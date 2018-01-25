ReleaseTheMemo: Greg Hunter, Michael Cutler and Pastor Lankford

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



7:00pm ET. News with Doug and Joe Hagmann

7:30pm ET. Greg Hunter, USA Watchdog

8:00pm ET. Michael Cutler, INS Agent, NYC (ret.)

9:00pm ET. Pastor David Lankford, The Voice of Evangelism

Please help us keep the lights on – Support us on Patraon: https://www.patreon.com/hagmannreport

Support The Hagmann Report via PayPal or USPS:

https://www.hagmannreport.com/donate/

Greg Hunter: https://usawatchdog.com

Michael Cutler: http://michaelcutler.net

Pastor Lankford: http://www.thevoiceofevangelism.com

Hagmann Report Website: http://www.HagmannReport.com

Hagmann Report Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HagmannReport

Hagmann Report Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagmannReport

Doug’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/douglas.hagmann

Follow Doug Hagmann on Twitter: @HagmannPI

Doug on GAB: @DougHagmann

Doug Hagmann’s Investigative Website: https://www.homelandsecurityus.com