nuclear attack is blamed on Russia and the world stands on the brink of World War III until the movie’s main protagonist, a CIA analyst/Ben Affleck, shows the uranium used for the device was in fact a stolen US nuclear device.

Here’s what QAnon wrote on April 30:

There is much detailed intelligence data contained in this April 30 post that needs to be unpacked.

First, QAnon tells us that Iran had secretly built a nuclear facility in northern Syria:

What if Iran created a classified ‘satellite’ Nuclear facility in Northern Syria?

What if the program never ceased?

What other bad actors are possibly involved?

The term “bad actors” is a reference to rogue operators that are linked to the Deep State, who enabled this nuclear facility to be secretly assembled. Presumably, Iran’s and Syria’s leadership was being tricked, manipulated or blackmailed, into building this secret nuclear facility that would be controlled by shadowy individuals linked to the Deep State…

