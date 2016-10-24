Researchers find secret Nazi base —built to search for ancient artifacts— in the Arctic

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



An expeditionary team from the Russian Arctic National Park has just found a secret Nazi base named ‘Schatzgraber’ or ‘Treasure Hunter’ in the Arctic. The team found more than 500 objects of historical value in the ruins of what was once a Nazi base, said to have been built to search the arctic for ancient artifacts. The secret base is believed to have been one of the many sites built by the Nazi’s in their quest for supremacy.

More specifically, the finding was made last August —as local media reveals—in Alexandra, an island located more than 1,000 kilometers from the North Pole.

While people were cautious when the discovery was made a couple of months ago due to the lack of images and conclusive evidence, the news has gone viral as the team has posted a video where we can see a number of artifacts and the base completely in ruins.

Te mysterious base, named ‘Schatzgraber’ or ‘Treasure Hunter’ was erected in 1942 – just one year after the Third Reich invaded Russia.

Experts believe that the ‘Schatzgraber’ base may have been part of a much larger mission that was put in place when the Nazi’s searched for ancient artifacts.

So far, experts have recovered around 500 objects from the site. The ruins of the base, petrol canisters, and even paper documents are among the items recovered by Russian researchers. The objects are in a relatively good condition, preserved by the intense cold.

It is believed that in 1944, Treasure Hunter personnel were evacuated after an illness broke out after consuming contaminated polar bear meat.

Six years after, in 1950, the secret base was dismantled.

However, one of the most mysterious details surrounding the secret Nazi base is why the Nazi’s decided to call a ‘weather station’ ‘Treasure Hunter.’

Were they looking for actual treasures? If so, why the Arctic? What were the Nazi’s expecting to find in such an inhospitable area?

Many people believe that the Nazi’s had several bases not only in the Arctic but in Antarctica as well.

It is well known that during the Second World War, the Nazi’s carried out a number of strange experiments with alleged technologies unknown to the rest of the world in their attempt to rule the world.

They searched the planet for mythical artifacts and otherworldly technology hoping to come across a supreme power that would allow them to conquer the unconquerable.

The Arctic and Antarctica may have been of extreme importance to the Nazi’s, as they had expected to find ‘ancient technology’ in two of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

‘Station 211’ on Antarctica is said to have been a similar base to ‘Schatzgraber’ or ‘Treasure Hunter’ in the Arctic.

Many authors propose that in 1946-47 Admiral Byrd, one of the most famous American polar explorers searched for secret Nazi bases. Many authors propose that the Operation Highjump —when Admiral Byrd had at his disposal the largest armada ever sent to Antarctica—was established to investigate a Nazi presence.

All of the artifacts discovered at the ‘Treasure Hunter’ base in the Arctic are being transported to Arkhangelsk for analysis by experts who will try to solve the mystery and real purpose of the abandoned Nazi base in the Arctic.

Source: Ancient Code

Continues from The Free Thought Project…

Secret Nazi Military Base Code-Named ‘Treasure Hunter’ Discovered in the Arctic

By Jay Syrmopoulos

Moscow, Russia – A secret Nazi-era tactical base has been discovered by Russian researchers on the island of Alexandra Land in the Arctic Circle, located 620 miles from the North Pole.

The site, code-named “Schatzgraber” or “Treasure Hunter” was built by Nazis in 1942 – a year after Hitler invaded Russia – and was primarily used as a tactical weather station that was crucial in planning the strategic movements of Nazi troops, warships and submarines.

“Before it was only known from written sources, but now we also have real proof,” said Evgeny Ermolov, a senior researcher at the Russian Arctic National Park, in a statement. The written source Ermolov referenced is the book “Wettertrupp Haudegen,” published in 1954, and written in German.

The odd tale of how the base was abandoned in 1944 has often been dismissed as a strange war-time myth. Reportedly, supplies had dwindled to dangerously low levels and the officers stationed at the outpost were forced to kill and eat polar bear, which was ultimately infected with trichinosis and caused everyone to become severely ill. The scientists stationed at the base had to eventually be rescued by a German U-boat.

