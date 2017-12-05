7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Strange Sounds

Is the truth out there? Photos have emerged of a bizarre cloud formation over Illinois on December 1, 2017… The strange snapshots have popped up across Twitter and show a bright, unusual hole in the otherwise undisturbed clouds across different parts of the US state. Now curious-minded folks are speculating about the cause of the strange hole punch cloud phenomenon.

Of course, because of their rarity and unusual appearance, fallstreak holes have been mistaken for or attributed to unidentified flying objects. And in this case again! Keep your eyes to the sky to observe such amazing phenomenon.

This article (Is the truth out there? Rare hole punch cloud appears over Illinois in pictures) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