After 72 years, the long-lost Nazi “Treasure Hunter” base in the arctic has been found. Although there are no reports of the Ark of the Covenant or a UFO base, a number of wartime relics for the Nazi-era have been recovered from the outpost, according to the Russian Arctic National Park.

Many of the objects appear to be marked and dated, thus allowing for confirming their authenticity. Included among the artifacts are objects bearing Swaztikas and Nazi insignia. These artifacts will eventually be taken back to Russia where they will be studied, archived and eventually put on public display.

Among the ruins of bunkers, rusted bullets and other relics dating from the Second World War have been discovered at the site, many of which remain in a good condition having been preserved by the cold weather, according to the Independent.

“About 500 items of historical value have been collected on the grounds of the former Treasure Hunter German station that operated on the Alexandra Land island of Franz Josef Land from September 1943 until July 1944,” Russian Arctic National Park press secretary Yulia Petrova said in a statement. “They include munitions and military equipment, everyday items, personal effects, and fragments of meteorological devices.”

In total, over 500 objects have been found, including a batch of well preserved documents, according to the Daily Mail. The code-name given to the base, by the Nazis, led to speculation that the outpost had a secret mission — with some experts believing that it may have served as a base for the pursuit of ancient artifacts, many of which were believed to hold supernatural powers by the Ahnenerbe.

The Ahnenerbe was an institute in Nazi Germany that researched the archaeological and cultural history of the Aryan race with heavy occult influences. Founded on July 1, 1935, by Heinrich Himmler, Herman Wirth, and Richard Walther Darré, the Ahnenerbe later conducted experiments and launched expeditions in an attempt to prove that mythological Nordic populations had once ruled the world.

Alexandra Land, the region where the base was found, was a disputed territory for many years but is now officially recognized as part of the Russian Federation. Russia is reportedly planning to build a permanent military base in the region.

Source: The Free Thought Project

Continues from RT News…

Relics found in Nazi’s Arctic Treasure Hunter station ‘dispel false WW2 myths’

Russian researchers have released a post-apocalyptic video of a secret Nazi-era meteorological station that was operated by Hitler’s Germany on the island of Alexandra Land in the Arctic Circle during the second world war.

A close study of the weather station, known as the Schatzgraber (“Treasure Hunter”), has helped researchers dispel some of the myths about the Germans’ presence on the island. In August, an expedition that ended in October discovered around 500 artifacts, including items from military uniforms, ammunition, meteorological devices, household objects, and personal belongings on Alexandra Land, a large island located in Franz Josef Land. Russian expedition members say the findings have significant historical value. Some date back to 1942, with a number of items bearing the Nazi insignia. “Before it was only known from written sources, but now we also have real proof,” Evgeny Ermolov, a senior researcher at the National Park, said in a statement. Not all of the relics have survived the test of time due to the harsh Arctic weather. “Leather, wood, natural fabrics and plastic are well preserved in the climate of Franz Josef Land. Metals, by contrast, under the influence of the cold humid environment, don’t last. They quickly rust and eventually fall apart,” he told TASS. “Relying on authentic historical sources, including the memoirs of one of the members of the German meteorologists group, we have conducted a study of the station. Now we can reconstruct events and dispel false myths,” Ermolov said. The Germans needed weather data from the Artic during the war to help their cruisers and submarines that were conducting raids along the Northern Sea Route. To address this need, the “Treasure Hunter” weather station was built on Alexandra Land in 1943 about 500 meters from the shore at a height of 30 meters above sea level as part of an operation called “Wonderland.”

The station, which was operational from September 1943 to July 1943, consisted of several houses/bunkers and fire nests. By July of 1944, it had transmitted more than 700 weather reports. Things suddenly took a turn for the worse when the entire “Treasure Hunter” team fell ill with trichinosis after eating polar bear meat because its food supply had run low. The meteorologists had to be evacuated and the camp was later destroyed. The rare findings are now being transported to the city of Arkhangelsk in northern Russia for further examination, and an exhibition is to open later this year to display all of the relics for the public. Source: RT News Related:

Related: